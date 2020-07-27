US government sued after report of detained migrant children at Hampton Inn hotels

A Hampton Inn is shown July 21, 2020, in Phoenix. An Associated Press report alleges the Trump administration is detaining immigrant children as young as 1 in hotels before deporting them to their home countries.

PHOENIX – Legal advocacy groups have sued the U.S. government to try to stop the expulsion of children believed to be detained in Arizona and Texas hotel rooms by the Trump administration under an emergency declaration citing the novel coronavirus.

An Associated Press report published last week described three Hampton Inn & Suites hotels where a federal contractor has held unaccompanied minors awaiting deportation, which has been fast-tracked amid the global pandemic.

The report described children as young as 1 being held for days at a time in hotels before being deported, a service provided by federal transportation contractor MVM Inc. Records showed hotels had been used nearly 200 times in Phoenix, El Paso and McAllen, Texas.

The owners of the Hampton Inn & Suites in McAllen, Texas, said on Friday night that they had ended any reservations on rooms used to detain minors.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that all children had been taken away from the McAllen hotel, two days after the Associated Press report.

Managers of a Hampton Inn in Phoenix told The Arizona Republic of the USA TODAY Network the hotel could not comment, citing guest privacy.

ICE repeatedly refused to answer questions about where contractors have taken the children, citing a potential security risk.

“The Trump administration is holding children in secret in hotels, refusing to give lawyers access to them so it can expel them back to danger without even a chance for the children to show they warrant asylum,” said Lee Gelernt, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed suit on behalf of the Texas Civil Rights Project.

Gelernt said suing on behalf of unnamed children was necessary “because the government is refusing to provide any information about the children.” The lawsuit was filed in Washington federal court, and Gelernt said he would seek to include any minors detained at the hotel as of Thursday.

Whether held by shelter operators long term or transportation contractors, immigrant children in federal custody fall into a separate legal realm from state systems that handle foster care and other custody issues.

That reality means federal handling of migrant children often eludes real scrutiny, some advocates say.

As Leecia Welch, an attorney at the nonprofit National Center for Youth Law, told the AP: "They’ve created a shadow system in which there’s no accountability for expelling very young children."

Arizona State Rep. Kelli Butler, who raised concerns two years ago about oversight of the federal shelters for immigrant children, said the latest report is far more disturbing.

"What are they doing in hotel rooms with babies and teenage girls?" the Paradise Valley Democrat asked. "The thoughts are unimaginable."

At least the federal shelters have a level of state oversight, and the workers are backgrounded, Butler said. But that's not the case for the hotel arrangement, done through a contract overseen by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, she said.

"We don't know what they're doing with the kids," she said of MVM and ICE. "Are they deporting them? Are they being trafficked? It's so open-ended."

Who gets the kids?

The federal custody of immigrant children begins when they arrive at the border. Some may arrive on their own, as happened in a wave of so-called unaccompanied minors in 2014.

In other cases, children are separated from their parents. This was particularly at issue in 2018, under a short-lived U.S. "zero-tolerance" policy. That policy mandated that everyone caught entering the country illegally was being referred for criminal prosecution, even parents arriving with children. Because a court ruling bars the government from holding children in jail, thousands of children were then separated from their parents at the border and placed in government custody in shelters.

Arizona's Department of Child Safety says it does not have jurisdiction over the children who show up at the border.

The federal government runs a separate system through the Office of Refugee Resettlement, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.