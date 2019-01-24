US government shutdown: Trump's plan to end closure fails as Senate considers interim deal

Republican senators struck down a bill that would have temporarily reopened the federal government on Thursday, falling short of the 60 votes required to defeat a GOP filibuster.

The measure would have reopened federal agencies through 8 February to allow time for negotiations, an approach Republican leadership tried last month before being undercut by Donald Trump.

The president is now refusing to reopen the government until he gets a deal on funding for his long-sought border wall.

Polls have shown that the public is blaming Mr Trump for the shutdown and his approval numbers have sunk as the impasse drags on. The partial government shutdown is now in its 34th day. Federal workers are on the verge of missing another paycheck Friday.

Democrats also blocked Mr Trump’s request for $5.7bn to construct the wall, with a partisan 50-47 vote. The $350bn government-wide funding bill represented the first attempt by Republicans controlling the Senate to reopen the government since the shutdown began.

The measure would have also provided three years of continued protection against deportation for 700,000 immigrants brought to the US illegally as children.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she was willing to meet with the president “anytime” to discuss ending the partial government shutdown.

The California Democrat said House Democrats are putting together a new border security package that could provide a step toward a compromise. It will include money for fencing, technology, personnel and other measures, but not Mr Trump’s proposed wall.

The president responded in real time on Twitter saying, “very simply, without a Wall it all doesn’t work.... We will not Cave!”

Twin defeats might spur the two sides into a more serious effort to reach an agreement. With the impact of the shutdown becoming increasingly painful, lawmakers say they’re willing to compromise on border security and immigration policy.

Additional reporting by AP. Read below for our live coverage on the 34th day of the US government shutdown

Please allow a moment for this live article to load.