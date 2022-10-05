Dwindling Mississippi Grounds Barges, Threatens Shipments

1
Michael Hirtzer, Elizabeth Elkin and Joe Deaux
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A logjam of more than 100 ships, tugboats and their convoys of barges in the shrinking Mississippi River is threatening to grind trade of grains, fertilizer, metals and petroleum to a halt.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The largest US barge operator warned customers it won’t be able to make good on deliveries. Ingram Barge Company declared force majeure in a letter to customers due to “near-historic” low water conditions on the Mississippi, the top route to get US grains and soybeans to the world market.

Drought has dwindled water levels along the biggest US waterway by so much that vessels are running aground. The Coast Guard is responding to grounded vessels in at least two places, near Stack Island in Louisiana and upriver near Memphis, according to a statement.

Covered barges full of grain and soy float from U.S. farm country to terminals in the Gulf of Mexico, while crude oil, refined products and imported steel also travel through sections of the waterway. Some 60% of all grain exported from the US is shipped on the Mississippi River through the Port of New Orleans and the Port of South Louisiana, according to the National Park Service.

The logjam is coming at the worst time as the soybean and corn harvests are each about one-fifth complete and supplies will start piling up. The river woes, coupled with a soaring dollar, are destroying demand for US supplies even with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still impeding shipments in the Black Sea.

“We’re losing demand because of reduced export capacity,” Susan David, grain analyst in St. Louis, said by phone. “We’re creating piles everywhere.”

The Coast Guard said there was a queue of 122 vessels at Stack Island and 15 vessels at Memphis. Due to increased groundings, the number of vessels in tow is being restricted.

Meanwhile, any snags in fertilizer shipments -- which farmers rely on to plant crops for next year -- are happening as nutrients to grow food have soared and as Hurricane Ian temporarily shut production at a Mosaic Co. fertilizer plant in Florida.

“The Mississippi River is vital to the fertilizer transportation network,” said Alexis Maxwell, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

A peaking La Nina is limiting storms coming in from the southwest that would replenish rivers, and any significant relief is unlikely through the first 10 days of November, according to World Weather Inc. president Drew Lerner.

“I don’t have a major storm coming up for the balance of the month,” Lerner said. “I’m a little pessimistic and not feeling good about the situation.”

(Adds additional details in first, second paragraphs; analyst quote in eight paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Man in ski mask accused of stalking people in Kennesaw park

    Police have not captured the masked man.

  • Gang member convicted of murdering Ga. man trying to buy a gun

    Jake Ponder gave two men a ride in 2019 and tried to buy a gun from them before they shot and killed him.

  • Volkswagen brands gear up for listings as Porsche SE begins share acquisition

    Volkswagen brands are preparing for stock market listings as a training exercise, CEO Oliver Blume told the Handelsblatt newspaper on Tuesday, as its largest shareholder began its acquisition of Porsche AG shares. Volkswagen's listing of Porsche last Thursday, floating 12.5% of the sportscar brand on the stock market, prompted speculation of further listings as a means of unlocking value in the group that executives view as strongly undervalued.

  • The stock market is surging as the U.S. dollar retreats. It’s all about bonds.

    A closely followed U.S. dollar index accelerates its retreat from a 20-year high Tuesday, giving breathing room for a bounce by stocks and commodities.

  • U.S. seeks input on climate law's $270 billion in tax breaks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday it is seeking public input on how to implement $270 billion in new federal tax breaks for electric vehicles, clean manufacturing, and energy efficiency. The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in August contained incentives designed to help meet his administration's goals of halving U.S. carbon emissions by 2030 and getting to net-zero emissions by 2050. Podesta said the administration is seeking to clarify questions on the credits, such as how easily consumers can get new $4,000 incentives if they buy used electric vehicles.

  • Here's How Much Each Medicare Plan Will Cost in 2023

    Many Social Security retirees also claim Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people over the age of 65.

  • Longtime Montana DJ reflects on helping launch Loretta Lynn's career

    Long before Loretta Lynn became one of the most famous country singers ever, an aspiring DJ caught a glimpse of her in a small Washington bar and started her down the path to stardom.

  • Stocks Waver, Dollar Gains as Uncertainty Looms: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures made up ground lost on Wednesday while Asian equities were mixed as investors parse conflicting economic signals that included a drop in oil production that could make the job of curtailing inflation even harder.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Breather After Furio

  • Police: Lucrative marijuana trade sparked turf war that led to killing of RPD officer

    A turf war waged over marijuana distribution may have led to the killing Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, according to court papers.

  • Uganda removes president's son from army role after Kenya invasion tweets

    President Yoweri Museveni has removed his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as commander of Uganda's land forces, the military said on Tuesday, after Kainerugaba repeatedly threatened on Twitter to invade neighbouring Kenya. In the statement announcing his replacement as land forces commander, the military said Kainerugaba had been promoted from lieutenant general to full general and would remain a senior presidential adviser for special operations. On Monday and Tuesday he sent a series of provocative messages on Twitter, including proposing the unification of Kenya and Uganda, and offering cows to marry Italy's likely next leader.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes Her Mark Early, Often as US Supreme Court Work Begins

    (Bloomberg) -- It didn’t take long for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to find her voice on the US Supreme Court.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Stocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsFour arguments into her new job, the court’s

  • Inside a Sleek $8.75 Million Florida Manse That Once Made Cameos in ‘Miami Vice’

    The 40,075-square-foot compound was featured in the ‘80s cop drama and has since undergone extensive renovations.

  • Loretta Lynn was more than a great songwriter – she was a spokeswoman for white rural working-class women

    Loretta Lynn's music articulated the fears, dreams and anger of women living in a patriarchal society. David Redfern/Redferns via Getty ImagesLoretta Lynn’s death at the age of 90 marks the end of a remarkable life of achievement in country music. Her dramatic life story – retold in the 1980 award-winning film “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” based on Lynn’s 1976 biography – made Lynn a household name. She grew up in poverty in a small Kentucky mining town, marrying and starting a family as a teenager b

  • Social Security and Medicare Retirees Are About to Experience a Once-in-a-Lifetime Event

    Retirees claiming Social Security and Medicare are about to see a positive development for their benefits.

  • World Currency Reserves Shrink by $1 Trillion in Record Drawdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Global foreign-currency reserves are falling at the fastest pace on record as central banks from India to the Czech Republic intervene to support their currencies. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardo

  • Violence in Ethiopia 'saddening and shocking' -U.N.

    STORY: The attack on Tuesday hit a school in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region that was sheltering people displaced by conflict between the federal and regional governments, two aid workers and Tigray forces said.The air strike in the town of Adi Daero, some 25 miles (40 km) from the border with Eritrea, appears to be one of the deadliest carried out during the nearly two-year war, which has killed thousands and uprooted millions."The kinds of numbers that we keep talking about every week are frankly saddening and shocking for what is, at the end, a manmade humanitarian crisis," United Nations spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.The school was on a list of sites housing internally displaced persons (IDPs) that the Office of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia sent to Ethiopia's foreign ministry in January, according to one of the aid workers and two U.N. sources.A range of Ethiopian government and military officials did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on the air strike or the letter. The government has previously denied targeting civilians in the conflict.Reuters could not independently verify details of the air strike or the death toll. Most communications have been down for over a year in Tigray, where the federal government has been battling regional forces since November 2020.Survivors of the strike told humanitarian workers after fleeing to the town of Shire, about 15 miles (25 km) away, that at least 50 people had been killed and more than 70 injured, an aid worker in Shire told Reuters.The survivors said they had heard what sounded like a drone, this aid worker said.

  • Amazon faces fines of up to $200,000 in Russia over banned content -agencies

    Amazon.com Inc faces fines of up to 12 million roubles ($204,000) in Russia for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, news agencies reported on Tuesday, in what would be a first penalty of this kind for the U.S. tech giant. Russia has fined several other foreign tech firms for the same offence, part of what critics say is a wider campaign by the Kremlin to throttle the influence and reach of Western technology companies in Russia. TASS quoted a Moscow court as saying that two cases had been drawn up against Amazon, both pertaining to a "violation of the procedure of restricting access to information" in accordance with Russian legislation.

  • Ukraine Latest: Rosatom Sanctions Demanded After Putin Decree

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union approved a fresh package of sanctions against Russia that includes a price cap on oil sales, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces were advancing in the south. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets Wra

  • Russians shell Nikopol from Grad MLRSs, there are four casualties

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 07:59 On the night of 3-4 October, Russians shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; about 30 shells from Grad MLRSs and heavy artillery landed there, killing four people.

  • Pilots union opposes granting Boeing 737 MAX 7, 10 cockpit alerting extension

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The union representing 15,000 American Airlines pilots said on Wednesday it strongly opposes an effort in Congress to extend an exemption from modern cockpit alerting requirements for the Boeing 737 MAX 7 and 10. Boeing faces a December deadline to win approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the 737 MAX 7 and 10 variants, or it must meet new modern cockpit-alerting requirements that could significantly delay the plane's entry into service. Allied Pilots Association President Capt. Edward Sicher said "Boeing needs to proceed with installing modern crew alerting systems on these aircraft to mitigate pilot startle-effect and confusion during complex, compound system malfunctions."