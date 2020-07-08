US hits 3M coronavirus cases — about a quarter of the world's total. What number will spark societal changes to slow exponential rise?

The United States now has 3 million documented cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, a virulent bug that crawled into the national consciousness early in the year and now is likely to consume the rest of it.

The grim milestone reached Wednesday represents roughly a quarter of the world’s cases and the same percentage of its deaths.

But while many Americans may now be numb to the growing coronavirus toll, avoiding the reality will likely make matters worse.

Consider these statistics: It took the U.S. a little more than three months to hit 1 million cases on April 28. It took about half that time, 44 days, to get to 2 million on June 11, and only 26 days to reach 3 million on July 8. By that gauge, if no new measures are taken, 4 million cases could be tallied as soon as July 22.

Richard Frady, a recovering COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit at AnMed Health in Anderson, waves a "Can't Wait to be Home!" sign on his 32nd day after diagnosis, to his wife Sally Frady and daughter Allison Nissen, from his window at the hospital with medical staff in Anderson, S.C. Tuesday, April 28, 2020. More

The U.S. leads an unenviable group. Its 3 million cases for a nation of 330 million beats out Brazil’s 1.6 million cases (210 million population), India’s 720,000 cases (1.3 billion) and Russia’s 693,000 cases (145 million), according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. figure dwarfs the 85,000 cases in China, where the virus is thought to have originated. Even allowing for potential underreporting by Chinese authorities, China’s 1.4 billion people make its per capita infection rate one in 16,000. Here, one in every 110 Americans has tested positive for the virus.

After reaching the 3 million mark in record time, a few elected officials seem ready to slow the pace of business reopenings. But others, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, remain steadfast in their desire to prioritize the economy over health in a politically charged climate that has turned masks into a divisive symbol.

One reason could be that the number of those killed by the virus — 131,000 — hasn't spiked, confounding scientists and encouraging those opposed to renewed shutdowns, including President Donald Trump, who most recently insisted schools fully reopen in the fall despite the growing number of cases.

That said, the death toll is not insignificant. COVID-19 deaths long ago rocketed past annual suicides (47,000), common flu (55,000), diabetes (83,000), Alzheimer's disease (121,000) and is fast coming up on strokes (146,000). And those are the U.S. figures for an average year. The virus has done its damage in less than half that time.

Cars are seen as the drivers wait to be tested for COVID-19 at the COVID test site located in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot on July 06, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Florida is experiencing a spike in cases of people with the coronavirus and has put plans in place to close some businesses to combat the rise. More

"Like a runner coming from behind in a macabre race, it has surpassed the death toll of many diseases so many Americans consider important," says Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. "People may get numb to the numbers, until it strikes someone near them."

Another problem, Woolf says, is the delayed and sometimes non-existent impact of the virus.

“Human beings are used to learning from their behaviors with the immediate response. You touch a hot stove and you get the results right away," he says. "With this, the people going out and partying and going to the beach and so forth all occurs weeks before the hospitalizations start increasing, so there’s less opportunity for society to learn their lesson from some of these behaviors.’’