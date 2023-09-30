US House of Representatives approves temporary budget to avoid shutdown

The US House of Representatives has approved a budget to fund government agencies for 45 days without aid to Ukraine.

Details: On Saturday, the House's Republicans and Democrats concluded an agreement to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

The document does not contain any aid for Ukraine.

The bill will allow the government to work for another 45 days.

335 representatives voted in favour against 91.

The document must now be approved by the US Senate.

Background:

On 29 September, Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, said that aid for Ukraine should be removed from the temporary spending bill so that the federal government can avoid a shutdown, a temporary suspension of the US federal government.

Financial assistance from the United States was currently in question not only for 2024, but also for the end of 2023. The US fiscal year ends on 30 September, and the next budget period should start on 1 October. However, US lawmakers failed to pass the budget for the next year.

In such a situation, the US Congress would have to pass a so-called interim budget, which would be in effect until a full budget is passed. This document also includes financial assistance for Ukraine – about US$3.3 billion by the end of 2023.

