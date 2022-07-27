Will US gas prices be affected by Russia cutting gas to Europe? What experts say

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Aspen Pflughoeft
·4 min read

Russia followed through on its threat to cut gas supplies to Europe, causing gas prices on the continent to soar, according to media reports.

Gas prices in Europe rose nearly 20% this week, CNBC reported, as Russian natural gas flows dropped to less than 20% of their usual capacity in Germany’s Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The developments in Europe could affect energy markets in the U.S. through “several channels, kind of direct and indirect,” Maksym Chepeliev, a research economist at Purdue University’s Center for Global Trade Analysis, told McClatchy News.

The U.S. will be directly impacted through natural gas export demands, Chepeliev said, and indirectly impacted through changes in energy prices.

Will gas prices rise in the U.S.?

U.S. gas exports affect domestic prices, Steven Miles, a fellow for global natural gas at the Baker Institute Center for Energy Studies at Rice University, told McClatchy News.

Europe’s energy crunch has worsened since the war in Ukraine began in February, CNN reported. To meet the demand, the U.S. shifted natural gas exports away from South America and Asia to increase exports to Europe, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

“We’re already all in on all the natural gas that we can export,” Miles said. “There’s nothing that can change in Europe that causes us to export more or less. Prices that they pay there in and of themselves do not cause us to pay more or less here.”

Anna Mikulska, a nonresident fellow in energy studies at the Baker Institute, told McClatchy News that the U.S. can export only a certain amount of gas to Europe because of limitations in existing infrastructure capacities.

“If U.S. producers wanted to send more, they cannot,” Mikulska said, “which means that U.S. prices — domestic prices — are unlikely to increase because of higher demand in Europe or Asia.”

Miles and Chepeliev agreed that U.S. gas prices were not likely to be directly influenced by Russia cutting gas to Europe.

However, Miles noted that, “the amount that we’re exporting has become sizable.”

He said the “quantity of (liquefied natural gas) that we are exporting is starting to be felt and seen in U.S. natural gas markets and prices.”

A June explosion at the Freeport export terminal in Texas made that clear, Miles said.

The Freeport natural gas export terminal accounts for about 20% of U.S. gas exports, Mikulska said. After the explosion, the terminal went offline, leaving more gas in the U.S. than expected.

According to Miles, “the moment the Freeport went offline, U.S. natural gas prices fell. That demonstrates the impact that the demand pull of (liquefied natural gas) exports have on prices.”

Freeport, however, is only offline temporarily, Miles said.

“When Freeport comes back online, I would anticipate there would again be pressure on U.S. prices,” he said.

That pressure may coincide with another important factor: winter demand.

What about winter gas prices?

Though Russia cutting gas to Europe isn’t likely to have an immediate effect on U.S. gas prices, when Freeport is reopened and the U.S. is back at maximum export capacity, that could have an effect on winter costs.

Chepeliev said that impact “depends on how winter goes.”

Mikulska said there are two reasons gas prices might rise this winter. First, a “very cold winter,” which “means that there’s gonna be additional demand.” Second, “there might be bottleneck in the pipelines.”

Miles agreed, saying, “We have a hard time getting gas in quantities from where we have it to where we need it.”

These bottlenecks — when supplies are available but unable to reach areas of high demand — will likely only affect particular markets and regions, Mikulska and Miles said, noting that Boston and other parts of New England were the most likely to be affected.

But the Freeport export terminal is a third factor in winter gas prices, Miles said. “Freeport is supposed to come back online in the winter. So that would, you know, offset to some degree” the current benefit of lower domestic prices due to higher domestic supply.

Still, the gas situation in the U.S. is nowhere near as bad as it could be, Mikulska said. “What would have happened if all this” — Europe’s energy crunch and Russia’s continued cutting of gas — “happened and the U.S. wasn’t oil and gas producer?”

If the U.S. did not produce natural gas, “gas prices would be skyrocketing” for domestic consumers, Mikulska said.

New and used cars are getting more expensive. What experts say if you need to buy now

Costco hikes prices on two popular food court items. Here’s what to know

Your credit score may see a boost, thanks to changes around medical debt. What to know

Recommended Stories

  • Police trying to ID man wanted for sexual battery, exposing himself at Gwinnett stores

    Police are searching for a man accused of sexual battery and exposing himself across stores in north Georgia. Gwinnett County police released Monday photos of the man they hope the public can help identify.

  • Massachusetts Bill Would Allow Residents to Contribute to Climate-Vulnerable Countries When Filing Taxes

    A bill working its way through the Massachusetts state legislature would allow residents to contribute to a UN fund for climate-vulnerable countries when filing their tax returns.

  • S.Korea's LGES plans new EV battery plant in Europe

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Tesla supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) said on Wednesday it was looking at sites in Europe for a new battery plant and would ramp up production in Asia outside of China, where COVID lockdowns and rising costs were weighing on profits. The South Korean firm, which supplies electric vehicle (EV) batteries to automakers including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, said it was responding to increased demand in Europe for cylindrical batteries - the type used by Lucid and Tesla Inc. LGES added that it would use its Asia production sites outside of South Korea and China, such as its battery joint venture with Hyundai Motor Co in Indonesia, to better respond to customer demand.

  • The Consumer Isn’t Weak. People Just Want Teslas Over T-Shirts.

    Why is Walmart seeing weakness in merchandise sales while car companies are touting long lead times and strong demand?

  • Trudeau Spars With Farmers on Climate Plan Risking Grain Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s push to accelerate the fight against climate change is sparking a showdown with the nation’s farmers, who say it’s threatening food supplies — and their profits. The government is proposing to cut emissions from fertilizer 30% by 2030 as part of a plan to get to net zero in the next three decades. But growers are saying that to achieve that, they may have to shrink grain output significantly at a time when the world is scrambling for more s

  • 11 Amazon Finds to Update Your Poolside Game

    From entertaining to fashion, these are our favorite poolside and summertime pieces from Amazon private brands.

  • Gas prices soar as Russia cuts German supply

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is now operating at just a fifth of its usual capacity.

  • Russia cuts gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity

    Russia’s Gazprom on Wednesday halved the amount of natural gas flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe to 20% of capacity. It’s the latest Nord Stream 1 reduction that Russia has blamed on technical problems but Germany calls a political move to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the war in Ukraine. The Russian state-controlled energy giant announced Monday that it would slash flows on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that runs to Germany because of equipment repairs.

  • Could the Great Lakes solve US shipping woes?

    Inland ports along the Great Lakes are helping to fill the gap in supply-chain disruption.

  • Senate advances $52 billion chips bill in 64-32 vote, and House could give its OK by end of week

    As a bipartisan bill that aims to support the U.S. semiconductor industry continues to clear key procedural hurdles, analysts are predicting the measure could end up scoring full approval from Congress in a matter of days.

  • BASF Considers Selling Gas to Grid if Russia Halts Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- BASF SE may sell unused natural gas back to Germany’s grid in case Russian deliveries grind to a sudden halt, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would aid Europe’s last-ditch efforts to conserve the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale I

  • Votes on marriage equality, other key bills delayed as lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

    As a growing number of lawmakers test positive for COVID-19, votes on bills like the CHIPS Act will have to wait.

  • Opinion: America Hates Black Female Athletes

    It doesn’t just ignore them; it disrespects the sports they play and claims they aren’t as skilled as their male counterparts.

  • Did Star Wars Canon Just Confirm Obi-Wan Kenobi as Bisexual?

    Here's what fans are saying, and why.

  • Dogs can ‘see’ with their noses, study suggests

    Dogs are renowned for their ability to identify and track objects by scent.

  • Biden just took a major step towards solving America's fuel crisis

    The White House said it will guarantee to buy some oil from drillers to replenish an emergency reserve.

  • Gas Prices 2022: What Experts Predict for the Rest of the Year

    Gas prices are a complex issue. While most people only see the large numbers displayed on the signs outside the gas station, the issue is multi-faceted. There are economic factors both domestically...

  • China's top chip maker SMIC may have achieved tech breakthrough, experts say

    China's top chip maker has likely gained the ability to produce 7-nanometre chips, according to a Canadian tech analysis firm, marking a significant breakthrough as the world's second-largest economy pushes towards technological self-sufficiency to counter US sanctions. Researchers at TechInsights made the conclusion after they reverse-engineered a sample chip made by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), extracted from a cryptocurrency mining machine. Analysts and industry prof

  • General Motors Is Veering Downhill

    Let's check the charts to see if the weakening prices we're seeing after earnings spells opportunity or trouble.

  • Packworks makes operations easier for sari-sari stores in the Philippines

    Sari-saris are small neighborhood stores in the Philippines that are often run on pen and paper ledgers. Inspired by a motorcycle journey, Packworks is on a mission to change that, with a mobile enterprise resource planning platform (ERP) that just raised $2 million led by logistics group Fast Group and CVC Capital Partners, with participation from ADB Ventures, Arise, Techstars and Ideaspace Foundation. The startup will use its new funding to develop its super app, called The Pack, by increasing its platform offerings, including optimizing store operations, including funding access for businesses, and order management across the entire supply chain.