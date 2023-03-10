US to help Moldova fight Russia's destabilization efforts

FILE PHOTO: Moldovan President Maia Sandu speaks during news conference in Chisinau
2
Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu
·2 min read

By Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States accused Russia on Friday of seeking to destabilize Moldova and said it would help the Eastern European country fight off such attempts by sharing information and providing other assistance, the White House said.

The United States agrees with Moldovan President Maia Sandu's view that there is no imminent military threat from Russia but shares her concern that Moscow is trying to destabilize her country to install a more pro-Russian government, John Kirby, the White House's national security spokesperson, said in a briefing.

"As Moldova continues to integrate with Europe, we believe Russia is pursuing options to weaken the Moldovan government probably with the eventual goal of seeing a more Russian friendly administration in the capital," Kirby said.

"More specifically, Russian actors, some with current ties to Russian intelligence, are seeking to stage and use protests in Moldova as a basis to foment and manufacture insurrection against the Moldovan government."

Other Russian actors, he said, will work to provide training and help manufacture demonstrations in Moldova, a former Soviet republic.

The United States will take a range of steps in response to Russian attempts to destabilize Moldova, including building on the information Moldovan government has and working with the U.S. Congress to provide Moldova an additional $300 million in energy assistance to address urgent needs because of the war in Ukraine.

Russian officials are falsely alleging that Ukraine is planning to target separatists from Transdniestria, Kirby said, referring to a Moscow-backed breakaway region of Moldova.

"Let me be clear, these allegations are unfounded they're false, and they can create baseless alarm," he said.

Sandu, whose country borders Ukraine, has repeatedly expressed concern about Moscow's intentions towards her country and about the presence of Russian troops in Transdniestria.

U.S. President Joe Biden met with Sandu in February during a trip to Warsaw and reaffirmed strong U.S. support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the White House said.

The United States would continue to "shine a light" on the activities of these Russian actors, including with additional sanctions, Kirby added.

"We have shared the information I have outlined as well as additional details with our Moldova and counterparts so that they can further investigate and disrupt Russian plans," he said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Saudis kept U.S. informed on talks with Iran - White House

    Saudi Arabia kept Washington informed of its talks with Iran to restore diplomatic relations but the United States was not directly involved, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Friday. "The Saudis did keep us informed about these talks that they were having, just as we keep them informed on our engagements, but we weren't directly involved." The White House believes that internal and external pressure, including effective Saudi deterrence against attacks from Iran or its proxies, ultimately brought Iran to the table, Kirby said.

  • Timeline of shooting at Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Germany

    — A Hamburg police unit specially trained to deal with rampages and terror attacks, known by its acronym USE, arrives at the scene. Police reaching the second floor find a man lying on the floor with a fatal gunshot wound and a firearm next to him.

  • China's Xi handed historic third term as president

    Xi Jinping was handed a third term as Chinese president on Friday, capping a rise that has seen him become the country's most powerful leader in generations.On Friday, delegates handed Xi a third term as China's president and re-elected him as head of the country's Central Military Commission in a unanimous vote. 

  • Bayern need 'emotion and greed' to hit heights, says Nagelsmann

    Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann said Wednesday's win over Paris Saint-Germain showed his side's potential if they remember to bring the necessary "emotion and greed". Despite taking on the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern have won eight from eight in Europe this season, scoring 21 times and conceding just twice.   

  • Differences over approach to Iran surface during Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin’s visit to Israel

    Even with efforts to revive the landmark 2015 nuclear deal stalled for months, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin insisted in comments in Tel Aviv that "diplomacy is the best way to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon."

  • Bayern Munich brush aside PSG as French giants fail again in Champions League

    PSG failed to get past the last 16 stage for the fifth time in seven years.

  • Ford's new tech will let electric cars show off with smoky, four-wheel burnouts

    The technology will help EV owners get better friction on the racetrack. But it'll also look just plain cool.

  • Ukraine, Romania agree to check depths of Danube canals

    Ukraine and Romania have agreed to check the depth of canals off the Danube river which Kyiv uses to export agricultural goods to try to increase the flow of traffic, Ukraine's restoration ministry said on Thursday. The Danube is an important transport route for Ukraine as it tries to export grain and other products following Russia's full-scale invasion a year ago, even though Moscow lifted a blockade of three Ukrainian Black Sea ports last July. Romania said last month it was concerned by signs that Ukraine was dredging the Bystre canal that slices through a shared, ecologically sensitive coastal region, and asked if it could check the site.

  • Stellantis' ACC JV plans to start operations at Italian gigafactory in 2026

    ACC, a joint venture of Stellantis, Mercedes and TotalEnergies, said on Friday its planned Italian battery making plant was expected to start operations in 2026. The plan will involve an overall investment worth over 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in Italy, including public funds, ACC said in a statement after meeting unions in Rome. Carmaker Stellantis has plans to develop three 'gigafactories' in Europe to serve its increased production of battery electric vehicles.

  • Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright Pack on the PDA at the Eiffel Tower in New IG Video

    Lizzo and her boyfriend, Myke Wright, took a spontaneous baecation, jetting off to one of the most romantic cities in the world: Paris. Johnny Nunez/Getty Image On Instagram this week, the 34-year-old singer shared a video where she and Wright are showing off some PDA underneath the dazzling spectacle that is the Eiffel Tower. As a soft melody plays in the background, Lizzo is holding onto her boo while wearing a white form-fitting mini dress. In contrast, Wright, 35, is sporting an all-black en

  • Great Bardfield’s picturesque landscape will be ‘desecrated’ by 5G mast, say enraged residents

    For centuries, the skyline of Great Bardfield has been dominated by its church spire, the sails of an 18th century windmill and its many thatched roofs.

  • Several People Killed in Hamburg Church Shooting, German Police Say

    (Bloomberg) -- A gunman killed seven people and himself and wounded eight others in a shooting at a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg, an incident Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned as “a brutal act of violence.”Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowPeter Thiel’

  • U.S. gets warrant to seize Russian oil company’s Boeing 737

    A federal court in New York authorized the seizure of a $25 million Boeing 737 owned by a Russian energy company, citing U.S. sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. authorities said Wednesday.

  • China's Xi awarded third term as president, extending rule

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as president Friday, putting him on track to stay in power for life. (March 10)

  • Mexico cartel turns in own men over US kidnappings

    A splinter group of the Gulf Cartel also reportedly apologised for the kidnapping of four Americans.

  • College student stole $547K from her jewelry store job and bought a Tesla, cops say

    “Greed took over. I don’t know how else I would classify it,” a police chief told CBS Boston.

  • Part of Milwaukee booms as another shrinks. Can enough neighborhoods turn around to grow the population?

    Milwaukee's Black community has found the city a difficult place to live. For population losses to turn around, that needs to change.

  • Wife sues over meteorologist's death in NC helicopter crash

    The family of a meteorologist who was killed last year in a helicopter crash in North Carolina is suing a maintenance facility and the companies that owned and operated the aircraft. The complaint filed this week in Mecklenburg County Court in Charlotte alleges negligence and claims the helicopter was running on contaminated fuel, which can lead to engine failure. The suit claims the company that owned the aircraft is liable for the alleged failures of the helicopter's pilot to properly preform a flight inspection as well as emergency procedures for engine failure.

  • Larry Hogan doesn’t rule out third-party 2024 campaign in bid to stop Trump

    Ex-governor pulls back from running for Republican nomination but says question of third-party run ‘keeps popping up’

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis excites crowd in Iowa debut as he weighs likely presidential run

    It's Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' first trip to Iowa as he begins to flirt more openly with a possible 2024 presidential bid and challenge Donald Trump.