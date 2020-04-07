US Health Fairs.org, an L.A. based 501(c)3, Provides Tests for the Virus Causing COVID-19 to First-Responders at Workplaces and Seniors via House-Calls

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help limit the spread of the SARS-CoV2 virus causing COVID-19, ushealthfairs.org, a Los Angeles-based 501(c)3 non- profit organization, and its clinical outreach arm ushealthclinics.org, announced today that they are providing expedited testing of first-responders, senior citizens in retirement communities and the general public who have been exposed to the SARS-CoV2, Novel Coronavirus. The charity will test a patient at their workplace or via house-calls, by using telemedicine and the diagnostic tests of LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics and Fulgent Genetics laboratories.

US Health Clinics.org is providing house-calls and workplace testing for the general public who have been exposed but are not demonstrating symptoms like the Police, EMS, Fire fighters, nurses and retail store employees who have been in contact with people who have the COVID-19 disease. "Book-A-Test" and a team member will facilitate a telemedicine consultation with a licensed US Health Clinics.org medical doctor, collect a specimen to send to LabCorp who is providing the service of testing for COVID-19 under emergency use authorization (EUA), as permitted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Patients can receive COVID-19 test results in 24 hours by text message, if desired.

"Rapid identification of individuals with this virus is one of the most important interventions to mitigate the impact this virus has on our country. If you test positive for the virus you can do your part to limit its spread by quarantining yourself. If you test negative for the virus then continued social distancing is mandatory to prevent any further spread. Ultimately the people in our communities will decide how much COVID-19 hurts us as a country," said Dr. Camellia Babaie, Chief Medical Director for US Health Fairs.org.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, US Health Fairs.org relies on donations from the community to operate. To combat the SARS-CoV2 virus, they are asking patients to contribute a tax-deductible donation to cover the cost of the testing. Without the donations, it would not be possible to purchase the crucial medical supplies from companies like Puritan Medical, 3M, Remel (Thermo Fisher Scientific), BD (Becton-Dickinson) and McKesson and these patients would not be able to be tested by US Health Clinics.org.

To schedule testing for the Coronavirus causing COVID-19, visit www.ushealthclinics.org.

