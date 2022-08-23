US Futures Stabilize as Traders Weigh Fed Outlook: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set for a steady open on Wednesday amid fresh questions about how aggressively the Federal Reserve can continue raising interest rates in the campaign against high inflation.

Equity futures rose for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, while US contracts fluctuated after small losses for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

Data showed economic activity in the US and around the globe weakened. That complicates the Fed’s task of tightening monetary settings to curb price pressures and may stir expectations of less aggressive hikes.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Economist Jan Hatzius said he anticipates Fed Chair Jerome Powell will lay out a case for slower increases at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.

The dollar halted a four-day rally, while 10-year US Treasury yields held above 3% but ended just shy of Tuesday’s session high. Crude oil is in sight of $94 a barrel after a recent rally.

Investors will pour over Powell’s address for a sense of how hawkish the US central bank will be in the face of mounting economic challenges. A global rebound in equities from a June trough has stalled ahead of the Jackson Hole retreat.

“Globally we haven’t seen a deceleration like this that has been so synchronized in many decades,” said Frances Stacy, director of strategy at Optimal Capital Advisors LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “I don’t want to be directional” in picking trades, she added.

Directors at two of the Fed’s 12 regional branches -- St. Louis and Minneapolis -- favored a 100 basis-point increase in the discount rate in July, signaling internal pressure for a bigger move than policy makers delivered last month.

What to watch this week:

US durable goods, MBA mortgage applications, pending home sales, Wednesday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Kansas City Fed hosts its annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Thursday

ECB’s July minutes, Thursday

Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole, Friday

US personal income, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 7:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures were steady. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.2%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro was at $0.9970

The Japanese yen traded at 136.71 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.8539 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.05%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $93.72 a barrel

Gold was at $1,746.81 an ounce

