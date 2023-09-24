US House of Representatives Speaker promises to keep US$300 million for Ukraine in US budget

Republican politician Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, said that he would maintain assistance to Ukraine in the bill on funding the Pentagon, despite his previous words about his intention to withdraw these funds.

Source: McCarthy's statement reported by The Hill, as reported by European Pravda

Details: McCarthy told reporters that he chose to keep the aid for Ukraine because he discovered that another spending bill to be discussed next week, to fund the State Department and Foreign Operations, will also include money for Kyiv.

The Speaker explained that it "becomes more difficult to do" to remove the Ukraine aid from the State Department and Foreign Operations budgets, so he chose to leave the funding for Kyiv in both projects.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to hold a single procedural vote next week on four fund appropriation bills, including funding for the Pentagon, State Department and Foreign Operations.

The $300 million in question relates to funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which has existed since 2014, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Earlier, CNN reported that leaders of Republican factions in the US Congress were discussing the possible removal of US$300 million in aid to Ukraine from the defence budget to unblock votes on other budget issues.

