US heart experts may be changing their advice on eggs

Atlanta - For decades, Americans have been told eggs and egg yolks, in particular, are high in dietary cholesterol.

So, for a healthier heart, we should restrict how many eggs we eat.

"But that advice is changing, says Jerlyn Jones, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the American Heart Association.

"And, what we know now is that eggs are a nutrient powerhouse," Jones says. "They're packed with protein vitamins like vitamin A, D, E and antioxidants. So they're good for your eyes, they're good for your heart. So, do not skip out on eggs."

The Heart Association says there is confusion between dietary cholesterol, found in foods like eggs, meat, dairy, and shellfish, and blood cholesterol, the waxy substance that can build up in our arteries, restricting blood flow and raising our risk of stroke and heart attack.

One large, whole egg contains about 200 milligrams of dietary cholesterol.

So, historically, experts have advised people to stay clear.

But studies are increasingly showing that eggs and shellfish may not raise our 'bad' or LDL blood cholesterol levels.

So, instead of limiting eggs, Jones says, focus on getting a good balance of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, protein, and dairy.

"You definitely want to make small changes meal by meal, and it's not an all or nothing," she says.

But for now, Jones says, if you do not have high LDL cholesterol, eating eggs can be part of a healthy diet.

"Start off very small," she says. "All that matters is that you are eating a variety of different food items."