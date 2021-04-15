  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. government formally blames Russian spies for SolarWinds breach

Jenna McLaughlin
·National Security and Investigations Reporter
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — The White House Thursday morning accused the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR, of orchestrating the recent massive breach that affected private sector networks and U.S. government agencies through the popular IT monitoring software made by SolarWinds.

The statement linking the SVR’s hacking group, also known as “Cozy Bear,” to the “broad-scope cyber espionage campaign” is the most concrete connection the Biden administration has made between the hack and Russia. The damage was first uncovered in the final days of the Trump administration, which described the attack as “likely Russian.”

The SolarWinds logo is seen outside its headquarters in Austin, Texas, U.S., December 18, 2020. (Sergio Flores/Reuters)
SolarWinds headquarters in Austin, Texas. (Sergio Flores/Reuters)

“The SVR’s compromise of the SolarWinds software supply chain gave it the ability to spy on or potentially disrupt more than 16,000 computer systems worldwide,” according to the White House statement, which also included a number of measures directed against the Russian government for a range of malign activities in addition to the SolarWinds breach. “The scope of this compromise is a national security and public safety concern,” the White House said.

According to the White House, the U.S. intelligence community, which has been investigating the breach, has “high confidence” that the SVR is the culprit. That's the strongest level of certainty the community uses in describing its assessments.

During a recent webinar, Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology and President Biden’s top cyber adviser, warned that the SolarWinds breach, while clearly a sophisticated espionage campaign designed to leave no trace, could “in a moment” become something more serious. Hackers could use that access to launch a destructive attack, or publicly release the data they stole, as when Russian intelligence agencies dumped broad troves of emails belonging to Democrats during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In a joint advisory Thursday morning, the National Security Agency, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released technical details about vulnerabilities being exploited by the SVR, in order to allow affected companies and agencies to patch their software. The release focused on “publicly known vulnerabilities,” or flaws in code that have already been made public but that adversaries can continue exploiting when users fail to patch them.

Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, Anne Neuberger, speaks during a press briefing on February 17, 2021, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, at a press briefing on Feb. 17. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

The government's Thursday announcement included sanctions against multiple companies involved in providing technical support or resources to the SVR, as well as the broader recommendation that anyone using software or hardware with ties to Russia reconsider that decision.

According to a senior administration official who spoke with journalists Thursday morning, the U.S. government has already mandated that the nine government agencies affected by the SolarWinds breach ramp up cybersecurity standards. The White House is also planning to move forward with other measures soon, including an executive order on protecting federal networks, which will require companies that sell software products to the U.S. government to do cybersecurity reviews and report breaches.

The SolarWinds breach has led to a debate about whether the NSA, which focuses on foreign networks, requires additional authority in order to monitor domestic networks so as to detect anomalous activity such as this breach. Without the initial identification of the breach by the cybersecurity company FireEye, which was among its victims, it’s unclear when the U.S. government would have learned of the vulnerability being exploited by the SVR.

While intelligence officials have told lawmakers they are not requesting additional authority to look into U.S. networks, NSA Director Paul Nakasone has made clear there is a “gap” in visibility that the agency needs to find ways around, in particular through partnership with the private sector. But it’s unclear whether additional visibility into U.S. networks would have allowed the NSA to make quicker detection regardless, experts have speculated, particularly because the DHS’s own systems tracking U.S. networks didn’t detect the well-disguised breach.

The announcement of formal attribution to the Russian intelligence service was accompanied by an announcement of broader U.S. government efforts to establish a framework for “responsible state behavior in cyberspace.”

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House about the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan on April 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)
President Biden speaks from the White House on Wednesday about the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. (Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

The Biden White House, which has consistently stated it will respond to the SolarWinds hack at a time and place of its choosing, is reserving the right to take additional action in the future.

“We will continue to hold Russia accountable for its malicious cyber activities, such as the SolarWinds incident, by using all available policy and authorities,” it said in its statement Thursday.

Not all U.S. government actions against Russia on Thursday were made public. According to a second Biden administration official speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, the government is responding in ways “that will remain unseen.” 

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Senator Warren: U.S. bankruptcy system is 'fundamentally wrong' on student debt

    Debtors filing for personal bankruptcy often struggle to successfully include student debt for discharge, and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) thinks the current system is "fundamentally wrong."

  • Olympics: The world is ready to head to Tokyo, but Tokyo isn’t ready for the world

    Should Tokyo host the Olympics this summer? There’s a massive disconnect between the Japanese people and the rest of the world.

  • Senator Herschel Walker? It could happen

    Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia legend, could run for U.S. Senate next year on the Republican ticket.

  • Biden administration reveals the intelligence community is not very confident Russia actually put bounties on US troops

    American intelligence had reportedly found last year that Russian military intelligence officered the bounties to Taliban-linked militants.

  • Putin critics cite Sputnik V vaccine debacle as attempt to further divide Europe

    The COVID-19 vaccine that Russia approved for use last August, before undergoing crucial phase III trials, appears to be another tool in Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of political tricks designed to ensure Russia's status as a global power.

  • Stay the course, Washington. Stick with Football Team or go with Football Club as the team's nickname.

    What was once comically bland has grown to be a viable candidate in the on-the-fly rebranding of the franchise.

  • Student loan forgiveness: Education Department undersecretary nominee details Biden's priorities

    President Biden's nominee for the undersecretary of education shed some light on how the administration is thinking about loan forgiveness in a hearing on Thursday morning.

  • Feeding Hate With Video: A Former Alt-Right YouTuber Explains His Methods

    In 2018, a far-right activist, Tommy Robinson, posted a video to YouTube claiming he had been attacked by an African migrant in Rome. The thumbnail image and eight-word title promoting the video indicated Robinson was assaulted by a Black man outside a train station. Then, in the video, Robinson punched the man in the jaw, dropping him to the ground. The video was viewed more than 2.8 million times, and it prompted news stories across the right-wing tabloids in Britain, where Robinson was rapidly gaining notoriety for his anti-immigrant and anti-Islamic views. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times For Caolan Robertson — a filmmaker who worked for Robinson and helped create the video — it was an instructional moment. It showed the key ingredients needed to attract attention on YouTube and other social media services. The video played into anti-immigrant sentiments in Britain and across Europe. It also focused squarely on conflict, cutting rapidly between shouts and shoves before showing Robertson’s punch. It also misrepresented what had actually happened. “We would choose the most dramatic moment — or fake it and make it look more dramatic,” Robertson, 25, said in a recent interview. “We realized that if we wanted a future on YouTube, it had to be driven by confrontation. Every time we did that kind of thing, it would explode well beyond anything else.” Robertson would go on to produce videos for a who’s who of right-wing YouTube personalities on both sides of the Atlantic, including Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux and Alex Jones. The videos were tailored for the “echo chamber” that is often created by social media networks like YouTube. To keep you watching, YouTube serves up videos similar to those you have watched before. But the longer someone watches, the more extreme the videos can become. “It can create these very radical people who are like gurus,” said Guillaume Chaslot, a former YouTube engineer who has been critical of the way the company’s algorithms pushed people to extreme content. “In terms of watch time, a guru is wonderful.” Tech companies, regulators and individuals across the globe are struggling to understand and control the enormous power of YouTube and other social media services. In 2019, YouTube made “important changes to how we recommend videos and prevent the spread of misinformation and hateful content,” Farshad Shadloo, a spokesperson for the company, said in a statement. It barred Molyneaux and Jones. But extreme videos continue to spread. In time, Robertson said, he realized that the videos he worked on stoked dangerous hatred. And in 2019, at a conference in Britain run by a left-wing newspaper, The Byline Times, Robertson distanced himself from his work with the far-right. His change of heart was met with some skepticism. “He was presented as a prodigal son,” said Louise Raw, an anti-fascist activist who was onstage for Robertson’s mea culpa. “But he has not been held to account.” Now Robertson is detailing the ways he and his collaborators searched for confrontations to gain popularity on YouTube. Efforts to contact Robinson were unsuccessful, and Jones did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Southern said she should not be described as a far-right activist, saying she is merely a conservative. She was not involved in “some horrible far-right grift that tried to deceive people into watching our content,” she added. “We were just doing what any other YouTuber does.” Raw footage of the episode in Rome, provided by Robertson and reviewed by The New York Times, shows that the YouTube video was edited to give the false impression that Robinson was threatened. The full footage shows he was the aggressor. When the man noticed he was being filmed from across the street, he approached the camera, and Robinson shoved him into an oncoming car. As the man protested, called Robinson crazy and told him to live his own life, Robinson escalated the argument. “There’s one way this is going to go,” he told the man. “You’re going to end up knocked down unconscious.” Over the more than two years he helped produce and publish videos for Robinson and others, Robertson learned how making clever edits and focusing on confrontation could help draw millions of views on YouTube and other services. He also learned how YouTube’s recommendation algorithm often nudged people toward extreme videos. “It meant that we did more and more extreme videos,” Robertson said. Robertson grew up in Ireland, and after his parents divorced, he moved with his father to a predominantly working-class area in the north of England. Realizing from a very young age that he is gay, he often felt like an outsider. But he said he encountered more overt homophobia when he moved to London for college and walked through the largely Muslim neighborhoods at the East End of the city. After the 2016 shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida — where a Muslim man pledging loyalty to the Islamic State group killed 49 people and wounded 53 more — Robertson developed an extreme animosity toward Muslims, particularly immigrants. His anger was fueled in large part, he said, by videos he watched on YouTube. He began watching videos from mainstream outlets, like an episode of the HBO show “Real Time With Bill Maher” in which Sam Harris, an author and a podcast host, advocated greater criticism of Muslim beliefs. YouTube’s recommendation algorithm suggested more extreme videos involving personalities like Robinson, a former member of the neo-fascist and white nationalist British National Party who was born Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. In 2017, Robertson contacted Robinson and soon began working with him as a video producer. By the end of the year, he was also collaborating with Southern, an activist from Canada. Knowing what garnered the most attention on YouTube, Robertson said, he and Southern would devise public appearances meant to generate conflict. That December, they attended a women’s march in London and, with Southern playing the part of a television reporter, approached each woman with the same four-word question: “Women’s rights or Islam?” They often received a confused, measured or polite response, according to Robertson. They continued to ask the question and sharpened it. Southern, for example, said it would be difficult for Muslim women to answer the question because their husbands would not let them attend the march. That caused anger to build in the crowd. “It appears in the videos that we are just trying to figure out what is going on, gather information, understand people,” Robertson said. “But really, we were trying to find the most incendiary way of making them mad.” The thumbnail image for the YouTube video was indicative of a confrontation: a woman screaming as Southern walked away. As he often did, Robertson sharpened the video’s visual contrast — lightening the white colors and darkening the blacks — to subtly make the scene seem more dramatic. Southern described the situation differently. “We asked the question because we knew it was going to force people to question their own political views and realize the contradiction in being a hard-core feminist but also supporting a religion that, quite frankly, has questionable practices around women,” she said. And, she added, they used video techniques that any media company would use. The next year, Robertson and Southern traveled as far as South Africa, Australia and New Zealand to create similar videos. Over the lifetime of Southern’s YouTube channel, according to channel statistics reviewed by the Times, her videos were viewed more than 63 million times. More than 71% of people who viewed these videos had not subscribed to her YouTube channel. In 2018, at the height of her popularity, at least 30% of the views occurred after the videos were automatically recommended to the viewer by YouTube’s algorithms. Molyneux shied away from the kind of conflict that Southern embraced. He fashioned himself as an online philosopher. But the material Robertson edited slipped in “far-right ideas that appealed to the ethnonationalists — the extreme right-wing audience,” he said. In 2018, the pair traveled to Poland for a video that painted the country as a place free of hardship and strife. The subtext was that was because Poland is predominantly white. In an email to the Times, Molyneux said, “It was nice being in a country wherein I didn’t have to hire protective security.” He added that he felt the same way when he visited Hong Kong. By early 2019, Robertson said, he grew disillusioned. There was a noticeable drop in traffic on Southern’s YouTube channel. Around the same time, YouTube began to remove more videos the company thought encouraged violence and spread misinformation. After an Australian man killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand — driven in part by anti-immigrant beliefs propagated by YouTube — Robertson realized, he said, that the videos he had made led to the same kind of violence in the Orlando nightclub in 2016. “I felt like I had gone full circle that day,” he said. Now Robertson oversees Byline TV, a video offshoot of The Byline Times. He also runs a new organization, Future of Freedom, which seeks to de-radicalize right-wing extremists. He is still counting YouTube views. Robertson recently boasted in a text that in one day a video targeting Jones, the conspiracy theorist he once worked with, had been viewed more than 250,000 times. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Covid-19 booster shot likely needed within 12 months, Pfizer's CEO says

    People will likely need a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within a year of getting fully vaccinated, Pfizer's CEO said.

  • 'Our American way of policing is on trial': Law enforcement officers respond to Chauvin trial

    While some officers see the trial as an example of a rogue officer being held accountable, others see it as a sign that the country has turned against them.

  • Players on several NFL teams are boycotting offseason workouts because they want to keep working remotely during the summer

    NFL players from several NFL teams are boycotting offseason workouts, and it could create opportunities for younger unproven players.

  • Gaetz and DeSantis: A friendship that may become a liability

    But at his side, DeSantis had a key ally with strong connections in state politics and the respect of the White House: Matt Gaetz, the Florida congressman now embroiled in a federal sex trafficking investigation. Gaetz appeared at campaign events alongside DeSantis, played his Democratic rival Andrew Gillum in mock debate preparations and encouraged then-President Donald Trump to back DeSantis for governor. At one campaign stop in Navarre, Florida, Gaetz jokingly referred to DeSantis as “Batman” to his “Robin.

  • Brett Favre's bleating about politics in sports is rank with privilege, ignorance and hypocrisy

    Comments Favre made during a recent podcast hit the news cycle Thursday, and they're as lazy and easily dismantled as can be.

  • Fauci clashes with GOP lawmaker over when COVID restrictions should be eased

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, pressed by a Republican lawmaker Thursday over when Americans will "get their liberties back," gave his clearest explanation yet as to when COVID-19 restrictions could be safely lifted, saying the U.S. must get its infection rate under 10,000 new cases a day. When asked by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, at a congressional hearing to give an answer about when Americans can return to their pre-pandemic lives, Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, explained that the nation has a lot of work to do before it reaches that point. "That would be that the number of infections per day are well below 10,000 per day," Fauci said.

  • Blood clots as prevalent with Pfizer and Moderna vaccine as with AstraZeneca's: study

    A study by Oxford University found the number of people who receive blood clots after getting vaccinated with a coronavirus vaccine are about the same for those who get Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as they are for the AstraZeneca vaccine that was produced with the university's help. According to the study, 4 in 1 million people experience cerebral venous thrombosis after getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, versus 5 in 1 million people for the AstraZeneca vaccine. The risk of getting CVT is much higher for those who get COVID-19 -- 39 in a million patients -- is higher than it is for those for get vaccinated. AstraZeneca's vaccine use has been halted or limited in many countries on blood clot concerns.

  • House committee approves bill to study slavery reparations for first time

    Legislation to create a commission to study slavery reparations for Black Americans will make its way to the full House for the first time.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after experiencing irregular heartbeat during game

    LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."

  • Here's what MLB is doing for Jackie Robinson Day in 2021

    More than 100 MLB players are donating their salaries to the Players Alliance.

  • Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach impressed with Ben Askren: 'He hits hard; very hard'

    Askren was never known for his striking in MMA, but Roach was pleasantly surprised after working with Askren for six days.

  • Amazon shoppers are flipping out over these 10 smart home device deals

    There were so many people who thought smart home gadgets were going to be another fly-by-night trend when they first started to emerge. We can still remember all the hot takes we read after the first CES event that was dominated by smart home devices. Who wants a connected coffee maker? Why would anyone need to turn off a lamp with a phone? Well, at this point we can safely say that smart home gadgets are clearly not a fad. In fact, the exact opposite is the case — you can find pretty much anything and everything with built-in connectivity these days, and smart gadgets aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Are you new to smart home gadgets? Or is your home littered with connected devices? In either case, there are always cool new things being released. On top of that, long-time best-sellers are constantly being discounted at Amazon. In this post, we've rounded up 10 different deals on smart home devices that Amazon shoppers can't get enough of right now. TP-Link's Kasa smart plugs have been best-sellers for as long as we can remember, and you'll pay as much as $15 each if you buy them individually. Pick up a 4-pack right now at Amazon, however, and you'll pay just $6.25 per plug — a new all-time low price! And what about the insanely popular MyQ smart garage door opener? It's selling for $29.98 right now on Amazon instead of its $40 list price, but there's a hidden deal that basically gets you one for free. Just take advantage of Amazon's Key promotion and you'll get a $40 Amazon credit. Those two deals are terrific, and there are so many more great sales going on right now at Amazon. You can pick up the awesome SwitchBot Curtain that transforms any curtains into smart curtains and save $10 when you get the SwitchBot Hub Mini that lets you control everything with your voice or smart home system. The brand new Wyze Cam 3 home security camera that people are going nuts over is already on sale for $29.98 instead of $35. You can also pick up a best-selling ThermoPro Bluetooth meat thermometer for just $35, which is a terrific deal. There's even a deal on Amazon that shaves $45 off the price of the Echo Show 5 when you bundle it with 3 Blink Outdoor cameras. Check out all that and more down below! TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant Smart Outlet Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the case app, whether you are at home, in the office, or on vacation Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your wifi smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights, etc. Chamberlain MYQ smart garage door opener New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt-in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app Smartphone control: Control, secure and monitor your garage door from anywhere and receive real-time notifications when your garage door is opening or closing. Universal: Works with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors. SwitchBot Curtain Install in 30 seconds - make your curtains smart in seconds without any screws, nuts, or bolts. (Please be aware that the current version of Rod type SwitchBot is not compatible with the Telescoping Rod.) Multiple Control - Offer SwitchBot App control for iOS and Android, open and close the curtain at your fingertip. Enjoy Touch & Go when giving a little pull. Check via the app and remotely close the curtains for anti-theft when traveling (Bluetooth Range: 1.2km, with SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini control remotely from anywhere). Healthy lifestyle - Set timer to close at night and open by Light Sensor, get better sleep and wake naturally to sunshine. Light sensor helps save energy by reducing the workload on air-conditioning and heating. Wyze Cam v3 home security camera Color night vision: An all-new Starlight Sensor records nighttime video in full, vivid color. The Starlight Sensor can see full color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional video cameras and the new f/1.6 aperture captures 2x more light. Indoor/Outdoor: Wyze Cam v3 is a wired video camera with an IP65 rating so you can confidently install it outside in the rain or inside in the kids’ room. Motion & Sound detection: Wyze Cam records video when motion or sound is detected and sends an alert straight to your phone. Motion Detection Zones and custom settings allow you to adjust the sensitivity of detection or turn it off completely. ThermoPro 500ft Long Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Extended 500ft range: Wireless meat thermometer for grilling and smoking features the most powerful Bluetooth 5.0 technology to provide a strong, reliable connection to track temps 500 feet away; Monitor your cook through the simplistic ThermoPro APP and just leave the wireless thermometer inside your home or in the backyard Easy-to-Use APP: The smart thermometer APP is easy to use and meet the needs of a beginner or an experienced pit master; Set custom temperature, USDA preset temperature, timers, and ambient temp range for your grill or smoker via Thermopro APP, relax while you are Cooking Like a Pro Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 Easy guided install: Neutral wire is required, standard wall plate size. No need to understand complex switch wiring or master vs auxiliary switch configurations; The Kasa app guides you through easy step-by-step installation. Need 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection Control from anywhere: Monitor your light status. Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office, or on vacation Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) with All-new Blink Outdoor- 3 camera kit This bundle includes Echo Show 5 and Blink Outdoor – 3 camera kit. Control your smart home – Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats. Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family. Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included). August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub Works with Alexa for voice control. Wireless requirements - 2.4GHertz Wi-Fi network. Connect Wi-Fi Bridge included. Control and monitor your door from anywhere. Lock and unlock your door, control, keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone. Alexa can also provide notifications when your battery is running low so you can proactively replace them. Set up smart reorders through dash replenishment to make sure you always have replacement batteries when you need them. Be sure you’re secure with DoorSense. Only August has DoorSense to tell you if your door is securely closed and locked. Holding force: 600 pounds. Always know who is coming and going. Track activity at your doorstep with a 24/7 activity feed. Lumiman Smart WiFi Light Bulb Voice Control - LUMIMAN Smart bulb compatible with Alexa Echo (via PLUSMINUS skill), Echo Dot, and Google Home Assistant, control the wifi bulb by your voice, No hub required. (e.g. ‘Alexa, set the bedroom to purple’) Remote control from anywhere at any time - With the free PLUSMINUS app on your smartphone or tablet, you can turn on/off the smart light bulb whether you are at home or away. Adjustable and Dimmable - You are free to switch light modes and brightness on PLUSMINUS App to match different occasions. White light for work and life, warm white light for relaxing and resting, multicolor light for parties, etc. BroadLink Smart Home Hub-WiFi Remote Control IR Blaster 【HIGH COMPATIBILITY】: BroadLink Wi-Fi smart hub supports 50,000+ IR controlled entertainment and life appliances, such as TV, STB, Video Recorder, DVD, Presenter Remote, Home Theater/Sound Bar/Home Stereo control, Air Conditioner, Fan, etc. Supported IR library is constantly being updated by the cloud to ensure newer devices are always compatible. Option to program the ir remote devices and learn buttons if no available cloud data is matching with. 【TV / AC CONTROL】: A helpful smart gadget for the home. Voice control your TV with On/Off, Volume control, Change channel by number/name, Switch input, Play, Fast forward, Rewind, Pause, Stop, Previous, Next…Voice control your aircon with On/Off, Temperature, Fan speed, mode… With the free easy-to-use BroadLink App for iOS and Android, your phone will be a smart remote, you can remotely control your IR devices no matter you are at home or away.