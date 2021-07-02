US halts all federal executions amid review of capital punishment

Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP

The US attorney general has imposed a moratorium on all federal executions while the justice department reviews its policies and procedures on capital punishment. Civil rights and criminal justice advocates have been pushing for a halt following a wave of controversial executions under the Trump administration.

Citing the disproportionate impact of capital punishment on people of color, and deep controversy over the drugs used to put people to death, the attorney general, Merrick Garland, ordered a temporary pause on scheduling executions.

“The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is not only afforded the rights guaranteed by the constitution and laws of the United States, but is also treated fairly and humanely,” Garland said. “That obligation has special force in capital cases.”

Garland said the department would review the execution protocols put in place by the former attorney general, William Barr. A federal lawsuit was filed over the protocols – including the risk of pain and suffering associated with the use of pentobarbital, the drug used for lethal injection.

Donald Trump’s justice department resumed federal executions in July, after a 17-year hiatus. No president in more than 120 years had overseen as many federal executions. The last inmate to be executed, Dustin Higgs, was put to death at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, less than a week before Trump left office.

In a dissenting opinion on Higgs’ case, the supreme court justice Sonia Sotomayor excoriated the administration for carrying out the execution, condemning what she saw as “an unprecedented rush” to kill inmates.

Secrecy surrounded all aspects of the executions. Courts relied on those carrying them out to volunteer information about glitches. None of the executioners mentioned any.

Lawyers argued that one of the men put to death last year, Wesley Purkey, suffered “extreme pain” as he received a dose of pentobarbital. Purkey was the second inmate put to death. The court papers were filed by another inmate, Keith Nelson, in an effort to halt or delay his execution. But it went forward.

The federal Bureau of Prisons has declined to explain how it obtained pentobarbital for the lethal injections under Trump. But states have resorted to other means as the drugs used in lethal injections have become increasingly hard to procure.

Pharmaceutical companies in the 2000s began banning the use of their products for executions, saying they were meant to save lives, not take them.

Joe Biden has said he opposes the death penalty and his team vowed that he would take action to stop its use . Civil rights and advocacy organizations had called on the Biden administration to halt federal executions from the moment he took office. In February, 82 organizations, including the ACLU, wrote to Biden: “As youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman proclaimed on your inaugural stage: ‘If we merge mercy with might and might with right, then love becomes our legacy and change our children’s birthright.’

“By taking immediate action to commute the sentences of the 49 individuals on federal death row, you have the ability to show that the Biden-Harris administration will govern with mercy ,” the organizations said in an open letter.

But the issue is an uncomfortable one for Biden. As a then-proponent of the death penalty, he helped craft 1994 laws that added 60 federal crimes for which someone could be put to death, including kidnappings during which someone dies. He later conceded the laws disproportionately impacted Black people.

“A moratorium on federal executions is one step in the right direction, but it is not enough,” said Ruth Friedman, the director of the Federal Capital Habeas Project. “We know the federal death penalty system is marred by racial bias, arbitrariness, over-reaching, and grievous mistakes by defense lawyers and prosecutors that make it broken beyond repair.”