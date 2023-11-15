US House passes stopgap to avoid shutdown

STORY: The U.S. House of Representatives appears to have avoided yet another government shutdown, passing a spending bill that is expected to be approved in the Senate and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

But it only postpones the issue for another few months.

This was the bill passing the House on Tuesday evening.

The overwhelming bipartisan vote of 336-95 is a victory for the new House Speaker, Republican Mike Johnson, who faced opposition from some in his own party, because the bill avoids some polarizing issues like deep spending cuts and border security.

Ninety-three of the 95 "no" votes were Republicans against it. Only two Democrats opposed.

President Biden has to sign the bill by Friday to avoid shutdown.

The bill extends current funding levels into the New Year.

Some programs like veterans benefits, transportation, housing, and the FDA are now funded through January 19.

Others, including defense, expire February 2.