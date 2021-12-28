US home prices surge 18.4% in October

A homes sale sign is shown in front of a new home construction site in Northbrook, Ill., Wednesday, June 23, 2021. U.S. home prices rose briskly in September, another sign that the housing market is booming in the aftermath of last year's coronavirus recession. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
PAUL WISEMAN
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices surged again in October as the housing market continues to boom in the wake of last year's coronavirus recession.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, out Tuesday, climbed 18.4% in October from a year earlier. The gain marked a slight deceleration from a 19.1% year-over-year increase in September but was about in line with what economists had been expecting.

All 20 cities posted double-digit annual gains. The hottest markets were Phoenix (up 32.3%), Tampa (28.1%) and Miami (25.7%). Minneapolis and Chicago posted the smallest increases, 11.5% each.

The housing market has been strong thanks to rock-bottom mortgage rates, a limited supply of homes on the market, and pent-up demand from consumers locked in last year by the pandemic. Many Americans, tired of being cooped up at home during the pandemic, are looking to trade up from apartments to homes or to bigger houses.

“Home price growth will slow further in the year ahead, but continue to go up,″ said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “As housing costs eat up a larger share of home purchaser’s paychecks, buyers will get creative. Many will take advantage of ongoing workplace flexibility to move to the suburbs where despite home price gains, many can still find a lower price per square foot than nearby cities.″

It remains unclear if that shift is permanent or an aberration, said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

“We have previously suggested that the strength in the U.S. housing market is being driven in part by a change in locational preferences as households react to the COVID pandemic,'' Lazzara said. “More data will be required to understand whether this demand surge represents an acceleration of purchases that would have occurred over the next several years, or reflects a more permanent secular change.''

Last week, mortgage rates fell — to 3.05% for the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate and 2.66% for the 15-year fixed-rate home loan. The persistently low rates signal that credit markets appear more concerned about the omicron variant depressing economic growth than about the highest inflation rates in nearly 40 years.

The National Association of Realtors reported last week that sales of previously occupied homes rose for the third straight month in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Buyers will get creative’: The pace of house-price growth is slowing, but buyers can’t catch a break

    One measure of home prices nationwide notched the fourth-largest gain on record in October, even though it had fallen from previous months.

  • Will Home Prices Stay Inflated in 2022?

    Home prices have soared on a national level, and they don't appear to be slowing down. During the third quarter of 2021, U.S. home prices rose 18.5% from the third quarter of 2020, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index. Now the good news -- at least for prospective buyers and real estate investors -- is that inflated home prices shouldn't last forever.

  • State legislatures in U.S. poised to act on abortion rights

    Early in the new year, the Vermont House of Representatives is due to begin debate on an amendment that would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution and send the question to voters in the fall. Because the process began two years ago, it's a coincidence that Vermont lawmakers will be considering the Reproductive Liberty Amendment while the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could severely erode a right that has stood for half a century. The pending decision in that case, expected in mid-2022, means it's not just Vermont with abortion on the legislative agenda.

  • LAPD release bodycam video of shooting that killed 14-year-old girl

    The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday released body camera video of a shooting last week that left a 14-year-old bystander dead. Valentina Orellana-Peralta was killed in a department store dressing room on Dec. 23 when a stray bullet traveled through the wall during the shooting and struck her.Body camera footage released by the LAPD shows officers entering the North Hollywood store with their guns drawn, with one officer telling his...

  • A vehicle repair shop near Hedgesville, W.Va. was destroyed in Monday fire

    A vehicle repair shop near Hedgesville, W.Va. was destroyed in a fire Monday

  • Home Prices Advanced 19.1% in October, the 11th Consecutive Month of Double-Digit Annual Gains

    Home prices in 20 of the nation's largest metropolitan areas likely rose 18.5% annually in October, according to estimates.

  • Market Closings, Manufacturing Surveys, Home Price Data, and More to Watch This Week

    Markets are open on New Year’s Eve on Friday. Economic data releases include theCase-Shiller National Home Price Index, the Chicago Purchasing Manager Index, and more.

  • Jags fans, football community sound off on team’s decision to retain GM Trent Baalke on Twitter

    With the news being broke that the #Jaguars would be retaining Trent Baalke, many took to Twitter to discuss it and almost none of the reactions were positive.

  • 2021 was pivotal year for abortion laws in America

    "I think this is the time," said an anti-abortion rights activist from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, who declined to share her name this fall while outside the state’s only remaining abortion clinic in Jackson. Mississippi, which has asked the Supreme Court to end constitutional protection for abortion, appears likely to at least win affirmation of its 15-week ban on the procedure -- more than two months earlier than the current standard allows. A record number of states have enacted more than 100 stringent new restrictions on abortion access in the last year alone, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research organization.

  • Health experts say Italy faces paralysis under quarantine rules

    Health experts urged the Italian government on Monday to relax COVID-19 quarantine rules, saying that the country otherwise risked paralysis as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads. Under current rules, people who have come into close contact with a COVID-19 sufferer have to self-isolate for seven days if they are vaccinated and for 10 days if they have not had a shot. Nino Cartabellotta, head of the Gimbe health foundation, said each positive person had, on average, five to 10 close contacts, and predicted that within two weeks some one million people in Italy might have come down with COVID-19.

  • 25 Cuban migrants land on beach and near Key West landmark, U.S. Border Patrol says

    The U.S. Border Patrol said Monday that 25 Cuban migrants made landfall in Key West on Monday and over the weekend, as attempts to reach South Florida from Cuba by sea continue to rise dramatically.

  • The African nation aiming to be a hydrogen superpower

    Namibia wants to use its abundance of sunshine and wind power to make and export hydrogen.

  • This Sun Belt city has seen the U.S.’s sharpest decline in housing affordability over the past year

    Affordability has dropped to the lowest level since 2008 nationwide, amid rising interest rates and home prices.

  • Miami payday loan operator promised investors huge returns. SEC says they lost millions

    After his mother underwent brain surgery for cancer last year, Andres Zorrilla desperately needed to raise money for her post-op treatment and so he tried to withdraw $30,000 that he had invested in a Miami payday loan company.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 71% to 74% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The semiconductor sector crushed the broader stock market in 2021, and it could do it again in 2022.

  • How to Double Your Money Investing in Real Estate in 2022

    Real estate can be a great avenue for doubling your money because there are a wide range of investment options to participate in based on the capital and time you have available. If you're looking to jump-start your investment portfolio in 2022, here are five ways to double your money investing in real estate. REITs are one of the easiest ways to invest in real estate because they are easily traded through a brokerage account, just like a traditional stock.

  • If I Could Invest in Only 1 Metaverse Stock, This Would Be It

    According to Google Trends, consumers' search interest in the term "metaverse" has grown 10 times over the past three months, and the term is now widely popular in nearly all 50 states. With so much of the population warming up to the idea of the metaverse, now is the time to look into some stocks that could fuel its growth. Out of all the companies that could help grow the metaverse, Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) stands out.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Myriad factors have contributed to the recent market volatility, including high inflation, the omicron variant, and changes to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. And while the S&P 500 sits near its all-time high, many growth stocks have fallen sharply in the last few months.

  • The Fed’s Doomsday Prophet Has a Dire Warning About Where We’re Headed

    Thomas Hoenig knew what quantitative easing and record-low interest rates would bring.

  • Chris Martin Sells One Point Dume Estate, Quickly Buys Another

    Late last year, Chris Martin shelled out $12.5 million for a lavish estate on Malibu’s Point Dume, arguably the West Coast neighborhood equivalent of the Hamptons. Once owned by controversial Hollywood producer Ryan Kavanaugh, the one-acre property includes a 5,300-square-foot, Nantucket-inspired mansion and a detached guesthouse, both of them protected by big gates and top-notch […]