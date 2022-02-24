Will US help Ukraine in war vs. Russia? American troops bolster NATO in Europe

President Joe Biden has vowed the U.S. military would not engage Russian troops, instead opting for what the administration has termed “swift and severe” economic sanctions in an attempt to deter the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Pentagon has been repositioning personnel in allied countries in eastern Europe for weeks, deploying forces in the United States to Europe and shifting those already on the continent to former Soviet bloc states.

The U.S. has about 90,000 troops in Europe, with the largest concentration based in Germany.

Biden said Tuesday during an address to the nation that he had authorized U.S. forces and equipment already stationed in Europe to move into Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It was among the latest in a series of U.S. military moves made as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated.

More: Biden, G-7 leaders to meet; NATO chief calls Russian attack 'brutal act of war': live updates

While those countries along Russia’s western border are among the 30 members of NATO, Ukraine is not – a key point in the conflict. Moscow has sought to deter Ukraine from becoming a NATO member in an attempt to blunt Western influence in the region.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a televised declaration of war in Ukraine, claiming an invasion was necessary to protect civilians.

82nd Airborn, 101st Airborne deploy: Fort Bragg troops start arriving in Poland while Fort Campbell preps for deployment

An U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepares a backpack inside an operating base at the Arlamow Airport on Feb. 23, 2022, in Wola Korzeniecka, Poland.

Will US troops go to Ukraine?

Biden and Pentagon officials have said repeatedly that U.S. troop movements in the region are both temporary and defensive.

“These are totally defensive moves on our part. We have no intention of fighting Russia,” Biden said during a Tuesday address to the nation. “We want to send an unmistakable message, though, that the United States and its allies will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that the most recent moves “are short term, temporary, rotational redeployments,” and stressed that there were no immediate plans to permanently base troops on NATO’s eastern flank.

Story continues

“Right now, we're focused on reassuring the allies. And we're going to be in constant contact with them and consultation about what that looks like and how you do that, given the current tensions on the continent. It's too early to tell whether any of this is going to lead to some other longer term posture changes, we're just not at that point right now,” Kirby said.

More: Why is Russia invading Ukraine and how could it affect the world? Could it be the start of WWIII?

Where are U.S. troops deployed?

The U.S. already has about 90,000 troops in Europe, with more than a third of those stationed in Germany. But it has shifted some of those personnel to shore up NATO’s eastern flank in anticipation of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Air and ground personnel already in Europe were ordered to move to NATO’s northeastern and southeastern flanks on Tuesday. That includes about 800 troops in an infantry battalion task force moving from Italy to the Baltic region, according to the Pentagon.

Eight F-35 Strike Fighters and 20 AH-64 helicopters in Germany, along with another 12 AH-64 helicopters in Greece were ordered to move into the Baltic region.

More: Why is Russia invading Ukraine and how could it affect the world? Could it be the start of WWIII?

A soldier of 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment of the U.S. Army is pictured preparing armored combat vehicles before deploying to Romania on Feb. 9, 2022, in Vilseck, Germany. The troops will join other US troops already there as part of a coordinated deployment of NATO forces across eastern Europe. The effort is part of NATO's response to the large-scale build up of Russian troops on the border to Ukraine, which has caused international fears of an imminent Russian military invasion.

Those latest moves were in addition to about 1,000 U.S. troops already stationed in Europe shifting into Romania, including a regiment from Vilseck, Germany, that brought armored fighting vehicles. Groups of 125 U.S. Army soldiers conducted training missions in Bulgaria and Hungary earlier this month as well.

About 5,000 U.S.-based forces also have been sent to Europe, including 4,700 service members sent to Germany and an infantry brigade combat team sent to Poland. The 160 members of the Florida National Guard who had been deployed to Ukraine since November were repositioned within Europe.

More: Where is Ukraine? Where are NATO members? A guide to post-Soviet eastern Europe

Will NATO send troops?

NATO has access to about 40,000 troops in its NATO Response Force but so far has not activated that group. About 5,000 of those troops have been placed on heightened alert.

Some of the organization’s members have been supplying arms and equipment to Ukraine, but NATO isn’t taking similar action itself. Ukraine is not a NATO member.

NATO has about 5,000 troops and equipment in northeastern Europe, where it has been beefing up since Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

More: What is NATO? Military alliance in spotlight as Russia tries to forbid Ukraine membership

Will there be a US military draft?

The U.S. military – now a volunteer force of about 1.4 million – hasn’t used a draft to enlist new members since 1973, and there have been no indications that a draft will be used at any point in the near future.

Reinstating the draft would require action from both Congress and the White House. Congress would need to amend the Military Selective Service Act, and the president would have to sign it.

The names of about 17 million draft-eligible men are on file with the U.S. Selective Service System.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will US get involved in Ukraine? Where US military is based in Europe