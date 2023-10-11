Steve Scalise is Republicans' choice to be Speaker of House

Republicans have picked Steve Scalise as their choice to be the new Speaker of the House of Representatives after a secret vote.

He beat the other candidate, Jim Jordan, 113 votes to 99, in a closed-door meeting at the US Capitol.

The Speaker is one of the most important posts in the US government, running the lower chamber of Congress.

There will now be a vote of the full House where a simple majority of votes, 217, is required to win the job.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the position after right-wing party members revolted and removed him, a move unprecedented in US politics.

On the Democrats' side, representatives will put forth New York's Hakeem Jeffries as their candidate for the Speaker position.

But as the minority party their choice for Speaker has little chance of reaching the magic number of votes.

The Republican Party has been plagued by infighting in recent weeks and had seemed unable to reach an agreement on McCarthy's replacement.

The narrowness of Mr Scalise's victory highlights the divisions within the party.

He was much more the traditional candidate in this race. He worked his way up through the party's leadership, built a reputation as a formidable fundraiser and tried to build connections to the party's full range of interest groups and constituencies.

Jim Jordan was the outsider, who rose to fame with conservative television appearances, bombastic rhetoric and confrontational speeches in committee hearings.

Jordan was also endorsed by Trump, which in the end wasn't enough to put him over the top.

That suggests that, when the doors are closed and the ballots are secret, the former president's influence within the party - at least in the House of Representatives - isn't as strong as his polling popularity might indicate.

Scalise's work is far from done, however.

Now he has to make sure at least 217 of the 221 Republicans back him when the full House convenes to vote on speaker. The narrowness of the Republican majority was former speaker Kevin McCarthy's undoing. Scalise will have to demonstrate a political deftness if he wants to avoid a similar fate.