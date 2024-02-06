The US is giving Taiwan's F-16s a welcome boost of firepower with AGM-154 bombs as tensions with China ratchet up

The US intends to soup up Taiwan's F-16 fighters with some AGM-154 glide bombs.

Raytheon Missile Systems received a $68.4 million contract to build 50 glide bombs.

The order is expected to be completed in March 2028.

Taiwan's fleet of F-16s is set for an upgrade when it receives brand-new glide bombs from the US.

The US awarded a $68.4 million contract to Raytheon Missile Systems to build and deliver 50 AGM-154 glide bombs, per a notice from the Department of Defense on Friday.

According to the notice, the AGM-154s will be built primarily in Arizona. The order is expected to be completed in March 2028.

The AGM-154s are known as "fire-and-forget" weapons that do not require external guidance after they are launched.

Besides F-16s, the glide bombs can be installed on a variety of aircraft such as the F/A-18 Hornet and F-35 Lightning II.

Taiwan has a fleet of 139 F-16s and is set to take delivery of an additional 66 F-16 fighters from the US.

The boosted fighters could help boost Taiwan's air defenses in the face of China's aggressive moves in the region.

China sees the island of Taiwan as a renegade province that's part of its territory.

During last year's APEC summit, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reportedly told President Joe Biden that China fully intends to take over Taiwan — a move that could result in a hot war in the region.

