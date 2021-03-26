Ebola: US health officials monitoring 27 people after possible exposure on West Africa trip

Oliver O'Connell
·2 min read
More than two dozen people in the Pacific north west are being monitored for symptoms of ebola, having recently travelled to West Africa

Health officials are monitoring the condition of four people in Oregon and 23 in Washington state who may have been exposed to the Ebola virus.

Those under observation have recently returned from Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Small outbreaks have been recorded in both countries.

The Oregon Health Authority said they had returned to the US in early March and that the chance they have contracted the virus is low.

Public health officials in Washington confirmed that almost two dozen people were being monitored in the state on Friday, following an announcement from authorities in Oregon on Thursday.

Chief Medical Officer for Health Security, Preparedness and Response at the OHA Public Health Division Richard Leman said: “We want to make sure these individuals have the support they need to monitor their health, stay in contact with public health officials and safely get help with medical services if it comes to that.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta has issued a requirement for anyone returning from an area with an active outbreak to be monitored for 21 days — the incubation period for the virus.

Ebola can only be contracted through contact with bodily fluids and cannot be transmitted by asymptomatic people.

Initial symptoms include fever, aches, pains, and fatigue. These then develop into what is known as “wet” symptoms, including diarrhea and vomiting, sometimes followed by haemorrhaging. If not treated quickly it can be deadly.

Ebola is transmitted differently from Covid-19 which is contracted through aerosolised droplets usually inhaled by those that then fall ill. Coronavirus can also be transmitted by those without symptoms.

No details have been released about those under observation due to privacy concerns.

Guinea has reported 18 cases and nine deaths, and the DRC has 12 cases and six deaths. To date, the outbreaks are restricted to small areas with low populations.

A vaccination effort is underway, with officials hoping to eradicate the virus in six weeks.

The CDC has issued a travel warning for both countries.

