InvestorPlace

Early in October, I said that Cassava Sciences’ (NASDAQ:SAVA) big gains in late September had investors dreaming of a big payday for SAVA stock in 2022. Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com I even suggested it might retest $100—a level it hit throughout the summer—by the end of 2021. I was convinced it would go on a roll. “As I write this, it’s trading above $60 and looks ready to go on a big run in October like it did in May. This stock is so unpredictable; it would not surprise me in the sl