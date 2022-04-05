US House of Representatives to Consider Legislation on El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

U.S. representatives Norma J. Torres (D-Calif.) and Rick Crawford (R-Ark.) on Monday introduced the Accountability for Cryptocurrency in El Salvador (ACES) Act, looking to mitigate risks to the U.S. financial system from El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender.

“El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin is not a thoughtful embrace of innovation, but a careless gamble that is destabilizing the country,” Torres tweeted Monday.

According to a release published by Torres, “the legislation directs the State Department to produce an analysis of El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as legal tender and the risks for cybersecurity, economic stability and democratic governance in El Salvador, and create a plan to mitigate potential risks to the U.S. financial system.”

For reference on "risks," El Salvador's GDP is roughly $25 billion versus U.S. GDP of $21 trillion.

The bill functions as a companion to the Senate bill introduced by senators James Risch (R-Idaho), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Feb. 16. That legislation advanced out of committee on March 23, putting it on path to be voted on by the full Senate.