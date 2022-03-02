US House 'staunchly, proudly' passes resolution for Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution “steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently” in support of Ukraine.

Lawmakers said Wednesday that history was watching the way the world responds as Ukrainians fight to save their Western-style democracy from invasion by Russia. With intensifying urgency, many in Congress said more must be done to help Ukraine and cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to wage war.

In the Senate, Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was also introducing a resolution that would back Ukraine’s claim in international court that Putin and his “cronies” have committed war crimes.

“The camera of history is rolling on all of us today,” Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said during a House floor debate.

Meeks urged his colleague to provide a unanimous vote to overwhelmingly show “whether or not we stood up and stood out to protect freedom.”

The resolve comes after the blue and yellow colors of the Ukraine flag were on view in the House chamber for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night, a display of bipartisan common ground for the often divided Congress.

While resolutions do not carry the force of law, Congress is working quickly to produce a supplemental funding package of at least $6.4 billion of military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Lawmakers warned the war was taking an ominous turn as Russian troops encircled Kyiv and other major Ukraine cities, and citizens took up arms to stop the invasion.

The resolution approved by the House says it “stands steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently behind the Ukrainian people in their fight against the authoritarian Putin regime.”

It calls for an immediate cease-fire and the removal of Russian forces from Ukraine, pledges U.S. support for the Ukrainian resistance and vows to provide “significant additional aid and humanitarian relief to Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s aggression.”

Only three of the House members who voted were against the resolution: Republicans Paul Gosar of Arizona, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Matt Rosendale of Montana.

The Senate unanimously approved a similar measure in support of Ukraine last month.

Graham said Wednesday that he is introducing a new resolution to hold Putin and those around him accountable for the assault on Ukraine in international courts.

“Enough of the murder, enough of the destruction and carnage,” Graham said Wednesday in a press conference at the Capitol.

Graham said of Putin: "The world has let him get away with too much for too long."

A former military lawyer, Graham is introducing a measure that would back Ukraine’s claim in international court of war crimes by Putin. He is joined by Ukraine-born Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., who has spoken passionately in favor of a U.S. role in saving her country.

Congress largely backs Biden’s strategy of economic sanctions against Russia, even as lawmakers push for more. Many want Biden to cut off Russian oil exports to the U.S. as a way to clip Putin's economy and deprive him of resources. Lawmakers of both parties want to send Ukraine more ammunition, anti-aircraft weapons and other military and relief aid.

Recommended Stories

  • House passes resolution backing Ukraine

    The House passed a resolution to declare support for Ukraine, with only three Republicans voting against the measure

  • David Whitley: Will sports bans sway Putin? UF student from Russia says not likely

    There's a thought that bans will influence sports fanatic Vladimir Putin over the Russia-Ukraine war, but in the end, the boycotts might not help.

  • Swedish defense minister calls Russian violation of airspace 'unacceptable'

    Four Russian fighter jets briefly entered Swedish territory over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday. Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said. "The Russian violation of Swedish airspace is of course completely unacceptable."

  • 3 House Republicans voted against a bipartisan resolution to stand 'steadfastly' with the Ukrainian people

    GOP Reps. Paul Gosar, Thomas Massie, and Matt Rosendale voted against a resolution supporting the Ukrainian people and Ukraine's sovereignty.

  • Ukraine invasion leads US lobbyists to ditch Russian clients

    A half-dozen U.S. lobbying firms severed ties with Russian-linked businesses over the past week, a dramatic pullback for an industry that often has few qualms about representing controversial interests. The rush offers a measure of the potency of the Biden administration’s new sanctions, which were levied after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine last week. Firms including McLarty Associates, BGR Group and Venable LLP abruptly canceled arrangements that have collectively yielded millions of dollars in lobbying fees in recent years, records show.

  • Russia Cut Six Levels to Junk by Fitch, More Downgrades Possible

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s credit rating was cut six levels to junk by Fitch Ratings, which said the severity of international sanctions in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine could undermine its capability and willingness to service debt.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet

  • Rep. Boebert's State of the Union heckle disrespected the president and veterans like me

    I spent four years of my life in the Army as an Arabic linguist. I come from a family of veterans. And I am angry.

  • "These Are Not Refugees Trying To Get Away From The Middle East": People Are Calling Out The Double Standards When It Comes To Talking About Ukrainian Refugees

    "It's very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed."View Entire Post ›

  • ‘Inexcusable’: Idaho House condemns Russia for attack on Ukraine in bipartisan memorial

    Two new bills would direct the state divest Russian assets.

  • Graham urges prosecution of Russian war crimes

    Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he will be introducing a resolution supporting Ukraine's case in international court claiming war crimes by Russia in its war against the Western-style democracy. (March 2)

  • Russian 'crimes' mounting by hour -Blinken

    STORY: "Russian strikes are hitting schools, hospitals, and residential building," Blinken said in a video message to the Geneva forum. "Reports of Russia's human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law mount by the hour."Blinken said that the council's urgent debate on Ukraine scheduled for Thursday, where a resolution brought by Kyiv and allies would set up an international probe into violations, is an "important step toward ensuring documentation and accountability.""We must send a resolute and unified message that President (Vladimir) Putin should unconditionally stop this," he said."We must reject Russia's attempts to falsely justify this attack as a defense of human rights – misappropriating terms that we reserve for the worst atrocities and disrespecting every victim of those crimes," he said.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis Bullies Teens Into Taking Off Masks For Press Conference

    "This is ridiculous," the visibly annoyed Florida Republican told the high school students standing behind him during a speech at the University of South Florida.

  • Blinken has message for Russians as war intensifies

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week will visit six European countries, including the Baltic states and Moldova, as Russia stepped up its war in Ukraine. Blinken aimed his message at the Russian people Wednesday. (March 2)

  • Spotify Closes Russian Office and Removes Kremlin-Backed Content From Service

    RT and Sputnik content was removed in the EU and other markets, but the streamer will remain operational in Russia

  • South Dakota lawmakers pass restrictive abortion pill laws

    The South Dakota Legislature on Wednesday passed a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem that aims to make the state one of the hardest places in the U.S. to get abortion pills, though it won't actually be enacted unless the state prevails in a federal court battle. Every Senate Republican voted to pass the bill, sending it to Noem's desk on a 32-2 vote. The bill would require women seeking an abortion to make three separate trips to a doctor in order to take abortion pills and make it clear that women in the state cannot get them through a telemedicine consultation.

  • Airbnb CEO on future in Russia: ‘All things are on the table’

    Airbnb built its fortunes on a mission to “create a world where anyone can belong anywhere” through travel.

  • Manchin fans faint hopes for stalled social, climate bill

    Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin floated the broad outlines Wednesday of a reconfigured social and environment package that aims half its resources at reducing federal deficits, a day after President Joe Biden suggested refocusing his own more ambitious but stalled plan. Manchin, D-W.Va., whose opposition doomed Biden's 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure in December, provided no figures or details. The entire effort has drawn unanimous Republican opposition, and it was sidelined in the evenly divided Senate after Manchin said before Christmas that he opposed a version of the bill that the House had passed.

  • 'Very hectic': US troops rush to Europe amid war in Ukraine

    They had barely a week to prepare — getting medical screenings, making sure bills would be paid, arranging for relatives to care for children and pets — before marching with rucksacks and rifles onto a plane bound for Germany. “It’s been very hectic and stressful, but overall it’s worked out,” Army Staff Sgt. Ricora Jackson said Wednesday as she waited with dozens of fellow soldiers to board a chartered flight at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah.

  • Mike Madigan indicted on charges including bribery, racketeering

    Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been indicted on an array of corruption charges including racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.

  • A GOP guide to watching Biden’s State of the Union: Clapping prohibited, deny all facts

    As Biden gives his first State of the Union address, a few tips for Republicans, from when to boo (always) to how to avoid turning woke.