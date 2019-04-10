US government 'spied' on Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, attorney general says

William Barr, the US attorney general, was speaking at a hearing in Congress - AFP

Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign was spied on by the US government, the country’s attorney general said on Wednesday, as he vowed to investigate whether rules were broken in the process.

William Barr, who took up the job in February, said he would look at how the FBI and US intelligence agencies set up the Trump-Russia probe before the 2016 presidential election.

“Spying did occur”, Mr Barr said during a hearing on Capitol Hill, noting at another point that “spying on a political campaign is a big deal”.

He appeared to draw parallels with government spying on the anti-Vietnam War movement in the 1960s, while insisting he did not know if any wronging had occurred.

The comments follow intense pressure from Mr Trump to investigate the Russia probe’s origins after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report found no conspiracy between his campaign and the Kremlin.

Donald Trump, the US president, has claimed 'complete exoneration' from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation Credit: Al Drago/Bloomberg More

It was unclear what “spying” Mr Barr was referring to, but Mr Trump’s allies have pointed to a string of actions taken by intelligence and justice officials before the 2016 election as they claim the “deep state” was unfairly targeting the Trump campaign.

One was the wiretap on Carter Page, the former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, that was applied for and approved before the 2016 election. Republicans have questioned how open US officials were with the court when seeking the wiretap.

Another is the handling of a string of allegations made in a series of memos by Christopher Steele, the former British MI6 agent, about the Trump campaign’s links to Russia. The FBI got hold of his so-called ‘dossier’ before the election.

A third involved Stefan Halper, the Cambridge University academic and former Republican adviser. US media has reported that he approached Trump campaign officials on behalf of the FBI to sound them out over Russia before the election – though that has not been confirmed by the US government.

Carter Page, the former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser who was wiretapped before the 2016 US election Credit: AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin More

During a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Mr Barr was asked if he thought spying occurred on the Trump campaign from the US government.

“I think spying did occur. Yes, I think spying did occur,” Mr Barr said.

He went on: “The question is whether it was adequately predicated. And I'm not suggesting it wasn't adequately predicated but I would need to explore that.”