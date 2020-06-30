US Government Agreement With Former CEO

SLOUGH, England and RICHMOND, Virginia, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LON: INDV) notes that Shaun Thaxter, its former Chief Executive Officer, entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) today and pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count under the Responsible Corporate Officer Doctrine.

The plea agreement between Mr. Thaxter and the DOJ is in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the Group. As the Group has previously noted, it continues to pursue its strategy to resolve outstanding investigations and litigations as expeditiously as possible, and as the matter is ongoing it has no further comment.

The Group notes that the provision for litigation/investigative matters remains unchanged as of today's date.

