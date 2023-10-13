US House Leaves for the Weekend, Unable to Elect a Speaker
(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans will call it quits for the week after failing to coalesce around a speaker, leaving the chamber leaderless and unable to do any work.
The US House plans to adjourn for the weekend and may hold a vote on Tuesday, lawmakers said. The GOP-led chamber has been at a standstill since a small group of hardliners ousted Kevin McCarthy from speaker Oct. 3.
