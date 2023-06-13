US, German armored vehicles 'captured in Ukraine'

STORY: Reuters could not immediately verify the location and timing of the footage,w hich the Defense Ministry said was filmed on the Zaporizhzhia front in southern Ukraine, one of the areas where Ukrainian forces have been trying to counter-attack.

In a short statement accompanying the footage, the ministry called the captured military hardware "our trophies" and said the video showed soldiers from its Vostok (East) military grouping inspecting the equipment.

It noted that the engines of some of the vehicles were still running, evidence it said of how quickly their Ukrainian crews had fled.

Reuters cannot verify such battlefield accounts.