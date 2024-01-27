US greenlights $23bn F-16 deal with Turkey after Ankara backs Sweden's Nato bid

The United States has given its approval for Turkey to receive 40 F-16 fighters to bolster its air force - Mindaugas Kulbis/AP

The United States has approved a $23 billion (£18 billion) deal to sell state-of-the-art F-16 fighter jets to Turkey after it backed Sweden’s accession to Nato.

Turkey’s parliament voted to ratify the Scandinavian country’s membership of the alliance on Tuesday after delaying the decision for more than a year.

Its air force is now set to receive 40 new F-16s and upgrades for the 79 models it already has as part of the multi-billion dollar agreement.

An F-16 plane belonging to the Turkish Air Forces - Orhan Akkanat /Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

“These new and refurbished aircraft will provide Turkey with a fleet of modernised multi-role combat aircraft to enable it to provide for the defence of its airspace, contribute to Nato missions to preserve regional security and defend Nato allies,” the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

Hungary is now the only Nato member which has not approved Sweden’s application to join Nato.

On Tuesday, prime minister Viktor Orban invited Ulf Kristersson, his Swedish counterpart, to Budapest to “negotiate”.

Nato hopes Sweden will be formally welcomed into the alliance by April, almost two years after it first applied to join May 2022 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey’s president, objected to its application and accused Stockholm of supporting Kurdish separatist organisations which Ankara says are “terrorist” groups.

Sweden responded by tightening anti-terror laws and making other security concessions demanded by Turkey.

Mr Erdoğan then demanded the US fulfill a pledge to deliver F-16 fighters that had been bogged down in Congress over allegations that Turkey was becoming more authoritarian.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, refused to hand over the F-16s unless Turkey approved Sweden joining Nato.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (r) shaking hands with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this month - AFP

Fellow Nato member Greece will also receive 40 of the more advanced F-35 fighter jets worth $8.6 billion (£6.7 billion) as part of the deal.

It had initially opposed the sale of F-16s to Turkey because of unresolved territorial disputes with Ankara in the energy-rich eastern Mediterranean region.

Washington waited to sign off the multi-billion dollar deal until the instruments of ratification arrived in the capital, a US official told AFP.

Congress has 15 days to review the deal but it is not expected to oppose it.