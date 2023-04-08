US hit by ‘biggest leak of secret documents since Edward Snowden’

Joe Biden, the US president. The White House is investigating the appearance of highly classified briefing documents related to Ukraine on social media - Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The United States is facing possibly its worst intelligence leak since Edward Snowden flew to Moscow after a new batch of classified documents appeared on social media.

More than 100 classified documents relating to Ukraine, China, the Middle East, the Pacific, and terrorism are now believed to be in the public domain, The New York Times reported.

The new tranche appeared on Friday. On Thursday, White House officials said they were investigating the appearance of highly classified briefing documents related to Ukraine on social media.

Phillip Ingram, a retired senior British military intelligence officer, said that the papers appeared to be daily briefing documents for high-level American decision-makers.

“If genuine, it is a very significant leak because it shows a failure at the very highest levels of classification,” he said.

Referring to the classification level of one of the documents, he added: “No FORN means no foreign eyes, so this is above Five Eyes,” meaning the intelligence alliance between the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand. “So US decision-makers at joint chiefs or potentially presidential level.

“If it is genuine, the Americans have a very serious problem. The biggest since Edward Snowden.”

Files 'leaked on the day they were created'

The revelation comes as it emerged that the original leak may have occurred more than a month ago.

The first batch of more than 30 documents appeared to have been posted on a Discord messaging server on March 1 and 2, according to Aric Toler, a researcher with the Dutch investigative group Bellingcat.

Some of the documents were dated March 1, meaning they were leaked the day they were created.

A few days later, 10 of those were then re-posted on another server where players of the computer game Minecraft post the maps they have created.

On Wednesday last week, three of those files were reposted again to 4Chan, a message board about Japanese animation that is also notorious as the birthplace of a number of far-Right memes and the “Incel”, or involuntarily celebate, movement for sexually frustrated young men.

One of those files had been doctored to reduce Russian casualties and exaggerate Ukrainian ones.

They were then quickly picked up by pro-Russian war bloggers, who posted them on Telegram and Twitter.