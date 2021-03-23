US gun-safety groups call for urgent action after Colorado shooting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom McCarthy
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

After recording a year with the lowest level of public mass shootings in over a decade, the United States suffered its second such incident in less than a week on Monday night with a shooting at a Colorado grocery store that killed 10, including one police officer.

Related: Colorado shooting: 10 killed, including police officer, at Boulder supermarket

Gun safety advocates called for immediate action by Congress to address the resurgent national epidemic as the country emerges from a year of lockdowns and social distancing sparked by the coronavirus pandemics.

“This is the moment to make our stand. NOW,” tweeted senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut, where a shooter killed 26 people at an elementary school in 2012.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene, a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. Police did not name the suspect or describe a motive in a news conference Monday night.

“This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder county, and in response, we have cooperation and assistance from local, state and federal authorities,” said Boulder county district attorney Michael Dougherty.

The Colorado attack brought the week’s death toll from mass public shootings to 18, after a gunman killed eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors last Tuesday. Six of the victims were women of Asian descent, and that attack produced a national demand for reckoning with discrimination and violence directed at Asian Americans.

While racist scapegoating by Donald Trump and others sparked thousands of attacks against Asian Americans during America’s pandemic year, 2020 was an unusually quiet one for mass public shootings, according to a database maintained by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

There were 10 such shootings in 2018 and nine in 2019, according to the database, which tracks public incidents in which at least four people died, not including the shooter.

The United States suffered only two such incidents in 2020 – both at the start of the year, before the spread of the coronavirus led to local economic and school shutdowns and related restrictions.

Gun sales surged during the pandemic, leading to fears of a return of mass gun violence after coronavirus restrictions eased. Those fears appear to have been fulfilled in March.

“We have had a horrific year as a country, as a world,” Colorado state senate majority leader Stephen Fenberg, a Democrat, told MSNBC on Monday night, in comments flagged by Axios. “It had finally started to feel like things are getting back to ‘normal.’ And, unfortunately, we are reminded that that includes mass shootings.”

The police officer killed in the Colorado store attack, Eric Talley, 51, the father of seven children, was the first to respond to reports of shots fired at the store, authorities said.

Related: Eric Talley, officer killed in Colorado shooting: ‘A life cut far too short’

Talley was “by all accounts one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder police department, and his life was cut too short”, said Dougherty, the county prosecutor.

The attack came just days after a judge blocked Boulder from enforcing a two-year-old ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines in the city.

“The court has determined that only Colorado state (or federal) law can prohibit the possession, sale and transfer of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines,” wrote the county-level judge, Andrew Hartman, according to the Denver Post.

While no state is untouched by mass shootings, Colorado has had an especially difficult history of such incidents, beginning with an attack on students at a high school in Columbine in 1999 that killed 13. In Aurora in 2012, a gunman fired at a crowd watching a Batman moving, killing 12 and wounding 58 with gunfire.

As previously scheduled, the senate judiciary committee was to hold a hearing Tuesday on “constitutional and common sense steps to reduce gun violence”. Gun safety legislation has failed to gain traction in the US Congress despite wide public agreement about certain safeguards such as universal background checks.

“Gun violence is an epidemic within the pandemic, from Boulder yesterday to Atlanta last week to the dozens more people in the United States who are shot every day, but whose stories do not make the headlines,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety.

“To save lives and end these senseless killings, we need more than thoughts and prayers – we need federal action on gun safety from the Senate, and we need it now. That work begins with this hearing, and we cannot rest until we pass background checks into law.”

Murphy, who does not sit on that committee but who mounted a nearly 15-hour filibuster on the Senate floor in 2016 to advance gun safety legislation after 49 people died in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida, called on colleagues to finally address gun violence.

Murphy invoked Monday’s shooting in Boulder, a mass shooting at a Florida high school in 2018 that killed 17 and the mass shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

“No more Newtowns. No more Parklands. No more Boulders,” he tweeted. “Now – we make our stand.”

Recommended Stories

  • Latino Survivor Of Atlanta Shootings Says He Was Detained For Hours While Wife Lay Dead

    Police knew Mario González's wife was killed during the couple's spa visit last Tuesday, but they held him in handcuffs for hours without telling him.

  • Boulder shooting: Ten dead, including a police officer, in Colorado grocery store attack

    A partially clothed white male was seen being led away from the scene in handcuffs with blood covering his leg

  • Should the Cowboys have let Dak Prescott hit the open market?

    Jerry Jones didn’t have unique information about the money that was coming from the TV networks. The real question is whether he had any idea that the broader free-agency market would be as soft as it has become. Reflecting on the first eight days of free agency and, seven days before that, the Cowboys’ decision [more]

  • Australia to rescue thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years

    Australia was set on Monday to evacuate thousands more people from suburbs in Sydney's west, battered by the worst flooding in 60 years, with torrential rains expected to continue for another day or two. "This is an ongoing situation that is evolving and is extremely dangerous," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament. Australia's coal exports were disrupted, as the deluge shut rail lines into the port of Newcastle, the world's largest coal export port, and forced some mines to cut output.

  • Canadian ex-diplomat's espionage trial in China ends, verdict due later

    The trial of Canadian Michael Kovrig, who has been held in China for more than two years on espionage charges, wrapped up in a closed Beijing courtroom on Monday with the verdict to be announced at an unspecified later date, according to state media. China arrested Kovrig, a former diplomat, and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor in December 2018, soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese tech company Huawei Technologies, on a U.S. warrant. Beijing insists the detentions are not linked to the detention of Meng, who remains under house arrest in Vancouver as she fights extradition to the United States.

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized for tweeting about Biden during shooting in her state

    ‘Lauren, turn on the news’

  • 10 Things in Politics: Another mass shooting in America

    And exclusive details on Trump's efforts to make his own social network.

  • Colorado supermarket shooter kills 10, including police officer

    BOULDER, Colo. (Reuters) -A gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, killing 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, before the bloodied suspect was arrested in the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week. Police gave few immediate details of the latest shooting and no known motive for the violence, which unfolded at about 3 p.m. at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, a north-central Colorado city at the eastern foot of the Rockies, about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver. Frantic shoppers and employees fled for cover through the supermarket as law enforcement officers swarmed the scene, located about 2 miles from the University of Colorado's flagship campus.

  • Citizenship for the 'Dreamers'? 6 essential reads on DACA and immigration reform

    The American Dream and Promise Act, also known as House Resolution 6, would create a path to citizenship for immigrant 'Dreamers' – but it has to pass the Senate first. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesThe United States could eventually grant citizenship to roughly 2.5 million undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children. The American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, which passed in the Democrat-dominated House of Representatives on March 18, would give a group known as the “Dreamers” permanent resident status for 10 years. They could then apply to be naturalized as U.S. citizens. Only nine House Republicans voted for the bill, so in its current form it is unlikely to pass the Senate, which is split evenly between Democrats and Republicans. For over a decade, all congressional efforts to protect Dreamers have died in the Senate. In 2012, President Barack Obama bypassed Congress with an executive order to help this group of immigrants. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, granted the temporary right to live, study and work to about 800,000 undocumented immigrants age 30 or younger who had come to the U.S. before age 16. President Donald Trump rescinded DACA in fall 2017, asking Congress to resolve the Dreamers’ legal limbo by March 2018. Congress hasn’t passed any legislation to resolve Dreamers’ status; the American Dream and Promise Act is an effort to attempt that. Here’s some key background and expert analysis on the “Dreamers” and DACA as the debate advances to the Senate. 1. DACA’s results Researchers who evaluated DACA found the program benefited both Dreamers and the United States. Wayne Cornelius, a professor emeritus of U.S.-Mexican relations at the University of California, San Diego, led a research team that interviewed dozens of DACA recipients in 2014. He found that work permits enabled them to get higher-paying jobs. “This made college more affordable and increased their tax contributions. DACA [also encouraged] them to invest more in their education because they knew legal employment would be available when they completed their degree,” Cornelius wrote in 2017. A survey conducted earlier that year of some 3,000 DACA recipients found that 97% were currently employed or enrolled in school, and many had started their own businesses. Young immigrants line up to apply for DACA on Aug. 15, 2012, in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images But DACA had “significant limitations,” according to Cornelius. Because their work authorization had to be renewed every two years, for example, some employers were reluctant to hire Dreamers. 2. Undocumented stress Still, research found, DACA enabled recipients “to further their education and obtain jobs and health insurance,” wrote migration specialists Elizabeth Aranda and Elizabeth Vaquera in September 2017. The program gave the Dreamers “peace of mind – something that, until then, was unfamiliar to them.” 3. DACA and the wall Nearly 80% of DACA recipients came from Mexico. So when the Trump administration in September 2017 set DACA protections to expire within six months, the decision affected Mexico, too. “Ending DACA exposes 618,342 undocumented young Mexicans” to deportation, wrote political scientist Luis Gómez Romero. Gómez Romero said the DACA decision could be read as “a power play in Trump’s ongoing battle with the government of Mexico” over its refusal to pay for a border wall. 4. Congressional battles By early 2018, with DACA soon to expire, Congress was in a “scramble for a solution,” according to Kevin Johnson, a dean and professor of Chicana/o studies at the University of California, Davis. That month, a congressional showdown over the Dreamers closed the federal government for 69 hours. While “some conservatives have balked at the idea of giving ‘amnesty’ to any lawbreakers,” he wrote, some progressives found DACA too narrow. According to the Migration Policy Initiative, DACA excluded about 1 million unauthorized immigrants who met most criteria for DACA but had not completed their education, had committed a crime or feared applying to DACA because of worry their undocumented parents could be deported. Trump reentered the fray in January 2018 with a proposed path to legalization for 1.8 million Dreamers. The trade-off for siding with Democrats: Congress had to fund his U.S.-Mexico border wall. That proposal, too, failed. 5. Supreme Court decisions The Dreamers’ plight has forced the Supreme Court to get involved on several occasions. In 2017 the court issued an injunction on Trump’s termination of the program, allowing DACA recipients to renew their protected status for another two-year period while other lawsuits proceeded. In June 2020, the court ruled the Trump administration could not actually dismantle DACA because it had not provided adequate justification for doing so. Dreamers celebrate the Supreme Court’s DACA decision on June 18, 2020. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images That gave the Dreamers another respite, but DACA remained in danger because the 2020 ruling “was not about whether the president of the United States has the authority to rescind DACA,” wrote political scientist Morgan Marietta of the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. “All of the parties involved agreed that he does.” The case merely confirmed that a president cannot lie about the rationale underlying his executive orders. The justices’ narrow decision left open the “possibility that the administration could try to rescind DACA at a later date,” wrote Marietta. 6. Biden and immigration reform Joe Biden’s election forestalled that. His administration is pushing Congress to undertake comprehensive immigration reform that would create pathways to citizenship not only for the Dreamers but also for other undocumented immigrants, including farmworkers. Any immigration overhaul must tackle a host of new challenges created over the past four years, according to Miranda Cady Hallett, a Central America immigration expert at the University of Dayton. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] Trump made over 400 changes to immigration policy, by Hallett’s tally, including barring immigrants from several Muslim-majority countries and separating families at the border. While many presidents have deported large numbers of undocumented immigrants, Trump’s immigration enforcement was “more random and punitive,” writes Hallett. It “vastly increas[ed] criminal prosecutions for immigration-related offenses and remov[ed] people who have been in the U.S. longer.” That includes the Dreamers. After a decade of legal battles and political threats, the Dreamers aren’t so young anymore. Many in the original group of 800,000 are pushing 40.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Biden immigration overhaul would reunite families split up by deportationJesus, Paul and the border debate – why cherry-picking Bible passages misses the immigrant experience in ancient Rome

  • Florida leads surge of variant cases in US; death in Denmark draws more scrutiny for AstraZeneca vaccine: COVID-19 live updates

    Florida on Sunday became the first state to have more than 1,000 known cases of coronavirus variants. Here's the latest COVID news you need to know.

  • India scores 317-5 in 1st ODI against England

    Shikhar Dhawan just missed out on his 18th ODI hundred and Krunal Pandya scored an aggressive half-century on his debut to propel India to 317-5 in the first one-day international against England on Tuesday. Captain Virat Kohli compiled a sedate 56 while Lokesh Rahul returned to form with an unbeaten 62 as India recovered well from a middle-order collapse after being put into bat by England skipper Eoin Morgan.

  • AstraZeneca may have used outdated information in COVID-19 vaccine trial, US health officials say

    Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have used “outdated information,” U.S. federal health officials said early Tuesday.

  • Sidney Powell's defense lawyers say her conspiracy theories about Dominion were way too outlandish to be taken seriously

    Sidney Powell pushed a bizarre conspiracy theory that Dominion rigged the 2020 election against Donald Trump.

  • Stocks could fall 20%-30%: CIO

    Kramer Capital Research chief investment officer Hilary Kramer tells Reuters' Fred Katayama what could trigger a deep market slide. Don't rely on Treasuries for defense, she adds.

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • A man livestreamed the Boulder grocery store shooting and posted the footage - including shots of motionless bodies - to YouTube

    An active shooting expert told Insider he would "absolutely not" recommend that a civilian enter an active shooting scene and livestream it.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson complained about the failed drug hydroxychloroquine not getting FDA approval, and refused to say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe

    In trying to defend himself against being cast as a conspiracy theorist, Johnson doubled down on COVID-19 falsehoods in a New York Times interview.

  • Israelis head to the polls for fourth election in two years

    Israelis returned to the polls on Tuesday for the fourth election in two years, as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks victory on the back of his high-speed vaccines drive and normalisation deals with Arab states. Mr Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud party, is leading in the polls but is projected to fall short of the 61 seats needed in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, for a majority. He is likely to need support from right-wing rivals and ultra-orthodox parties to clear the threshold, though he also faces stiff competition from centrist leader Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party. Pollsters suspect that Tuesday’s vote will not resolve the deadlock, raising the wearisome prospect of a fifth election in the summer. "The question is whether there can be some sort of determining result that gives either side - the pro-Netanyahu parties or the parties that are trying to form a coalition without Netanyahu - a clear enough advantage," said Dahlia Scheindlin, a political analyst and pollster. "At present, it doesn't look like either side has sufficient votes to reach a decisive answer." Dispatch: Benjamin Netanyahu in bid to woo Arab voters in Israel's fourth election Casting his vote on Tuesday morning in Jerusalem, Mr Netanyahu said he hopes this will be the "last election" for some time, and claimed that only a vote for Likud could produce a stable, right-wing government. Voting in Tel Aviv, his rival Mr Lapid warned that Mr Netanyahu would preside over a "racist, homophobic government" if he continues as prime minister. With more than 50 per cent of the population fully vaccinated, Mr Netanyahu hopes that grateful Israelis will flock to the election booths to back Likud. The latest polls predict that Likud will win around 30 seats, compared to around 20 seats for his main centrist opponent, Yair Lapid. If Mr Netanyahu manages to unite right-wing and ultra-orthodox allies, the 71-year-old prime minister may find around 80 seats which would allow him to form a government. However, during more than a decade in power, the prime minister has alienated some allies who have since founded breakaway right-wing movements. They include Naftali Bennett, a former Netanyahu protegé and head of the Yamina party, and Gideon Sa’ar, the leader of new party New Hope. They are each projected to secure around 10 seats each. While Mr Sa’ar has ruled out serving in a Netanyahu government, Mr Bennett has left the door open to a future alliance, making his Yamina party a potential kingmaker.

  • US military recorded ‘a lot more’ UFO sightings than made public, says ex-intelligence director

    There have been "a lot more" UFO sightings than has previously been made public, Donald Trump's former intelligence chief has said, as the US government prepares to release a declassified report on unidentified flying objects. The Pentagon has evidence of UFOs breaking the sound barrier without a sonic boom and other “difficult to explain” phenomena, said John Ratcliffe, the Director of National Intelligence under the Trump administration. "There are a lot more sightings than have been made public," Mr Ratcliffe told Fox News. "Some of those have been declassified. "And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain," he said.

  • Energy already high among new additions to Patriots' roster

    The first time Kendrick Bourne walked into the New England Patriots’ team facility last week, he didn’t know what to expect. During his four NFL seasons in San Francisco, the 25-year-old receiver developed a perception from afar about a “stuck up” franchise that won often but appeared to do so devoid of joy and levity. It didn’t take long at all for those notions to melt away after he signed on to be part of the Patriots’ growing free agent class that will be tasked with erasing the sting of a humbling 7-9 season in 2020.