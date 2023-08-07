Looming storms shut US government offices, halt many airport departures

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. government offices in the Washington area closed early on Monday due to approaching thunderstorms with severe winds, while the Federal Aviation Administration halted departing flights at numerous East Coast airports.

The National Weather Service said the Washington, D.C., area was under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. (0100 GMT)Tuesday, with significant threats of locally destructive straight-line winds.

The FAA on Monday issued ground stops for departing flights at airports in New York, Washington, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Baltimore because of thunderstorms.

The FAA said it was rerouting aircraft around the storms as much as possible.

Libraries, museums, the National Zoo, pools and other municipal and federal services in the Washington area were also closing early. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management said federal employees had to depart no later than 3 p.m.

The tornado watch covers Maryland, Washington and much of Pennsylvania and Virginia.

FlightAware, a flight tracking site, said more than 1,200 U.S. flights had been canceled, including 82 at Washington Reagan National Airport, or 18% of flights. Another 5,000 U.S. flights have been delayed.

