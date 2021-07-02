US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years

KATHY GANNON
·4 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — After nearly 20 years, the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, two U.S. officials said Friday.

The airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety, they said on condition they not be identified because they were not authorized to release the information to the media.

One of the officials also said the U.S. top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S. Miller, “still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces.”

The withdrawal from Bagram Airfield is the clearest indication that the last of the 2,500-3,500 U.S. troops have left Afghanistan or are nearing a departure, months ahead of President Joe Biden's promise that they would be gone by Sept. 11.

It was clear soon after the mid-April announcement that the U.S. was ending its “forever war,” that the departure of U.S. soldiers and their estimated 7,000 NATO allies would be nearer to July 4, when America celebrates its Independence Day.

Most NATO soldiers have already quietly exited as of this week. Announcements from several countries analyzed by The Associated Press show that a majority of European troops has now left with little ceremony — a stark contrast to the dramatic and public show of force and unity when NATO allies lined up to back the U.S. invasion in 2001.

The U.S. has refused to say when the last U.S. soldier would leave Afghanistan, citing security concerns, but also the protection of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport is still being negotiated. Turkish and U.S. soldiers currently are protecting the airport. That protection is currently covered under the Resolute Support Mission, which is the military mission being wound down.

Until a new agreement for the airport's protection is negotiated between Turkey and the Afghan government, and possibly the United States, the Resolute Support mission would appear to have to continue in order to give international troops the legal authority.

The U.S. will also have about 6,500 troops in Afghanistan to protect its sprawling embassy in the capital. Their presence it is understood will be covered in a bilateral agreement with the Afghan government.

The U.S. and NATO leaving comes as Taliban insurgents make strides in several parts of the country, overrunning dozens of districts and overwhelming beleaguered Afghan security Forces.

In a worrying development, the government has resurrected militias with a history of brutal violence to assist the Afghan security forces. At what had all the hallmarks of a final press conference, Gen. Miller this week warned that continued violence risked a civil war in Afghanistan that should have the world worried.

At its peak, Bagram Airfield saw more than 100,000 U.S. troops pass through its sprawling compound barely an hour's drive north of the Afghan capital Kabul.

The departure is rife with symbolism. Not least, it’s the second time that an invader of Afghanistan has come and gone through Bagram.

The Soviet Union built the airfield in the 1950s. When it invaded Afghanistan in 1979 to back a communist government, it turned it into its main base from which it would defend its occupation of the country. For 10 years, the Soviets fought the U.S.-backed mujahedeen, dubbed freedom fighters by President Ronald Reagan, who saw them as a front-line force in one of the last Cold War battles.

When the U.S. and NATO inherited Bagram in 2001, they found it in ruins, a collection of crumbling buildings, gouged by rockets and shells, most of its perimeter fence wrecked. It had been abandoned after being battered in the battles between the Taliban and rival mujahedeen warlords fleeing to their northern enclaves.

The enormous base has two runways. The most recent, at 12,000 feet long, was built in 2006 at a cost of $96 million. There are 110 revetments, which are basically parking spots for aircraft, protected by blast walls. GlobalSecurity, a security think tank, says Bagram includes three large hangars, a control tower and numerous support buildings. The base has a 50-bed hospital with a trauma bay, three operating theaters and a modern dental clinic. Another section houses a prison, notorious and feared among Afghans.

There was no immediate comment from Afghan officials as to the final withdrawal from Bagram Airfield by the U.S. and its NATO allies.

___

Associated Press writer Lolita Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: When is the US war in Afghanistan really over?

    As the last U.S. combat troops prepare to leave Afghanistan, the question arises: When is the war really over? For the United States and its coalition partners, the endgame is murky. Although all combat troops and 20 years of accumulated war materiel will soon be gone, the head of U.S Central Command, Gen. Frank McKenzie, will have authority until September to defend Afghan forces against the Taliban.

  • As troops leave, US to keep airstrike option in Afghanistan

    The U.S. military will remain involved in the Afghanistan war into September, keeping the option of launching airstrikes against the Taliban to defend Afghan forces, U.S. officials said Thursday, even as the final combat troops prepare to leave the country in coming days. For weeks, officials have said the withdrawal of the main U.S. military force and its equipment from Afghanistan would be largely completed by this weekend, well ahead of the Sept. 11 deadline set by President Joe Biden. Officials said when Miller flies out, his combat role, including authority to carry out strikes on the Taliban and to conduct counterterror operations against al-Qaida or other groups, will be taken over by Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East, who is based in Florida.

  • State Department says discriminatory U.S. policies have contributed to global human trafficking

    The State Department said in a report Thursday that historical discriminatory policies in the United States and other countries contribute to current human trafficking.Why it matters: It's the first time the federal government has linked systemic racism in the U.S. and abroad to global human trafficking, according to Reuters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "In many ways, the United States and other governmen

  • President Biden gathered West’s governors to talk wildfires. Idaho’s Little not invited

    Little and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who was also left out of the discussions, wrote an open letter to the president on Wednesday about the snub.

  • Here are the 5 climate provisions House Democrats want Biden to include in the bipartisan infrastructure deal

    Biden's bipartisan infrastructure deal cut out climate measures, but a reconciliation bill could still include some. House Democrats have requests.

  • Most European troops exit Afghanistan quietly after 20 years

    Most European troops have already pulled out of Afghanistan, quietly withdrawing months before the U.S.-led mission was officially expected to end — part of an anticlimactic close to the “forever war” that risks leaving the country on the brink of civil war. Germany and Italy declared their missions in Afghanistan over on Wednesday and Poland's last troops returned home, bringing their deployments to a low-key end nearly 20 years after the first Western soldiers were deployed there. Announcements from several countries analyzed by The Associated Press show that a majority of European troops has now left with little ceremony — a stark contrast to the dramatic and public show of force and unity when NATO allies lined up to back the U.S. invasion to rid the country of al-Qaida after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

  • Idaho reveals details of governor’s plan to send State Police troopers to Mexico border

    The troopers will head to Arizona next week, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

  • Biden mourns with families as collapsed Florida condo search resumes

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -Rescue-and-recovery teams resumed picking through the rubble of a partially collapsed Florida condominium complex on Thursday, nearly 15 hours after the search for scores of victims believed buried in the rubble a week ago was suspended for safety concerns. The renewed search effort began, apparently on a limited basis, shortly after a visit to the site by U.S. President Joe Biden, who pledged federal assistance and offered comfort to the families of those killed and missing in the oceanfront town of Surfside, adjacent to Miami Beach. Biden, whose personal experience with tragedy has helped define his political career, traveled to Florida to reprise the role of "consoler-in-chief" a week after the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo partially caved in overnight as residents slept.

  • US hits 17 nations for not combating human trafficking

    The Biden administration on Thursday designated 17 countries as not doing enough to combat human trafficking and warned them of potential U.S. sanctions. The administration also called out several U.S. allies and friends, including Israel, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Turkey, for backsliding in their efforts. The designations came in the State Department’s annual “Trafficking in Persons” report, which cited the coronavirus pandemic as a cause for a surge in human slavery between 2020 and 2021.

  • Rescue halts at collapse site amid safety concerns

    Rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed Florida condominium building were halted Thursday out of concern about the stability of the remaining structure. Search crews that have been atop the rubble for a week stopped work around 2 a.m. (July 1)

  • Novak Djokovic sends ominous Wimbledon message to rivals as history beckons

    Novak Djokovic eases into Wimbledon third round with victory over Kevin Anderson The World No 1's only struggle was the slippery Centre Court surface Wimbledon 2021 order of play and seeds Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic negotiated the troublesome Wimbledon Centre Court surface during a tricky second-round tie with Kevin Anderson to remain on course for a 20th grand slam. The world No1 produced a clinical display against the South African in what was a repeat of the 2018 final at the

  • Support for Biden erodes among Democrats as U.S. looks past pandemic: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    U.S. President Joe Biden has seen an erosion in support since April, mainly from fellow Democrats, as his administration wrestles with Congress to make good on campaign promises and more Americans worry about an uneven economic recovery, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. A June 11-17 national opinion poll shows Biden is still more popular than his Republican predecessor Donald Trump ever was: 55% of adults approve of Biden's performance in office and 65% like his response to the coronavirus pandemic. However, a growing number of Americans disapprove of Biden's leadership on the economy, gun violence and taxation, with the biggest decline coming within Biden's Democratic Party https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-BIDEN/POLL/yxmvjzlmkvr, especially those under the age of 40, non-white Democrats or those who do not have a college degree.

  • Biden describes families as ‘very realistic’ about chances of survivors being found

    After meeting with families of those missing from the Surfside, Fla., building collapse, President Biden said they are “very realistic” about the chances of loved ones being recovered a week after it fell. Biden added that he was amazed at the families’ resilience.

  • Trump gonna Trump: ex-president diverts and deflects as legal woes mount

    The former president appeared to mount a typically Trumpian bid to focus attention away from the growing scandal at his company Donald Trump at the border on Wednesday. A report by the Brookings Institution thinktank in Washington argues that ‘Trump is at serious risk of eventual criminal indictment in New York state’. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock No one could accuse Donald Trump of lying low when the long arm of the law finally caught up with him. On Wednesday the former US pr

  • Pentagon crafts three-way plan to scrap dozens of older A-10 planes

    The Pentagon on Wednesday said has crafted a complex plan to move forward with the retirement of 42 A-10 "Warthog" combat aircraft, clearing the way for some to be retired from a base in Arizona. Provided there is congressional support for the retirements, the Air Force will retire 35 A-10s from the Davis-Monthan base in Tucson, Arizona, and replace them with several squadrons of A-10s and helicopters from Nevada along with their maintenance and support crews. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, remains an opponent to retiring the A-10s "without a suitable replacement" a spokesman said.

  • Leaving Afghanistan the Right Way

    Jul.01 -- As U.S. troops prepare to leave Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of combat, the situation on the ground could hardly be more disheartening. Uncertainty about U.S. plans has been accelerating the spread of fears and doubts throughout Afghanistan’s government, military and society. Here to talk about what's at stake is Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board members Robert George and Nisid Hajari.

  • Conservationists work to save Dead Sea Toothcarp

    The Dead Sea Toothcarp is on the brink of extinctionbut Jordanian conservationists have set a five-year timelineto save the threatened fish, native to the Dead Sea regionLocation: Karak, Jordan(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) MANAGER OF FIFA NATURE RESERVE, IBRAHIM MAHASNEH, SAYING:"It reached this point of being endangered because of a lot of threats, meaning negative practices from some organizations and people who led it to becoming endangered. For example, the presence of other (predatory) fish like Tilapia fish which was released in an unscientific way within the basins where this fish used to live, this was one of the main reasons that endangered it. In addition to the mismanagement of the valleys by some organizations that are responsible for it. Quarrying takes place, water is exploited in an incorrect manner and agricultural sewage is released into the valley."The five-year plan includes preparing alternative habitatsand allowing it to reproduce before releasing it into its natural habitat

  • These are the best masks to wear on planes, according to infectious disease experts

    Don't leave home without them.

  • Women protest as Turkey quits violence-on-women treaty

    ANKARA/ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Thousands of people took to the streets of Turkey's largest cities on Thursday to protest against the country's withdrawal from an international treaty to combat violence against women, a move that has drawn strong criticism from Western allies. The protests came hours after President Tayyip Erdogan defended the withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, negotiated in Turkey's biggest city in 2011 and designed to prevent and prosecute violence against women and domestic abuse. "We are not giving up on the Istanbul Convention," read a large purple banner.

  • Olympic ban on swimming caps for Afro hair branded 'deeply worrying'

    Soul Cap wanted their swimming caps to be used by swimmers at higher level competitions, but this was rejected.