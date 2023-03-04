This US government agency plans to slash the credit card late fee cap from $41 to $8 — here's how it's fighting against 'rip-off junk fees' and steps you can take to avoid them yourself

Excessive credit card fees cost American families a whopping $12 billion a year — but a new rule from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau proposes slashing them down by as much as $9 billion.

Although the Card Act of 2009 called for limits on late fees and more consumer protection, immunity provisions from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors have allowed card companies to escape enforcement.

“For too long, credit card companies have cashed in on evading the 2009 CARD Act, turning huge profits by slapping consumers with unreasonable and disproportionate fees that often charge up to five times the costs associated with collecting late payments,” says Shahid Naeem, a policy analyst at the American Economic Liberties Project.

“The CFPB’s fight against rip-off junk fees is a clear demonstration of the ways strong regulators can protect Americans from the corporate giants taking advantage of them.”

Here’s how the CFPB plans to cut down on card junk fees — and what you can do to avoid them yourself.

Excessive fees are exacerbating consumer debt

Every time you miss your monthly credit card payment, you’re likely getting hit with a late fee from your issuer — which can be as high as $41. On top of that, your credit score takes a hit, your interest rate could climb on future purchases and your creditor may potentially end your promotional interest rate, like a 0% introductory APR, exacerbating your existing credit card debt.

These late penalties hit households living paycheck-to-paycheck particularly hard — rather than being a “meaningful incentive to make on-time payments”, says the CFPB. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra also expects credit card issuers will only hike late penalties further as limits rise due to inflation.

The CFPB proposes reducing late fees down to $8, and capping them at 25% of the minimum payment owed.

“Today’s proposed rule seeks to save families billions of dollars and ensure the credit card market is fair and competitive,” said Chopra in the press release.

How to avoid racking up late fees

While Americans rack up thousands in credit card debt every year, here are some steps you can take to avoid adding exorbitant late penalties to the mix on your own.

1. Automate your payments

If you keep forgetting about your payment deadlines — even with those email or text reminders from your issuer — consider setting up autopay on your account.

You can set the payment date and choose how much money you’re transferring over each month, whether that’s a set dollar figure, your minimum payment owed, or the entire balance on your account. Ideally, however, you want to avoid paying the bare minimum since that means collecting interest as you carry your balance over into the next month.

And make sure you actually have the funds in your account to make these automated payments, or you’ll get hit with an overdraft fee — which the CFPB reports are around $35.

2. Change your payment due date

Check with your issuer to see whether you can change the due date on your credit card. You might be able to do this manually on your online account, or call up the company to ask them on the phone.

Say you get paid the first week of each month, but your credit card bill is due a few days prior. It might be in your best interest to sync up your payments with your paychecks to help you pay your bills in full and on time.

It might also be easier for you to coordinate with your other bill payments — so you don’t lose track of when they’re all due — or to space them out for more breathing room.

3. Ask your issuer to waive the fee

This lesser-known trick doesn’t always work, but it doesn’t hurt to try. Contact your issuer and request they waive the fee.

You can explain your financial situation and, if you’re a pretty reliable borrower, show them you have a history of making on-time payments. Chances are, your creditor will be happy to help out, especially if it’s just a one-time thing.

It may also help to pay your late bill as soon as you notice — and indicate to your issuer that it’s unlikely you’ll fall behind again.

