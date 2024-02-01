US House Democrats urge Biden to name new U.S. Postal board members

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than 80 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives urged President Joe Biden to nominate two candidates to open seats on the U.S. Postal Board of Governors, adding the actions of current postal leaders are "deeply concerning."

The letter, led by Representative Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the committee overseeing the Postal Service, noted there have been five stamp price hikes since 2020 including the latest price hike on Jan. 21 that boosted prices to 68 cents from 66 cents.

The letter seen by Reuters urged Biden to "choose two candidates who will be wholly committed to lowering costs for everyday Americans."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)