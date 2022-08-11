US Gasoline Prices Fall Below $4, Soothing Inflation Pressure

Alex Longley and Chunzi Xu
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US average retail gasoline prices fell below $4 a gallon to the lowest since early March, according to data from AAA.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Prices were at $3.99 in figures released Thursday, continuing an eight-week downward trend. Costs have fallen with cheaper oil and the slump in fuel demand, which is lower than last year by every measure.

On Wednesday, figures showed that the surge in the consumer price index decelerated last month, cooling from a 9% increase in June when fuel prices hit multiple record highs. Rampant inflation has been squeezing American households for months, and the steady run of declines at the gasoline pump is likely to ease some of that pressure.

The latest drop comes after average national pump prices hit a record $5.016 a gallon on June 13. Oil prices, the main driver of gasoline costs, have been in retreat as traders brace for recession and the US government released crude from its emergency reserves to enhance supplies.

New York gasoline futures, the basis of wholesale and retail prices, have gained almost 30 cents a gallon in the past week. The rise followed a similar uptick in oil futures and is in part driven by regional fuel-supply tightness in the New York Harbor area. This could stunt, stall or even reverse the recent decline in pump prices in the days and weeks ahead.

(Updates with futures price movement in the last paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Mortgage Rates Swing Back Up, Hitting 5.22% in Volatile Market

    (Bloomberg) -- US mortgage rates rose back above 5%, ratcheting up pressure on the cooling housing market. Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineThe average for a 30-year loan increased to 5.22% f

  • European Energy Crisis Deepens as Power Prices Reach Records

    (Bloomberg) -- European power prices rose to fresh records on Thursday as a heatwave limits energy supplies and wildfires rage across France.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineThe gains reflect

  • Mortgage rates tick back up above 5%, another challenge for first-time home buyers

    The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.22% as of August 11, according to data released by Freddie Mac.

  • Is Roblox Stock a Buy Now?

    Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) stock price plunged 17% during after-hours trading on Aug. 9 following its second-quarter earnings report. The gaming platform company's revenue grew 30% year over year to $591 million, but its bookings -- which gauge direct purchases of its in-game currency Robux -- fell 4% to $640 million and missed analysts' estimates by $14 million.

  • Ex-Arm Boss Quits SMIC’s Board as US-China Rift Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tudor Brown, the former president of Arm Ltd., has resigned from the board of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., stepping away from the Chinese chipmaker that has been hit with US sanctions.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRu

  • Bond Traders Dismiss Stock-Market Rally as Misguided Euphoria

    (Bloomberg) -- For just a moment Wednesday, so brief that if you blinked you may have missed it, the US Treasury curve inverted to levels not seen since Paul Volcker waylaid the economy with his fight to break inflation in the early 1980s.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easi

  • Demand for chips is collapsing just as Joe Biden signs bill to jump-start more U.S. chipmaking

    Chip CEOs warn that the time of record sales and profits for chipmaking companies is over as consumer demand slows.

  • ‘Inflation reduction’ bill? Don’t buy Democrats’ fantastical twisting of reality.

    Democrats' 'Inflation Reduction Act' would address climate change and prescription prices by spending even more money and growing government.

  • India could emerge as Asia's strongest economy in 2022-23, says Morgan Stanley

    The brokerage expects India's growth to average 7% for 2022-2023 and contribute 28% and 22% to Asian and global growth, respectively. Morgan Stanley's projection comes as Asia's third-largest economy grew 9.2% in the fiscal year 2022, a sharp recovery from a 6.6% contraction in the previous year as COVID-19 lockdowns took a severe toll on its economy. "Lower corporate taxes, the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and India as a potential beneficiary of supply chain diversification will catalyse and sustain domestic demand, especially in investment," the economists said in a note dated Tuesday.

  • Oil prices have tumbled almost 30% in 2 months. Here's why, and what could happen next.

    The three Rs explain why oil prices have fallen from their June highs: Recession worries, Russian resilience, and retreating demand.

  • ‘The economy is deteriorating’: German finance minister paints dark picture of country’s increasingly fragile outlook

    An energy crunch and rising inflation are set to make life more difficult for residents of Europe’s largest economy.

  • Inflation slows significantly as gas prices drop in July

    Inflation data released on Wednesday revealed that price increases slowed in July, easing the strain on household budgets as the Federal Reserve fights inflation with a series of borrowing cost hikes. While still elevated, price hikes waned from the near-historic pace reached in June, giving hope to policymakers and consumers that inflation has peaked. The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 8.5% year-over-year in July, a marked slowdown from 9.1% in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • Why home prices can stay high, complicating the Fed’s battle against inflation

    'What we are going through right now is a Fed mistake,' said Tracy Chen, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management.

  • Fed's Kashkari: More rate hikes ahead, and possible recession

    (Reuters) -Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday said he is sticking to his view that the U.S. central bank will need to raise its policy rate another 1.5 percentage points this year and more in 2023, even if that causes a recession. The Fed is "far, far away from declaring victory" on inflation, Kashkari said at the Aspen Ideas Conference, despite the "welcome" news in the consumer price index report earlier in the day that inflation may have begun to cool. Kashkari said he hasn't "seen anything that changes" the need to raise the Fed's policy rate to 3.9% by year-end and to 4.4% by the end of 2023.

  • ‘Assume you are laid off’: Suze Orman likes these 3 simple techniques to prepare for the recession ahead

    Get ready. Anything can happen.

  • Trump Allies Are Attacking Biden For a Plan to Hire 87,000 New IRS Agents That Doesn't Exist

    The IRS will get nearly $80 billion in new funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, but most of it won't go to hiring new agents.

  • China property firm apologises for vacancy rate report after public debate

    A Chinese property think tank owned by KE Holdings apologised on Thursday for sparking a "heated public discussion" with its report on rising housing vacancy rates in China, and said its assessment may not be sufficiently accurate. Beike Research Institute published a report on Aug. 5 after conducting a survey warning of oversupply due to high rates of unoccupied homes in major Chinese cities. The report said the average housing vacancy rate in 28 major cities is higher than in the United States, Canada, France, Australia and Britain, with a 7% vacancy rate in tier-one cities including Beijing, and 12% in tier-two cities.

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • At 75, India seeks way forward in big but job-scarce economy

    As India’s economy grew, the hum of factories turned the sleepy, dusty village of Manesar into a booming industrial hub, cranking out everything from cars and sinks to smartphones and tablets. Scenes like this are an everyday reality for millions of Indians, the most visible signs of economic distress in a country where raging unemployment is worsening insecurity and inequality between the rich and poor. Entire families leave their homes in India’s vast rural hinterlands to camp at such bazaars, found in nearly every city.

  • India's getting around sanctions against Russia by using Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

    Global trade is typically denominated in the US dollar, but sweeping sanctions have spurred countries still doing business with Russia to switch.