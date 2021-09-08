US, Germany press for Iran to return soon to nuclear talks

CHRISTOPH NOELTING and GEIR MOULSON
·3 min read

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — The U.S. and Germany on Wednesday stepped up pressure on Iran to return soon to talks on its nuclear program, with Germany's foreign minister saying that a delay of two or three months floated by Tehran is too long.

The remaining parties to the 2015 accord with world powers meant to contain Iran's nuclear program held several rounds of talks in Vienna earlier this year on how to bring the U.S. back into the deal and how Iran can return to compliance with its terms.

But the last round ended in June and no date has been set for their resumption. Last week, new Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said “the other party understands that it takes two to three months for the new administration to establish and do planning for any sort of decision.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that that isn't good enough. He said he told Amirabdollahian last week that “two or three months is a time frame that is much too long for us” and called for a quicker return.

The U.S. unilaterally pulled out of the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia have tried to preserve the accord, and President Joe Biden has said he is open to rejoining the pact.

Asked whether the delay suggested by Iran is too long for a return to the accord as it stands to be possible, Blinken said: “I’m not going to put a date on it, but we are getting closer to the point at which a strict return to the compliance with the (nuclear deal) does not reproduce the benefits that that agreement achieved.”

“We’ve been very clear that the ability to rejoin the (deal), return to mutual compliance, is not indefinite,” he added.

After the U.S. withdrawal, Iran embarked on a strategy of deliberately violating the deal. That is seen as an attempt to pressure Europe to give Iran incentives to offset the crippling American sanctions re-imposed after the U.S. pullout.

On Tuesday, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Iran has continued to increase its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in contravention of the accord. The International Atomic Energy Agency also told member states in its quarterly report that its verification and monitoring activities have been “seriously undermined” since February by Iran’s refusal to let inspectors access IAEA monitoring equipment.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned Wednesday that a “nonconstructive” attitude by the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog could damage the nuclear talks.

The Iranian government’s website quoted Raisi as saying that Iran has cooperated with the IAEA, indicating Tehran’s willingness to be transparent in its nuclear activities. “It is natural that in the case of a nonconstructive (attitude) in the agency, it is not logical to expect Iran to have a constructive reaction," he said.

___

Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: What was, and is, al-Qaida?

    Born out of the 1980s war against the Soviet Union's occupation of Afghanistan, the terror group al-Qaida under Osama bin Laden grew into a generational threat to America that culminated in its Sept. 11, 2001, attack that brought down the World Trade Center in New York. The 9/11 attacks, which also saw the Pentagon struck by the commercial airliners hijacked by the group's militants, led to the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan and the start of America's longest war that just ended with the military's frantic airlift from Kabul. It also represented a new kind of danger, a war not against a nation per se but a shadowy network of financiers, acolytes and suicide bombers that continues even after bin Laden's killing at the hands of U.S. Navy SEALs in 2011 in Pakistan.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Mass graves found - Amhara officials

    The bodies of some 119 civilians are found by local officials - rebel forces deny responsibility.

  • West African leaders suspend Guinea from Ecowas following coup

    The military junta has released prisoners detained during deposed President Alpha Condé's rule

  • U.S. to discuss way forward on Iran in Moscow, Paris talks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will visit Moscow and Paris this week for talks with Russian and European officials on Iran's nuclear program, the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday. The talks will cover "Iran's nuclear program and the need to quickly reach and implement an understanding on a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," it said, referring to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

  • Candidates in Japan race call for stronger economy, security

    One of the main candidates to be Japan's next prime minister said Wednesday the country needs a new type of capitalism to address income and social gaps caused by the pandemic. Another, a protege of former leader Shinzo Abe, promised a stronger Japan that can cope with enemy attacks, natural disasters and pandemics. Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida was the first to announce his candidacy to lead the governing Liberal Democratic Party and succeed outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

  • UN nuke watchdog: Iran pressing on with uranium enrichment

    The U.N. atomic watchdog said on Tuesday that Iran has continued to increase its stockpile of highly enriched uranium that could be used to make nuclear weapons in contravention of a 2015 accord with world powers that was meant to contain Tehran's nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency also told member states in its confidential quarterly report Tuesday that its verification and monitoring activities have been “seriously undermined” since February by Iran's refusal to let inspectors access IAEA monitoring equipment. The Vienna-based agency told members that its confidence in properly assessing Iran's activities - what it called the “continuity of knowledge” - was declining over time and that would continue "unless the situation is immediately rectified by Iran”.

  • Iran warns West of IAEA move as U.S says time running out to save nuclear deal

    Iran's president on Wednesday warned Western states against rebuking Tehran at the U.N. atomic watchdog after its latest reports criticised his country, while the top U.S. diplomat said time was running out to revive a nuclear deal with world powers. The International Atomic Energy Agency said in reports to member states reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday that there had been no progress on two central issues: explaining uranium traces found at several old, undeclared sites and getting urgent access to some monitoring equipment so that the IAEA can continue to keep track of parts of Iran's nuclear programme.

  • Americans warier of US government surveillance: AP-NORC poll

    As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks approaches, Americans increasingly balk at intrusive government surveillance in the name of national security, and only about a third believe that the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were worth fighting, according to a new poll. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that support for surveillance tools aimed at monitoring conversations taking place outside the country, once seen as vital in the fight against attacks, has dipped in the last decade. In particular, 46% of Americans say they oppose the U.S. government responding to threats against the nation by reading emails sent between people outside of the U.S. without a warrant, as permitted under law for purposes of foreign intelligence collection.

  • Biden seeking additional funds for Ida relief and Afghans

    The White House is asking Congress to approve an additional $24 billion in spending to handle the costs of Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters, as well as $6.4 billion for the resettlement of evacuees from Afghanistan to help with transportation, government processing and public health screenings. Shalanda Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, in a blog post Tuesday proposed the spending be part of a stopgap spending bill, saying “it’s clear” that Congress will need more time to pass a full 2022 budget. Continuing resolutions typically are approved by Congress to keep the government operating when the annual appropriations/spending bills have not been approved before the fiscal year ends at the end of September.

  • Bitcoin crashes on first day as El Salvador's legal tender

    Technological glitches plagued the first day of El Salvador accepting Bitcoin as legal tender.

  • House Republicans investigating Hunter Biden art sale

    Republicans want documents and communications between a gallerist, the White House and Hunter Biden.

  • US Navy launches Mideast drone task force amid Iran tensions

    The U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet said Wednesday it will launch a new task force that incorporates airborne, sailing and underwater drones after years of maritime attacks linked to ongoing tensions with Iran. Navy officials declined to identify which systems they would introduce from their headquarters on the island nation of Bahrain in the Persian Gulf. “We want to put more systems out in the maritime domain above, on and below the sea,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, who leads the 5th Fleet.

  • UN: 18,000 Yemeni civilians killed in airstrikes since 2015

    A United Nations panel said Wednesday that at least 18,000 Yemeni civilians have been killed or wounded by airstrikes since the country’s war escalated in 2015. In a report presented to the Human Rights Council, a group of experts named by the U.N. said that Yemen’s people have been subjected to some 10 airstrikes a day, a total of more than 23,000 since March 2015. The report, which cited the Yemen Data Project for the airstrike figures, found both sides in the war to have violated international law.

  • A top Russian official and former Putin bodyguard died diving into an Arctic river to rescue a filmmaker

    Russian President Vladimir Putin called the death of the senior Russian official an "immeasurable personal loss."

  • The Jewish High Holy Days are This Month—Here's What You Should Know

    Because learning about holidays, whether you observe them or not, can help you be more mindful and inclusive of those around you.

  • Illegal gun purchases fueling violence in Chicago

    Authorities are cracking down on so-called "straw purchases" that have contributed to a spate of violence in Chicago this year.

  • Union dividend: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to receive £300m more than they put in

    Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are to receive a £300 million “union dividend” from the Government’s health and social care reforms because they will be paid more than they contribute.

  • U.S. job openings hit record high as employers struggle to find workers

    U.S. job openings raced to a new record high in July while layoffs rose moderately, suggesting last month's sharp slowdown in hiring was due to employers being unable to find workers rather than weak demand for labor. The Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday also showed a steady increase in the number of workers voluntarily quitting their jobs, a sign of confidence in the labor market. "This is a super tight job market," said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

  • Chinese Developer Oceanwide Weighs Office Sale for $3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese real estate firm Oceanwide Holdings Co. is seeking to offload its main office complex in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter, in a bid to raise cash after a unit defaulted. The company has been in talks to sell the Minsheng Financial Center in the heart of Beijing to China Taiping Insurance Group, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private and may not result in a deal. Oceanwide’s asking price has been a sticking p

  • Act now, Floridians, to prevent living under a dreadful Texas-style abortion law | Opinion

    Because of a new law in Texas, people who help, or intend to help, someone get an abortion after six weeks in Texas can be sued by a neighbor, distant relative, abusive partner — or even a stranger from out of state — and collect $10,000 for each successful claim.