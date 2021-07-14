The US government just warned companies that even indirect ties to forced labor in China's Xinjiang province risks breaking the law

Heather Schlitz
·2 min read
Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Huocheng County
Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Huocheng County. Thomas Peter/Reuters

  • The US warned that companies with investment or supply-chain ties to Xinjiang can face legal risks.

  • China has been accused of committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.

  • Major US companies have been accused of sourcing cotton and product components in the region.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The US on Tuesday cautioned that companies that invest, provide venture capital, or have supply-chain ties to the Xinjiang region of China "run a high risk of violating U.S. law," due to widespread reports of forced labor and other human rights violations against ethnic minorities in the region.

The US has accused China of committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, citing the arbitrary mass detention of mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the region in what the Chinese government calls "re-education camps." The government has also forcibly sterilized, tortured, and sexually abused ethnic minority prisoners in these camps, according to former detainees.

Companies who don't pull out of the region could violate statutes that criminalize benefitting from or importing goods that are the result of forced labor. The advisory also warned US companies against assisting in the development of surveillance tools for Xinjiang or supplying US-made goods to entities that use forced labor.

In 2020, activist groups accused some of the world's biggest fashion brands - including Nike and H&M - of sourcing cotton from factories that exploit the forced labor of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. Over a million ethnic minorities have been detained in Xinjiang, a region that produces a fifth of world's cotton, and activist groups have called for companies to exit the region to avoid profiting from human rights violations in the area.

Nike stated that it doesn't source products, textiles and yarn from Xinjiang, and H&M stated that it was concerned about the accusations of forced labor involved in Xinjiang cotton production.

In May, Apple suppliers were linked to forced labor in the Xinjiang region, with reports that thousands of detained Uyghurs were used to manufacture components for Apple devices. Apple previously denied exploiting forced labor in Xinjiang.

In 2020, Apple and Nike, among other companies, also lobbied to weaken the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act that would ban US companies from importing goods made in Xinjiang unless they could prove they weren't made with forced labor.

According to Reuters, the US may impose additional sanctions on China and may extend a similar business advisory to Hong Kong.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FREQ ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 2, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 2, 2021No obligation or cost to you.Learn more about your recoverable losses in FREQ:https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/frequency-therapeutics-inc-loss-su

  • Mom says she was threatened with 'no-fly' list over diaper disposal

    The woman claims a flight attendant told her to fish her daughter's diaper out of the trash on the flight, which she did.

  • U.S. warns firms operating in Xinjiang are at "high risk" of violating forced labor laws

    The State Department and five other federal agencies issued an updated advisory on Tuesday warning that businesses with supply chains and investments in the Chinese region of Xinjiang run a "high risk" of violating U.S. laws on forced labor.Why it matters: The Biden administration is moving aggressively to ensure that American businesses, many of which use supply chains deeply intertwined with the Chinese economy, are not complicit in the genocide of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.Stay on t

  • 'Compelling case': Biden urges wavering Democrats to back infrastructure package

    Senate Democrats say President Joe Biden made “a compelling case” for them to accept a two-part package that would pay for infrastructure as well as a broad range of social spending programs aimed at reducing poverty and bolstering the economy.

  • Army veteran injured in Afghanistan begins campaign for Senate in Nevada with moving video

    An Army veteran who was badly injured while serving in Afghanistan has launched his campaign for U.S. Senate in Nevada with a moving video highlighting his harrowing experience in the theater of war.

  • Indian boarding schools aren't unique to Canada. Why one Lakota survivor calls American burial sites the 'tip of the iceberg'

    Burial sites have been uncovered at former Indian boarding schools across Canada. But a Lakota activist warns of discoveries to come in the US.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants US firms to beam the internet to Cubans via satellite during historic protests

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday that he would make "some calls" to encourage businesses to offer internet services to protesting Cubans.

  • Olivia Rodrigo Visits the White House to Urge Young People to Get Vaccinated: 'Happy to Lend My Support'

    From the podium in the briefing room, the pop star said she was "beyond honored and humbled" to "help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccinations"

  • Bella Hadid Reportedly Hid Her Relationship With Marc Kalman for an Entire Year

    A source told Page Six that Bella's new romance isn't recent—and paparazzi photos back up the claim.

  • After EU tax win, Yellen will try to sell U.S. Republicans on global tax deal

    Janet Yellen's first visit to continental Europe as Treasury Secretary helped solidify G20 political support for a global corporate tax deal and gave European Union officials an excuse to delay a problematic digital tax proposal. Returning from Brussels, where Yellen met EU officials on Monday and Tuesday following a G20 meeting in Italy over the weekend, Yellen faces a battle in the U.S. Congress over the Biden administration's tax-hike plans that include the 15%-plus global corporate minimum levy agreed by 132 countries.In an interview with Reuters, Yellen said she plans to increase her outreach to members of Congress from both parties as she works with leaders of House and Senate tax writing committees to craft legislation under budget "reconciliation" rules to implement the OECD "Pillar 2" corporate minimum tax.

  • Celebrities Are Kicking off Hot Girl Summer With This Extremely Sexy Trend

    Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

  • Pockets of the U.S. seeing potential for a 4th COVID-19 wave: Doctor

    Dr. Cedric Dark, Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine & Board Member with Doctors for America, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus.

  • Nokia vs. Ericsson: Which 5G Stock Is A Better Pick?

    Many countries around the world are rolling out 5G networks, as this technology offers higher data speeds and low latency that could enhance user experience. According to Ericsson Mobility Report, 5G is expected to be the fastest-adopted mobile generation. This report estimates that there will be 3.5 billion 5G subscriptions, and around 60% population will be under 5G coverage by 2026. However, this report states that the pace of 5G deployment is quicker in the U.S., China, Korea, Japan and the

  • Fed's Powell says economy 'a ways off' from bond taper, inflation to ease

    The U.S. job market "is still a ways off" from the progress the Federal Reserve wants to see before reducing its support for the economy, while current high inflation will ease "in coming months," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery at a congressional hearing on Wednesday. "Inflation has increased notably and will likely remain elevated in coming months before moderating," Powell said, restating the U.S. central bank's faith that current price increases, despite the concerns they are raising about unmoored inflation, are tied to the reopening of the economy and will prove fleeting. Meanwhile "there is still a long way to go" in repairing a labor market that is 7.5 million jobs away from its pre-pandemic level, with the burden falling hardest on lower-wage workers and major ethnic and minority groups, and the overall participation rate still depressed, Powell said.

  • ‘Life and death’: Norwegian cruises asks judge to nix DeSantis’ ban on vaccine passports

    The third-largest cruise company in the world asked a federal judge Tuesday to overturn a new Florida law that bars companies from requiring cruise passengers provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, escalating the industry’s battle with Governor Ron DeSantis.

  • U.S. Cites Xinjiang Abuses in Report on Global Atrocities

    Jul.12 -- The U.S. criticized in a report the Chinese government’s treatment of ethnic Uyghurs. The State Department cited the crackdown in the Xinjiang region as one of six places in the world that are witnessing or are at risk of atrocities and crimes against humanity. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary&nbsp;Janet&nbsp;Yellen&nbsp;made a new push in Brussels to repair U.S. ties with the European Union, urging members of the bloc to help confront&nbsp;China&nbsp;and Russia. Jodi Schneider reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia.*

  • Venezuela says Italian court accepts extradition request for ex-oil minister

    An Italian court on Wednesday approved an extradition request for Venezuela's former Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez, who is charged with corruption, Venezuelan state television said. Authorities in the South American country had sought an Interpol red notice - a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person - for Ramirez in 2018 and requested his extradition to Italy last year https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-corruption-italy/venezuela-supreme-court-approves-extradition-request-to-italy-for-ex-oil-czar-idUSKCN24W2V5 in connection with embezzlement charges. The court in Rome granted the extradition request, the television report said.

  • Controversial Trump Attorney — Slammed as a 'Joke' by Other Conservatives — Announces on TV She's Leaving GOP

    "What Rudy and Jenna are doing is a joke and they are getting laughed out of court," one Republican official wrote last year, of Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis

  • The GOP's top lawyer said Rudy Giuliani's 2020 election lawsuits were 'a joke' and 'are getting laughed out of court'

    Justin Riemer, the Republican National Committee's chief counsel, said those claiming election fraud were "misleading millions of people."

  • Biden taps ex-Pentagon official for key China tech position

    (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Alan Estevez, a former Pentagon official, to be the U.S. Commerce Department's undersecretary for industry and security, a key post in the U.S.-China tech battle. The post in the Commerce Department's once-obscure Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) gained attention in recent years as Washington has escalated its use of export controls to keep China from obtaining U.S. technology. During the Trump administration, the bureau restricted U.S. sales to China-based Huawei Technologies.