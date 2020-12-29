US Green Beret charged over bowling alley shooting spree

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, left, identifies the suspected shooter in a triple homicide the night before as Duke Webb, of Florida - AP

A US Green Beret has been charged with murder after a shooting at a bowling alley over the weekend left three dead in Illinois.

A further three people were injured when a man opened fire in Rockford's Don Carter Lanes bowling alley on Saturday night.

Duke Webb, 37, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder and denied bail, State Attorney J. Hanley said in a press conference.

The highly decorated Green Beret was assigned to the US Army's 7th Special Forces Group, based in Florida, and had served four tours in Afghanistan.

Media reported his lawyer saying Webb might have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) although noting he will need a medical examination before that can be confirmed.

“We believe this is a completely random act,” said Dan O’Shea, he Rockford police chief. He said there was no known association or prior involvement between the gunman and the victims.

Three men, ages 73, 69 and 65, were killed.

Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb who is currently serving as a Special Forces Assistance Operations and Intelligence Sergeant. Webb, arrested in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley - AP

Of those wounded, the state attorney said a 16-year-old girl was stable, while another teen - a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the face - and a 62-year-old man remain in a critical condition in hospital.

"The defendant admitted to the shootings, and directed officers to the locations of the firearms he used," Mr Hanley told the press conference.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

Webb was on leave and reportedly visiting family at the time of the attack.

A decorated Special Forces assistant operations and intelligence sergeant, Webb finished his most recent tour of Afghanistan in July, US media said.

Major General John Brennan, commander of 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), said Webb's actions were "abhorrent and are absolutely not representative of the Special Forces Regiment."

"The actions described in reports are shocking and are completely out of character with Webb's 12 years of honorable service," Gen. Brennan told the New York Times.

Webb is due to appear again in court on February 16, and could face life imprisonment without parole if convicted.