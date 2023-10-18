Jim Jordan makes second bid for US House Speaker

Jim Jordan's first bid to become Speaker earlier this week failed after 20 Republicans voted against him.

Jim Jordan is making a second bid to become Speaker of the US House of Representatives after failing to secure majority support in a vote on Tuesday.

A total of 20 of his fellow Republicans voted against him, with several lawmakers indicating they expect that number to grow Wednesday.

If Mr Jordan fails again, it is unclear who could replace him in the race.

The House has now been leaderless for 15 days since the unprecedented vote to oust Kevin McCarthy from the job.

Without a Speaker, the House is unable to pass any bills or approve White House requests for emergency aid. That includes potential help for Israel amid its war with Hamas.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Some lawmakers have suggested empowering acting Speaker Patrick McHenry for a temporary period of 30 to 90 days.

But it is unclear if such a move has enough support within the party.

Mr Jordan earned 200 votes in the first ballot on Tuesday, but he needs 217 - indicating majority support in the chamber - to secure the Speaker's gavel.

The Ohio congressman can only afford to lose four Republican votes in a chamber that his party controls by a slim 221-212 majority.

Democrats have offered no help on what they call "a Republican problem", voting unanimously each time for their leader, Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

An internal party vote last Friday indicated more than 50 Republicans opposed Mr Jordan's bid.

But that number was whittled down to less than two dozen over the weekend amid intense lobbying behind the scenes by Mr Jordan and his backers.

Tuesday's vote saw 20 Republicans vote for other options, including Mr McCarthy and even former Representative Lee Zeldin.

Ken Buck, a conservative Colorado congressman who voted against Mr Jordan on Tuesday, told CNN that the resistance to his bid would only harden in a second vote.

Colleagues "want the cover of saying I voted for Jim Jordan [the first time] but now it's time to move on", he said.