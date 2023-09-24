Is US giving too much Ukraine support? More Americans than ever think so: Live war updates

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the U.S. did little to rally Americans behind his embattled nation, as a steep partisan divide weakens support for its war effort, a new poll found.

The ABC News/Washington Post survey released Sunday revealed Americans' desire to fund Ukraine's war with Russia continues to flag, with 41% of respondents saying the U.S. is doing too much, compared to 33% in February. Exactly half said the U.S. is doing the right amount or not enough, down from 60% in February.

The numbers reflect partisan positions as Republican members of Congress, especially in the House, have increasingly voiced opposition to President Joe Biden's funding requests for military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, which has already amounted to more than $100 billion. The current request under congressional consideration is for $24 billion.

Among survey respondents who lean Republican, 58% believe the U.S. is providing Ukraine too much support, nearly three times as many as the 22% of those leaning Democrat who said that.

The phone poll of 1,006 adults was conducted Sept. 15-20, which included the two days of the United Nations summit in New York attended by Zelenskyy but not the day of his visit to Congress and the White House last week.

Sep 21, 2023; Washington, DC, USA; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), right, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), left, walking to a meeting with Senators at the United States Capitol on September 21, 2023. Zelenskyy pitched to lawmakers on continuing aid to Ukraine as it battles in an ongoing war from the invasion by Russia.

Developments:

∎ A Ukrainian drone strike “insignificantly damaged” the roof of an administrative building in the Russian city of Kursk, according to regional Gov. Roman Starovoit. Unconfirmed media reports in both countries said it was the offices of the Kursk branch of Russia’s main security agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB).

∎ The injury count from the Russian missile strike Friday in the central city of Kremenchuk has increased to 55 people, according to Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi. One person was killed.

∎ Separate Russian attacks in the southern city of Kherson injured seven people, authorities said. An Ukrainian offensive drove Moscow's forces out of Kherson in November but they have continued to shell the city from across the Dnipro River.

Zelenskyy thanks miffed ally Poland for its 'invaluable support'

Zelenskyy appears to be trying to mend fences with leaders of neighboring Poland, which has been a staunch ally during the war, after his comments at the UN rankled them.

In a Saturday tweet that included a video, Zelenskyy announced he was giving state awards to two Polish volunteers and concluded by saying, "I thank Poland for its invaluable support and solidarity that helps defend freedom of our entire Europe!''

That came on the heels of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warning Zelenskyy "never to insult Poles again” and saying Poland will stop sending weapons to Ukraine.

Though the two countries have been collaborating in their opposition to Russian aggression, in the last several weeks they have engaged in a trade dispute as Ukraine has tried to export its grain by land through European nations − including Poland − whose farmers complain those products create a glut and lower their prices.

In his U.N. speech, Zelenskyy referred to the disagreement as “political theater.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia-Ukraine war updates: Where Americans now stand on US support