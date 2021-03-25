The US had a plan in the 1960s to blast an alternative Suez Canal through Israel using 520 nuclear bombs

Marianne Guenot
·3 min read
Israel canal plan
An annotated map of Egypt and Israel shows the placement of the existing Suez Canal and an approximation of plans for a canal through Israel that the US considered in the 1960s. Google Maps/Insider

  • A declassified memorandum reveals a 1963 US plan to create an alternative to the Suez Canal.

  • It would have excavated more than 160 miles through Israel's Negev desert with nuclear bombs.

  • A cargo ship is currently stuck in the Suez Canal, blocking the vital shipping route.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The US considered a proposal to use 520 nuclear bombs to carve out an alternative to the Suez Canal though Israel in the 1960s, according to a declassified memorandum.

The plan never came to fruition, but having an alternative waterway to the Suez Canal could have been useful today, with a cargo ship stuck in the narrow path and blocking one of the world's most vital shipping routes.

According to the 1963 memorandum, which was declassified in 1996, the plan would have relied on 520 nuclear bombs to carve out the waterway. The memo called for the "use of nuclear explosives for excavation of Dead Sea canal across the Negev desert."

The historian Alex Wellerstein called the plan a "modest proposal for the Suez Canal situation" on Twitter on Wednesday.

The memorandum was from the US Department of Energy-backed Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

It suggested that an "interesting application of nuclear excavation would be a sea-level canal 160 miles long across Israel."

Conventional methods of excavation would be "prohibitively expensive," the memo said. "It appears that nuclear explosives could be profitably applied to this situation."

The memo added that "such a canal would be a strategically valuable alternative to the present Suez Canal and would probably contribute greatly to economic development."

As part of the pricing model, the memorandum estimated that four 2-megaton devices would be needed for every mile, which Wellerstein calculated as meaning "520 nukes" or 1.04 gigatons of explosives, he tweeted.

One possible route the memorandum proposed stretched across the Negev desert in Israel, connecting the Mediterranean to the Gulf of Aqaba, opening access to the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

The laboratory noted that there were 130 miles of "virtually unpopulated desert wasteland, and are thus amenable to nuclear excavation methods."

The "crude preliminary investigation" suggested that using bombs to create a canal through Israel "appears to be within the range of technological feasibility," the memo said.

But the memo conceived that one problem, which the authors had not taken into consideration, might be "political feasibility, as it is likely that the Arab countries surrounding Israel would strongly object to the construction of such a canal."

The memo came as the US Atomic Energy Commission was investigating using "peaceful nuclear explosions" to dig out useful infrastructure, Forbes reported in 2018. There were also plans to use this method to dig out a canal in Central America, Forbes reported.

But the PNE project remained experimental, after the US found that 27 experiments with PNEs heavily irradiated the landscape. The Atomic Energy Commission was also abolished in 1974.

Meanwhile, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory still exists. According to its website, it is dedicated to "ensuring the safety, security and reliability of the nation's nuclear deterrent."

The 1963 memorandum had also come less than a decade after the Suez crisis, a conflict for the control of the strategic waterway which was a defining event in the Cold War.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • What Suez Canal blockage could mean for global trade

    The Suez Canal is currently blocked by a container ship that has run aground and is delaying ship movement.

  • Suez Canal could be blocked by 'beached whale' tanker for days

    A ship is blocking the path of other vessels travelling in both directions across the Suez Canal, bringing 13% of the world’s trade to a halt.

  • Six North Korean border guards defect to China 'due to hunger and fatigue'

    A unit of six North Korean border soldiers has defected to China, according to reports, in a sign of the increasingly high level of discontent in the reclusive country. While there has been a steady stream of one or two guards fleeing the authoritarian country, a group this large is highly unusual. The soldiers fled across the Yalu River on the border with China earlier this month along with their weapons, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported this week. The unit was part of the 25th Border Guard brigade, which has been deployed to stop other North Koreans from escaping, and reportedly complained of being overworked and underfed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to RFA. “The six were on nighttime stakeout at the border on the night of the 2nd and did not show up after their scheduled return time in the early morning,” a military source from Hyesan told RFA’s Korean Service. “A search team combed the entire border area looking for them. It was determined that the six had crossed the river with their weapons and escaped to China.” “It’s caused quite the stir."

  • Georgia activists call for Coca-Cola boycott until company condemns GOP voting restrictions

    Activists in Georgia are calling for a statewide boycott of Coca-Cola until the company speaks out against measures moving through the state legislature that would restrict voting access, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.Driving the news: The massive Atlanta-based company said in a statement that it supports a "balanced approach to the elections bills that have been introduced in the Georgia Legislature this session," adding: "The ultimate goal should be fair, secure elections where access to voting is broad-based and inclusive."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut activists say the measures moving through Georgia's legislature are all but fair — and roll back expansions to voting access that disproportionately affect people of color. The efforts by Georgia's GOP lawmakers come after the state swung blue for President Biden in 2020 and for Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in 2021.The big picture: The Coca-Cola boycott is part of a broader campaign to pressure Georgia's major businesses to speak out on voting rights. "This past summer, Coke and other corporations said they needed to speak out against racism. But they’ve been mighty quiet about this," organizer Bishop Reginald Jackson told the AJC. Jackson added that if “Coca-Cola wants Black and brown people to drink their product, then they must speak up when our rights, our lives and our very democracy as we know it is under attack.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tucker Carlson slams Barack Obama for saying recent shootings were motivated by ‘racism and misogyny’

    Tucker Carlson has never been a fan of Barack Obama but this week the Fox News host accused the former president of being “a racial arsonist” during his broadcast, due to comments he made about the recent shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, and Boulder, Colorado. Tuesday evening, during the opening monologue for his show, Carlson responded to Obama’s public statements on Monday’s mass shooting in Colorado that left 10 people dead.

  • 'Nothing subtle about a bullet': Supreme Court says police 'seizure' includes shots fired at fleeing suspect

    The Supreme Court ruling expands Fourth Amendment protections as the nation wrestles with police use of force and split-second decisions by officers.

  • Friends and classmates say the 21-year-old suspect in the Boulder, Colorado, shooting was a tormented wrestler with a short fuse

    Police identified Ahmad Alissa, 21, as the suspect in the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. His brother said he was bullied in high school.

  • U.S. wages psychologicial war on Moscow - Russian defense adviser

    The United States and other Western countries are waging a psychological war on Russia to try to undermine President Vladimir Putin and state institutions, an adviser to Russia's defence minister said. The aide, Andrei Ilnitsky, also said in comments widely reported by Russian media that Washington also wanted to alter how Russians think in a "war...for people's minds". Moscow's ties with Washington are at a post-Cold War low, with U.S. President Joe Biden saying he believes Putin is a killer who deserves to be hit with sanctions for meddling in U.S. politics, charges the Kremlin denies.

  • Indian man accused of copying Saddam Hussein to kill his wife and mother-in-law with rare poison

    An Indian property businessman has been accused of taking inspiration from Saddam Hussein to poison his wife and in-laws with a rare chemical element. Delhi police arrested Varun Arora for suspected murder after his mother-in-law died and tests found she had high levels of thallium in her body. The chemical has become notorious for its use by poisoners and was favoured by the Iraqi dictator's secret police when disposing of dissidents and enemies. Detectives said a laptop belonging to Arora had been used for web searches on the effects of the element and Saddam's history of using it. The element can be difficult to spot, but causes a slow death accompanied by lethargy, numbness, black-outs, slurred speech, general debility and hair loss. A number of dissident Iraqi scientists were killed in the 1980s and at least two opponents of Saddam in the 1990s only survived after they fled to London for treatment. Arora's father-in-law tipped off police, saying his wife had died and he suspected his son in law of murder. Arora, aged 39, had cooked a family fish supper laced with thallium, alleged Devendra Mohan Sharma.

  • Here's Kylie Jenner in the Trippiest Nude Jumpsuit and Black Blazer

    Fashion meets modern art.

  • Ted Cruz is selling 'spring break' tank tops featuring himself with a mullet: 'McConnell in the front, MAGA in the back'

    This comes a month after Cruz faced widespread backlash for vacationing in Mexico during Texas' winter storm crisis.

  • Wyoming election changes pushed by Donald Trump Jr. fail

    Wyoming lawmakers rejected a measure that would have required candidates to win a majority of votes in primary elections to avoid runoffs — a change endorsed by Donald Trump Jr. in his campaign to undermine Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. The state Senate defeated the proposal with a 15-14 vote Wednesday after lawmakers raised concerns over the cost of adding more elections and the burden that doing so would put on voters and local officials. Trump Jr. called for Cheney’s defeat after she voted to impeach President Donald Trump over the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

  • Iran Missile Hit Israel-Owned Ship in Arabian Sea, TV Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An Iranian missile struck an Israeli ship sailing from Tanzania to India, Israel’s Channel 12 said, without saying where it got the information or how Iran was implicated.It’s the fourth time in about a month that the bitter enemies have traded allegations of attacks at sea, and comes amid heightened tensions as Israel opposes U.S. President Joe Biden’s efforts to rejoin the 2015 deal that limited Iran’s nuclear activities.Israel’s army spokesman didn’t comment, and there was no response from XT Management, the company Channel 12 cited as owning the Israeli ship. Officials in Iran, where a public holiday is being celebrated, couldn’t be reached for comment.The cargo vessel continued to its destination, according to Ronen Solomon, an intelligence analyst and head of the Intelli Times blog, who confirmed details of the reported attack in the Arabian Sea with people close to the matter. He identified the ship as the LORI and said a missile or mine deployed by one of Iran’s fleet of small military boats was most likely responsible.Earlier this month, Iran said Israel was likely behind an explosion that damaged an Iranian container ship in the Mediterranean, and Israel’s environmental minister alleged that an Iranian ship deliberately dumped oil in Israeli waters. An Israeli maritime intelligence company, Windward, later said the crude spill likely originated from sanctions-busting oil trade between Iran and Syria.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February said Iran was responsible for an unexplained blast on an Israeli-owned cargo vessel in the Persian Gulf. Israel’s Haaretz daily reported last week that Israel has hit several dozen Iranian oil tankers in recent weeks, causing Iran cumulative damage of billions of dollars.“This isn’t the start of a naval campaign, rather we’re in the midst of one,” Solomon said. (Updates with analyst comment starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

    Mexico's coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of infections. Some residents are imploring others to do their part to keep cases from surging again, after hospitals in some of the country's most populated urban centers, such as Mexico City and neighboring State of Mexico, were overwhelmed by the last wave. Mexico began vaccinating the public against COVID-19 last year, one of the region's earliest rollouts, but the effort has been hampered by delays in vaccine deliveries due to bottlenecks in supply, prompting the government to complain about hoarding by richer countries.

  • The US military is poisoning communities across the US with toxic chemicals

    The Department of Defense has ordered the burning of 20m pounds of AFFF – despite risks to human health ‘Almost from the moment they started using AFFF, the military amassed worrisome evidence about the environmental persistence of synthetic carbon-fluorine compounds, their affinity for living things, and their impact on human health.’ Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images One of the most enduring, indestructible toxic chemicals known to man – Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), which is a PFAS “forever chemical” – is being secretly incinerated next to disadvantaged communities in the United States. The people behind this crackpot operation? It’s none other than the US military. As new data published by Bennington College this week documents, the US military ordered the clandestine burning of over 20m pounds of AFFF and AFFF waste between 2016-2020. That’s despite the fact that there is no evidence that incineration actually destroys these synthetic chemicals. In fact, there is good reason to believe that burning AFFF simply emits these toxins into the air and onto nearby communities, farms, and waterways. The Pentagon is effectively conducting a toxic experiment and has enrolled the health of millions of Americans as unwitting test subjects. AFFF was invented and popularized by the US Armed Forces. Introduced during the Vietnam War to combat petroleum fires on naval ships and air strips, AFFF was the whizz kid of chemical engineering that forged a synthetic molecular bond stronger than anything known in nature. Once manufactured, this carbon-fluorine bond is virtually indestructible. Refusing to become fuel, this herculean bond overpowers and tames even the most incendiary infernos. Almost from the moment they started using AFFF, the military amassed worrisome evidence about the environmental persistence of synthetic carbon-fluorine compounds, their affinity for living things, and their impact on human health. As the US Armed Forces became the largest consumer of AFFF in the world, troubling questions about what happens after the fire were brushed aside. US military bases at home and abroad encouraged the promiscuous spraying of AFFF in routine drills while firefighters were told it was as safe as soap. Synthetic carbon-fluorine chemistry, now classified as per- and poly- fluorinated compounds (PFAS), are coming into focus today as fuelling an unprecedented environmental crisis. After the briefest moment of practical utility, PFAS compounds come to haunt life with roving mobility, torpid toxicity, and a monstrous immortality. As we now know, exposure to trace amounts of these “forever chemicals” is strongly linked to a host of cancers, developmental disorders, immune dysfunction, and infertility. Exposure has also been linked to aggravated Covid-19 infections and weakened vaccine efficacy. From Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Colorado Springs, Colorado, the last decade has witnessed communities near military bases waking up to a nightmare of PFAS contamination in their water, their soil and their blood. “Mapping the sites of PFAS contamination in the United States, the Department of Defense stands out as a significant contributor to this dismal list,” Dave Andrews of Environmental Working Group (EWG) told me. Beyond damning internal emails, the military is still in possession of a tremendous amount of AFFF In its initial survey of military bases in December 2016, the Armed Forces identified 393 sites of AFFF contamination in the United States, including 126 sites where PFAS compounds infiltrated public drinking water. (The Department of Defense has active remediation plans at a small fraction of those sites.) In 2019, DOD admitted those numbers were “under-counted.” The Environmental Working Group’s popular map of PFAS contamination puts the current number of polluted military sites at 704, a number that continues to rise. As does potential liability. While some states file suit against the manufactures of AFFF, the fingerprints of the US Armed Forces are all over the scene of the crime. When federal scientists moved to publish a comprehensive review of the toxic chemistry of AFFF in 2018, DOD officials called that science “a public relations nightmare” and tried to suppress the findings. Beyond damning internal emails, the military is still in possession of a tremendous amount of AFFF. As the EPA and states around the US begin to designate AFFF a hazardous substance, the military’s stockpiles of AFFF are starting to add up to an astronomical liability on the military’s balance sheet. Perhaps thinking the Trump Administration presented an opportune moment, the Pentagon decided to torch their AFFF problem in 2016. Despite AFFF’s extraordinary resistance to fire, incineration quietly became the military’s preferred method to handle AFFF. “We knew that this would be a costly endeavor, since it meant we’d be burning something that was engineered to put out fires,” Steve Schneider, chief of Hazardous Disposal for the logistics wing of DOD, said in 2017 as the operation got underway. Only one detail stood in the way of this grand plan: there is no evidence that incineration destroys the toxic chemistry of AFFF. Noting the “strong flame inhibition effects” of the carbon-fluorine bond, a 2020 EPA report concluded, “It is not well understood how effective high-temperature combustion is in completely destroying PFAS.” In a 2019 technical guide for incinerators, the EPA wrote that our grasp of the “thermal destructibility” of PFAS is sparse, thinly extrapolated, and currently inoperable. An influential interstate environmental council refused to endorse burning AFFF last year, noting incineration is still “an active area of research.” Nor was such hesitation restricted to environmental agencies. Even as it was sending tanker trucks of AFFF to incinerators in 2017, the military itself noted “the high-temperature chemistry of PFOS […] has not been characterized” (PFOS is the major PFAS ingredient in AFFF), and “many likely byproducts will also be environmentally unsatisfactory.” But that hasn’t stopped the Pentagon from going ahead and quietly burning the chemical anyway. As the military was sending AFFF to incinerators around the country, the EPA, state regulators, and university scientists all warned that subjecting AFFF to extremely high temperatures would likely conjure up a witches brew of fluorinated toxins, that existing smokestack technologies would be insufficient to monitor poisonous emissions let alone capture them, and that dangerous chemicals might rain down on surrounding neighborhoods. Weighing out its own liability against the health of these communities, the Pentagon struck the match. Like so much else in the Trump Administration, the reckless rush to burn AFFF unfolded almost completely out of public view. The intrepid reporting of Sharon Lerner at the Intercept and an Earth Justice lawsuit against DOD opened a window into this debacle in 2019. As information percolated back into communities near the incinerators, spirited advocacy helped push the crackpot logic of the entire operation further into unflattering visibility in Ohio and New York. This winter, I partnered with citizens groups and national advocates to compile and publish all available data on the incineration of AFFF. As my students and I gathered together scattered shipping manifests, tracked down details about incineration facilities and nearby communities, and started to get our head around the toxic fallout of the burning AFFF, this militarized operation gained a new definition: gross negligence. Not only is burning AFFF extremely ill-advised, but the six hazardous waste incinerators contracted to do so are habitual violators of environmental law. Since 2017, two of the contracted incinerators were out of compliance with some environmental laws 100% of the time according to the EPA (Clean Harbors incinerator in Nebraska, Clean Harbors Aragonite in Utah), two were out of compliance 75% of the time (Norlite incinerator in New York, Heritage WTI incinerator in Ohio), and the remaining two were out of compliance 50% of the time (Reynolds Metals incinerator in Arkansas, Clean Harbors incinerator in Arkansas). The EPA has issued a total of 65 enforcement actions against these six incinerators in the past five years alone. Not that the military was expecting the best. Even as it shelled out millions of dollars to the hazardous waste industry to burn AFFF, the military did not specify burn parameters nor emission controls. The military also withdrew typical documentation requirements of hazardous waste, noting in the contract that incinerators “will not be required to provide Certificates of Disposal/Destruction.” When it came to burning AFFF, the Pentagon didn’t want to know what was really going on at these incinerators. Mixing shoddy burn operations with fire-resistant toxicity, this multi-million-dollar debacle did not so much eradicate the military’s AFFF problem as redistribute it. The WTI Heritage Incinerator, which burned at least 5m pounds of AFFF, is located in a working class Black neighborhood in East Liverpool, Ohio. When it was built in 1993, residents were told this mammoth incineration could help stem the exodus of factory jobs. Instead of paychecks East Liverpool got some of the worst pollution in the US. The modest homes and nearby elementary school have become home to appallingly routine emissions of dioxins, furans, heavy metals, and now PFAS. Residents call it what it is: environmental racism. “We didn’t get any answers,” Alonzo Spencer told me. Residents started asking the WTI Heritage Incinerator about AFFF last year. Describing rising rates of cancer in his community and worried about the “close proximity of the facility to schools,” Spencer doesn’t understand why the military and the incinerator would try to burn AFFF, nor why they are so secretive about it. “They just don’t seem to have any incentive to be truthful about what they’re doing to this community,” he said. Tucked into a scrappy working-class neighborhood in Cohoes, NY, the Norlite Hazardous Waste Incinerator burned at least 2.47m pounds of AFFF and 5.3 million pounds of AFFF wastewater, likely in violation of their operating permits. In the shadow of the smokestack lies the Saratoga Sites Public Housing, a squat brick complex where emissions routinely cloud the playground. Over the past four years, residents told me of paint peeling from their cars and waking some nights to searing pain in their eyes. Norlite, they said, “tear-gassed” them in their own homes. The potential byproducts of subjecting AFFF to extremely high temperatures include the wartime ingredients of tear gas. Places like East Liverpool and Cohoes are the destinations of AFFF that we can track. Some 5.5m pounds of AFFF, 40% of military’s stockpile, was sent to “fuel-blending” facilities where it was mixed into fuels for industrial use. It is not clear where the AFFF laden fuel went next, although the DOD contract stipulates incineration should be the endpoint. If you live in the United States, it’s possible it might have been burned in your community. And, because AFFF is a “forever chemical” that doesn’t break down, that pollution could likely plague communities for generations. While much remains out of public view, there is good reason to think the military continues to burn AFFF. It is well past time to enact sensible national restrictions on the incineration of AFFF and to begin robust investigations into the communities where AFFF was burned. The very name of the Department of Defense speaks to the military’s duty to defend, not harm, its own people. By all accounts, the Pentagon is endangering the lives of countless people through its reckless handling of AFFF. Communities witnessing this environmental catastrophe first-hand demand justice and accountability. When will their government hear them? David Bond is Associate Director, Center for the Advancement of Public Action (CAPA) at Bennington College. He leads the “Understanding PFOA” project and is writing a book on PFAS contamination.

  • Texas bank worker stole nude photos from women’s phones while assisting them, cops say

    He’s since been fired.

  • Biden says China won't surpass U.S. as global leader on his watch

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would prevent China from passing the United States to become the most powerful country in the world, vowing to invest heavily to ensure America prevails in the race between the world's two largest economies. Biden said he had spent "hours upon hours" with Xi Jinping when he served as vice president under former President Barack Obama, and was convinced the Chinese president believed autocracy - not democracy - held the key to the future.

  • U.S. COVID cases are climbing again. The same thing happened in Israel — before vaccination crushed the variants.

    It’s official: After falling for more than two straight months, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases across the U.S. has begun — just barely — to rise again.

  • Taiwan says has begun mass production of long-range missile

    Taiwan has begun mass production of a long-range missile and is developing three other models, a senior official said on Thursday, in a rare admission of efforts to develop strike capacity amid growing Chinese pressure. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military activity near the island, as it tries to force the government in Taipei to accept Beijing's claims of sovereignty. Taiwan's armed forces, dwarfed by China's, are in the midst of a modernisation programme to offer a more effective deterrent, including the ability to hit back at bases deep within China in the event of a conflict.

  • Cotton Introduces Bill to Ban ‘Critical Race Theory’ Teaching in Military

    Senator Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) introduced a bill on Thursday that would ban the teaching of “critical race theory” in the military. The bill would ban the military and Department of Defense from promoting positions such as that the U.S. is a fundamentally racist country, that the Constitution or Declaration of Independence are racist, or that an individual can be “inherently” racist by virtue of his or her own race or ethnicity. “Our military’s strength depends on the unity of our troops and the knowledge that America is a noble nation worth fighting for. Critical Race Theory teaches that race is a person’s most important characteristic, and that America is an evil, oppressive place,” Cotton said in a statement. “Not only will such racist ideas undermine our troops’ faith in each other, they’ll also erode their trust in our country’s guiding principles.” Cotton introduced his bill after the U.S. Navy released its updated reading list, meant to “extend their personal and professional development,” with the inclusion of How To Be An Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi. The Navy’s Second Fleet has also created its own book club to discuss White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo. “The views promoted in ‘How to Be an Antiracist’ are explicitly anti-American. According to Kendi, the author, America is fundamentally racist, so anti-Americanism is a moral imperative,” Representative Jim Banks (R., Ind.) wrote in a letter to Navy chief Admiral Michael Gilday following publication of the reading list. “Kendi’s ideas are divisive and will undermine morale and weaken our national security.”