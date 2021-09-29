US general: Afghan failure rooted in Taliban deal

Senior Pentagon officials said Wednesday the collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces in August could be traced to a 2020 U.S. agreement with the Taliban that promised a complete U.S. troop withdrawal. (Sept. 29)

Recommended Stories

  • Top generals say they advised keeping troops in Afghanistan, contradicting Biden

    In sworn testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, top generals said Tuesday that they recommended keeping around 2,500 U.S. troops on the ground in Afghanistan.

  • Biden reinstates enforcement of unlawful bird deaths by industry

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced that it will write rules to govern the killing of wild birds, revoking a Trump administration policy that eased penalties for companies that caused birds' deaths that could have been avoided, AP reports.Why it matters: The announcement comes on the same day that the Fish and Wildlife Service announced that 22 animals, including 11 birds, are now extinct.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The

  • Taliban leadership admonishes foot soldiers for having too much fun in Kabul

    The Taliban's defense minister slammed fighters for goofing off and taking part in "the behavior of the warlords," which was described as "damaging" the Taliban's status in a new audio recording.

  • Mark Meadows on FBI informant in Capitol riot crowd: 'There is a whole lot that needs to come out'

    The public does not know the full story about the Capitol riot, according to a top confidant of former President Donald Trump.

  • Dozens of state troopers in Massachusetts resign in face of COVID-19 mandate, union says

    Dozens of Massachusetts state troopers resigned in protest of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a state police union said on Monday.

  • Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a 'strategic failure'

    The top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure” and acknowledged to Congress on Tuesday that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban. Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee pointed to the testimony by Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as evidence that President Joe Biden had been untruthful when, in a television interview last month, he suggested the military had not urged him to keep troops in Afghanistan. Milley refused to say what advice he gave Biden last spring when Biden was considering whether to comply with an agreement the Trump administration had made with the Taliban to reduce the American troop presence to zero by May 2021, ending a U.S. war that began in October 2001.

  • Afghanistan's central bank drained most of its cash reserves before the country fell to the Taliban

    One of Afghanistan's biggest lenders said the country's banking system is now close to collapsing a month after the Taliban's takeover.

  • U.S. military leaders grilled on Afghanistan pullout

    "Our exit from Afghanistan was a disaster..."Top U.S. military leaders faced blistering questions in the Senate Tuesday about the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the swift takeover of the Taliban.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Afghan army's sudden collapse caught the Pentagon off-guard as he acknowledged miscalculations in America's longest war including corruption and damaged morale among the Afghan ranks."The fact that the Afghan army that we and our partners trained simply melted away – in many cases without firing a shot – took us all by surprise… It would be dishonest to claim otherwise.”President Joe Biden has faced the biggest crisis of his presidency over the dramatic end to the war in Afghanistan, raising questions about his judgment and foreign policy expertise.Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, appeared to agree under questioning that the episode “damaged” America’s credibility. “I think that damaged is one word that could be used, yes."He noted that the U.S. military had warned since late 2020 that an accelerated withdrawal - without being tied to any conditions - could precipitate the collapse of the Afghan military and government.Milley and General Frank McKenzie both testified that they had believed it would have been best to keep a minimum of 2,500 troops in the country.But Milley also said that by August of 2021 it became clear that staying meant fighting the Taliban."The risk to mission, the risk to force, and most importantly, the risk to the American citizens remaining, that was going to go up, not down, on the first of September."While Republicans in the committee blamed President Biden for the messy pullout, Democrats and military leaders stressed the withdrawal didn’t happen overnight.SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN: "Anyone who says the last few months were a failure but everything before that was great clearly haven't been paying attention."Secretary Austin admitted the exit wasn’t perfect, but praised American personnel who helped airlift 124,000 Afghans out of the country, an operation that also cost the lives of 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghans in a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport.

  • Defense Secretary Austin dodges on support for dishonorable discharge of unvaccinated service members

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declined to say whether he objects to the dishonorable discharge of military service members who refuse COVID-19 vaccination.

  • Donald Trump Still Leads The Republicans—And That’s Bad for Almost Everybody

    Donald Trump is out of office. In the last week, the former President has once again shown just how he plans to maintain control of the Republican Party’s brand. Trump has been hammering his supporters in Congress to gum up a quartet of high-profile pieces of President Joe Biden’s agenda and keeps sprinkling his endorsements in races around the country, trying to exact revenge on corners of his party he has deemed insufficiently loyal.

  • Francis Scott Key: One of the anti-slavery movement's great villains

    A painting depicting Francis Scott Key aboard the British ship HMS Tonnant viewing Fort McHenry during the Battle of Baltimore on Sept. 14, 1814. Ed Vebell/Getty ImagesThe history wars – the battle over how we teach our country’s past – are raging. The United States is confronting the legacies of slavery as never before. This national reconsideration has been prompted by police killings of unarmed Black men and The New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which reexamines the history of slavery in the U.

  • Milley defends calls to his Chinese counterpart at end of Trump presidency

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee. He defended himself over calls he made to reassure his Chinese counterpart that the United States was not planning an unprovoked nuclear attack in the final months of Donald Trump's presidency.

  • Austin: Afghan army collapse 'took us all by surprise'

    "The fact that the Afghan army we and our partners trained simply melted away - in many cases without firing a shot - took us all by surprise," Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee."It would be dishonest to claim otherwise."Austin spoke at the start of what are expected to be some of the most contentious hearings in memory over the chaotic end to the war in Afghanistan, which cost the lives of U.S. troops and civilians and left the Taliban back in power.

  • Betting lines show the Panthers are underdogs against the rejuvenated Cowboys

    The Panthers will head into their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys undefeated, but they’ll be the underdogs nonetheless.

  • Former BBC Anchor Katty Kay Departs Embattled Ozy Media, Just Three Months After Joining

    Former BBC News anchor and correspondent Katty Kay, who had just joined Ozy Media in late June, has announced her exit following the recent controversy swirling around revelations of the digital company’s practices. “Yesterday morning I handed in my resignation to Ozy Media,” Kay wrote on Twitter. “I was looking forward to working with the […]

  • Trump donor: Corey Lewandowski made unwanted sexual advances

    The longtime Trump aide harassed her at a charity event, a major Republican Party contributor alleges.

  • 'Despicable': Liz Cheney rips GOP colleagues for haranguing Gen. Milley over book revelations

    Fellow Republicans who were trying to obstruct the Jan. 6 probe had no right to question the top U.S. military officer's loyalty or understanding of the Constitution, she said.

  • Hong Kong's government broadcaster ordered to support national security mission

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Staff of Hong Kong's embattled public broadcaster were ordered on Wednesday to support national security and the interests of the Chinese and Hong Kong governments, the broadcaster reported, a move certain to stoke fears over press freedom in the city. The only independent, publicly funded media outlet on Chinese soil, Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) has been broadcasting since 1928 and is sometimes compared to the British Broadcasting Corporation. The broadcaster angered the Hong Kong government, police and many across the city's pro-Beijing establishment with its coverage of the anti-government protests that rocked the city for much of 2019.

  • Ruby And Otis Deserved Better On "Sex Education," And Here Are 14 Tweets To Prove It

    Give them back!View Entire Post ›

  • Tallgrass to track, measure emissions on U.S. interstate natgas pipeline

    Tallgrass Energy Partners will begin monitoring emissions, including methane and other greenhouse gases, on its Rockies Express Pipeline, making it the first U.S. company to measure and certify the environmental impact of operations on an interstate natural gas pipeline. Natural gas producers, transporters and utilities are embracing carbon-reduction measures and third-party ratings to show investors and customers they are serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions amid concerns over their environmental impact. Tallgrass and carbon-measurement firm Project Canary this year plan to begin installing monitoring devices at compressor stations along the 1,700-mile pipeline to rate the environmental impact of its operations.