US House of Representatives approves $300 million in military aid for Ukraine in 2024

The U.S. House of Representatives on July 14 approved the defense budget bill for the year 2024, including an allocation of $300 million to support Ukraine’s security next year.

This amount is specified in both the House of Representatives’ bill and the corresponding Senate bill, Voice of America wrote on July 14.

The allocated sum for Ukraine matches the amount requested by the Biden administration, but it falls $500 million short of the amount allocated last year, when Ukraine received $800 million.

Five amendments, aiming to reduce or halt assistance to Ukraine, failed to garner sufficient votes. Among them was an amendment proposed by Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who sought to remove the entire $300 million for Ukraine from the defense budget.

Another amendment put forth by Republican Matt Gaetz, calling for the cancellation of all security assistance to Ukraine, also failed.

The bill also includes section 1224, which urges the extension of the law on military assistance to Ukraine, passed in 2022, for at least one more year until the end of 2024.

The Senate’s defense budget bill also stipulates that overall support for Ukraine should be extended until at least 2027.

Furthermore, the document states that the U.S. Department of Defense should study and learn from the experience of the war in Ukraine.

Under U.S. Congress procedures, the U.S. Department of Defense outlines a plan for necessary expenditures and defense needs for each subsequent year. The House of Representatives and the Senate then create their respective defense budget bills, which undergo committee review before a final vote on the floor.

The House of Representatives votes first, followed by the Senate. Subsequently, the final version is reconciled and submitted for the president’s signature.

As a result, the Senate bill has sets the total amount of the defense budget for next year at over $886 billion, while the House of Representatives’ bill stands at $874 billion.

Last year, the amount allocated to the U.S. defense budget was $858 billion.

