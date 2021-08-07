Some in US getting COVID-19 boosters without FDA approval

PATTY NIEBERG
·5 min read

DENVER (AP) — When the delta variant started spreading, Gina Welch decided not to take any chances: She got a third, booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by going to a clinic and telling them it was her first shot.

The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against the virus, saying it has yet to see evidence they are necessary. But Welch and an untold number of other Americans have managed to get them by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated.

Welch, a graduate student from Maine who is studying chemical engineering, said she has kept tabs on scientific studies about COVID-19 and follows several virologists and epidemiologists on social media who have advocated for boosters.

“I’m going to follow these experts and I’m going to go protect myself,” said Welch, a 26-year-old with asthma and a liver condition. “I’m not going to wait another six months to a year for them to recommend a third dose.”

While Pfizer has said it plans to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for booster shots, health authorities say that for now, the fully vaccinated seem well protected.

Yet health care providers in the U.S. have reported more than 900 instances of people getting a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines in a database run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an Associated Press review of the system’s data found. Because reporting is voluntary, the full extent of people who have received third doses is unknown. It’s also unknown if all of those people were actively trying to get a third dose as a booster.

"I don’t think that anyone really has the tracking” in place to know how widespread it is, said Claire Hannan, executive director for the Association of Immunization Managers.

One entry in the CDC database shows a 52-year-old man got a third dose from a California pharmacy on July 14 by saying he had never received one and by providing his passport, rather than a driver's license, as identification. But when the pharmacy contacted the patient’s insurance provider, it was told he had received two doses in March.

In Virginia, a 39-year-old man got a third shot from a military provider on April 27 after he showed a vaccine card indicating he had received only one dose. A review of records turned up his previous vaccines. The patient then told the provider that the time between his first and second doses was more than 21 days, “so they spoke to their provider, who ‘authorized’ them to get a third shot,” an entry states.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said at a recent news briefing that he knew of residents who had received third dose by using fake names, but neither his office nor the state health department could provide any evidence.

Despite a lack of FDA approval, public health officials in San Francisco said Tuesday that they will provide an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson variety — referring to it as a supplement, rather than a booster.

Several studies are looking at booster shots for certain at-risk groups — people with weakened immune systems, adults over 60 years old and health care workers. But the verdict is still out on whether the general population might need them, said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director for infection prevention at UCHealth, a not-for-profit health care system based in Aurora, Colorado. She said the best data in favor of possible boosters is for people whose immune systems are compromised.

Israel is giving boosters to older adults and several countries, including Germany, Russia and the U.K. have approved them for some people. The head of the World Health Organization recently urged wealthier nations to stop administering boosters to ensure vaccine doses are available to other countries where few people have received their first shots.

Will Clart, a 67-year-old patient services employee at a Missouri hospital, got a third dose in May by going to a local pharmacy. Clart said he gave the pharmacist all of his information, but that the pharmacist didn't realize until after administering the shot that Clart’s name was in the vaccine system.

“It sounded like there was a benefit to it. And there’s also been talk that eventually we’ll need a booster — mine was five or six months out and so I thought well I’ll go ahead, that’ll give me a booster,” Clart said.

Ted Rall, a political cartoonist, explained in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that he got a booster because of a history of lung problems, including asthma, swine flu, and repeated bouts of bronchitis and pneumonia.

“I made up my mind after reading a report that states were likely to toss 26.2 million unused doses due to low demand. My decision had no effect on policy, and I saved a vaccine dose from the garbage,” Rall said.

Welch, the graduate student from Maine, put the blame on people who have refused to get the vaccine for political reasons. About 60% of eligible people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.

“Their absolute demand and screeches for freedom is trampling our public health and our communal health."

___

Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Some getting COVID-19 booster as WHO calls for halt

    As the World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, experts and concerned citizens are making their own risk-based decisions. (Aug. 6)

  • Kansas City police investigate homicide after man found shot in vehicle Friday night

    Just after 9 p.m. police were called to 3600 block of Woodland Avenue. They found a man in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

  • Mass.-based Moderna exploring booster COVID-19 shots

    The company said Thursday an analysis showed that its vaccine remains 93% effective as much as six months after the second dose.

  • Raiders TE Darren Waller misses third-straight practice

    Raiders TE Darren Waller misses third-straight practice

  • New Zealand grants residency to Google's co-founder Page

    Larry Page, Google's co-founder and one of the world's richest men, has become a New Zealand resident, with immigration services saying he had applied under a category for wealthy investors. "Larry Page submitted an application for residence under the Investor Plus Category on 3 November 2020," Immigration New Zealand said in an e-mailed statement on Saturday.

  • A growing number of 'multi-vaxxers' are getting unauthorized booster shots. Most are mixing and matching.

    Insider spoke with three people who received unauthorized booster shots in the US, and one who received an authorized booster in Israel.

  • Kansas Rep. Davids contracts COVID-19 despite vaccination

    Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids tested positive Friday for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against it and is in isolation at home. Davids said in a statement that she has had only mild symptoms from her breakthrough case. The two-term Democratic congresswoman for the state's portion of the Kansas City metropolitan area said she's been following precautions recommended by health officials, including wearing masks indoors, and her office said she's back in her district.

  • Biden picks ambassadors to Switzerland and Argentina -White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden picked two major fundraisers for his campaign for office as his ambassadors to Switzerland and Argentina, the White House said on Friday. Biden chose Scott Miller, an LGBTQ activist and philanthropist, for the top U.S. diplomatic role in Switzerland as well as Liechtenstein. Switzerland has often served as an intermediary between the United States and Iran, which are deeply at odds over issues including sanctions and talks to revive a nuclear deal.

  • Delta variant causes new pandemic problems for hot-spot states

    CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon Lapook joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss issues raised by the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and other pandemic developments.

  • Fact check: 6 of the most persistent misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccines

    USA TODAY has spent months sorting fact from fiction about the coronavirus vaccines. Here are some of the most persistent misconceptions.

  • Cuomo was 'ambushed' by sexual harassment investigation, attorney says

    Attorneys for Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized investigators with the New York attorney general's office on Friday, claiming they ran a shoddy process and failed to interview key witnesses whose testimony could have challenged that Cuomo sexually harassed and intimidated nearly a dozen women.

  • Senate fails to finalize bipartisan infrastructure bill, will hold key vote Saturday

    Senate fails to finalize bipartisan infrastructure bill, will hold key vote Saturday

  • Florida’s new COVID high: 19,000 cases a day, worst since pandemic started

    More Floridians are contracting COVID-19 and filling hospital beds than at any point since the pandemic started 17 months ago. The state recorded 134,506 cases between July 30 and Aug 5, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Health. That’s an average of more than 19,000 cases every day — the highest infection rate in a single week since the start of the pandemic. ...

  • Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

    Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani's claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had not fallen. If the city falls, it will be the second provincial capital in as many days to succumb to the Taliban.

  • China's youngest athlete at Tokyo Games wins gold with THREE perfect 10s in women's diving

    Quan Hongchan is already an Olympic gold medalist at just 14 years old. Young champ: Hongchan, China’s youngest athlete at the Tokyo Games, performed two dives that the judges scored unanimously as 10 in the women’s 10-meter (32.8 feet) platform diving to win her gold medal on Thursday, ESPN reported. Quan finished with a dominating score of 466.20, while her Chinese teammate Chen Yuxi won the silver medal with 425.40 points.

  • Unemployment benefits for 4.2 million gig workers to run out next month

    About 4.2 million gig workers receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will lose their benefits after September 6, according to analysis from the Century Foundation. Gig workers are typically considered self-employed and don't usually qualify for traditional unemployment aid. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • Biden flubs number of vaccinated Americans

    President Joe Biden flubbed the number of vaccinated Americans as he took a victory lap at the White House over a positive jobs report on Friday.

  • Factbox-COVID-19 and the U.S. courts: challenges to vaccine requirements

    The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant has prompted public and private employers and schools to mandate coronavirus vaccines, drawing legal challenges from civil libertarians and vaccine skeptics. More than 500 colleges and universities have imposed vaccine requirements and lawsuits have been filed against Loyola Marymount University, George Mason University, University of Massachusetts and the California State University system. The only ruling so far involved Indiana University, which was sued by eight students who claimed their 14th Amendment right to bodily autonomy and due process was violated by the state university's requirement.

  • Education secretary warns DeSantis, Abbott on masks: 'Don't be the reason why schools are interrupted'

    Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said Thursday that while the Delta variant is “providing new challenges,” he expects children to return to in-class instruction this fall.

  • CNN Fires Three Unvaccinated Employees

    CNN began requiring employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus earlier this year.