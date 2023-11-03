US House passes Republican's Israel-only aid bill

STORY: The U.S. House passed a bill to provide almost $15 billion dollars in aid to Israel on Thursday - a Republican-initiated proposal that may not survive in the Democrat-led Senate.

The funding would include $4 billion for Israel’s defense systems to counter short-range rocket threats.

It’s the first major legislative action under new Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

However, it may be doomed to falter when it heads to the next chamber of Congress - because the bill combines aid for Israel with a cut to the tax-collecting IRS and leaves out funding for Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has promised a veto should it make it through Congress.

Instead, he’s asked lawmakers to approve a broader emergency spending package that includes funding for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

The Senate’s majority leader Chuck Schumer also said he would not bring the House bill up for a vote.

Meanwhile, the IRS has been given extra cash to ramp up services under a new law Biden signed last year – that move was opposed by many Republicans.

And they said slashing the agency’s budget is essential to offset the cost of the military aid to Israel.

The U.S. already gives Tel Aviv almost $4 billion per year in military assistance under a 10-year plan that began in 2016.

The standoff between the two chambers could mean it will be weeks before Congress approves any emergency spending plan.