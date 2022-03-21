US House stops the clock on making daylight saving time permanent

Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
·2 min read

For the past 80 years, a ritual takes place across most of America every spring and fall: moving clocks an hour ahead or an hour behind, namely daylight saving time or standard time.

However, much to everyone’s surprise, the Senate unanimously approved a measure on March 15 to make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year.

The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the House of Representatives is taking a much more deliberate approach.

“It’s an important step, but I look forward to hearing from other members,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the No. 5 Democrat in the House.

“We were unexpectedly sent this bill by the Senate. Now, we’re trying to absorb it,” he told The Hill.

Members of Congress have long been interested in daylight saving time’s potential benefits and costs since it was first adopted as a wartime measure in 1942. The proposal will now go to the House, where the Energy and Commerce Committee had a hearing to discuss possible legislation.

The bill would make daylight saving time permanent, eliminating the hated twice-a-year ritual of moving clocks back and forward by an hour.

During the fall and winter, it would lead to an extra hour of daylight in the afternoon but cause the sun to rise an hour later in the morning.

Noting that he represents California, Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar said lawmakers should consider the broadest possible range of impacts, including farmers and children waiting at bus stops in the early morning darkness.

“There may be some additional ideas. We know that members will reflect their districts,” Aguilar said.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said she has been getting an earful about the plan from both sides of the debate since the Senate abruptly passed it with virtually no notice.

“It’s gonna be dark until like nine o’clock in the morning (in Seattle),” Jayapal noted.

Many Americans say they want to stop changing clocks, but any solution brings its own set of issues.

Most people like keeping an extra hour of daylight in the afternoon to avoid the gloomy early evenings in the fall and winter. The support is particularly strong in tourist areas, where more sunlight keeps people spending later, and in the eastern side of time zones, where the ultra-early sunsets are particularly painful.

But others counter that parents and early-risers, especially those in the western parts of time zones, would be subjected to very late sunrises in winter.

In other words, there’s only so much daylight to go around.

The House would have to approve the bill and then send it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The White House has not signaled whether it supports the shift.

———

Recommended Stories

  • Iowa State upsets Wisconsin, goes from 2-win season to Sweet 16

    A year after winning just two games, Iowa State is moving on to the Sweet 16.

  • Ted Cruz laments angry supreme court hearings a day after angry airport fracas

    Texas senator filmed becoming confrontational with airport staff after missing check-in window for flight from Bozeman, Montana The film showed the masked Cruz remonstrating with the two staff members and an armed officer. It was not possible to hear what was said. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA In Washington on Monday, the Texas senator Ted Cruz complained that supreme court confirmation hearings have become increasingly angry and confrontational. In Bozeman, Montana the previous day, however, t

  • Graham fumes at confirmation hearing: Childs treatment 'vicious'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) fumed over progressive criticism of J. Michelle Childs, a district court nominee who was also a Supreme Court contender, and accused Democrats of holding a double standard against GOP nominees. Graham's remarks, which came near the start of the four-day hearing for President Biden's actual nominee for the court - Ketanji Brown Jackson - are the most extensive comments Graham has given on Jackson's nomination since...

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's $600 million superyacht is cruising off Turkey's coast after 8 days' sailing without a destination

    Roman Abramovich's yacht Solaris is "scenic cruising" off the coast of Turkey, MarineTraffic data shows. The billionaire was recently sanctioned.

  • Russia may not stop with Ukraine – NATO looks to its weakest link

    Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank. The hasty dispatch was part of Germany's scramble to send "everything that can swim out to sea," as the navy's top boss phrased it, to defend an area military strategists have long deemed the weakest point for the alliance. The vessels' sudden departure demonstrated how NATO, and Germany, were propelled by Russia's invasion into a new reality and face what officials, diplomats, intelligence officials and security sources agree is the most serious threat to the alliance's collective security since the Cold War.

  • Ukrainian historian: Putin made two huge miscalculations

    A Ukrainian historian wrote in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin made two major miscalculations regarding the invasion of Ukraine.Yaroslav Hrytsak, a historian and professor at the Ukrainian Catholic University, wrote that "Russian aggression has been met with heroic Ukrainian resistance and united the West."He referred to Putin as a "master tactician but inept strategist" and said he has made...

  • Kremlin summons U.S. ambassador amid threat of ‘breach’ in bilateral relations

    Russia has warned that relations with the U.S. are “on the verge of a breach” and summoned the U.S. ambassador for an official protest against President Joe Biden’s criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden referred to Putin last week as a “war criminal” in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • US defense secretary says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has 'essentially stalled' and that Putin's strategy is feeding his troops 'into a wood chipper'

    "He's not been able to achieve the goals that he wants to achieve as rapidly as he wants to achieve them," Lloyd Austin said of Putin.

  • Josh Hawley’s filthy attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a hint at how low Republicans may go during her confirmation hearings

    OPINION: Senate Democrats better hit back hard to protect Judge Brown Jackson or face the wrath of Black women everywhere. The post Josh Hawley’s filthy attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a hint at how low Republicans may go during her confirmation hearings appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Meet Tetyana, Ukrainian missile operator

    STORY: This is Tetyana Chornovol. A former nationalist member of parliament, who is now fighting in frontline trenches.Working as an anti-tank guided missile operator, just north of Kyiv.Here, she describes her most recent hit."I switched it on and saw tanks on the screen. They just entered within the range of my missile. I took aim and destroyed the first tank. Interestingly, the rocket was flying for quite some time. Perhaps the tanks registered the rocket's launch and managed to turn back but I shot it right at the fuel tanks and the ammunition load has detonated. The tank literally flew off the road and now it is somewhere in the road ditch in the forest. After that we came under fire, not for long, all during this time Russian military vehicles were turning back and escaping. So one destroyed tank was enough to stop the attack, for the column to turn back and run away.”A high profile anti-corruption campaigner, Tetyana, who is also a former journalist, was one of the leaders in the Euromaidan protests.She turned to politics in 2014 and was elected a member of the nationalist and conservative People’s Front party.But now she’s part of a unit tasked with engaging and destroying Russian tanks and armoured vehicles to stop its approach on the Ukrainian capital. Tetyana is a war widow herself. Her husband, Mykola Berezovyi, served as a volunteer fighter in the right wing paramilitary Azov Battalion.He was killed during fighting in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

  • McConnell: Republicans supporting Putin are 'lonely voices'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Sunday called Republicans who support Russian President Vladimir Putin "lonely voices" within the GOP.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McConnell called for further direct assistance to be given to Ukraine, including weapons systems. He also called for a change in attitude, saying the U.S. should approach the situation with the belief that Ukraine could win the conflict, considering how long...

  • Outraged by Putin's invasion of Ukraine? Consider America's imperial history

    This weekend, as Americans surf between bearing witness to the tragedy unfolding in Eastern Europe and March Madness, let us humbly pause to mark the 19th anniversary of the American-led invasion of Iraq.

  • The soldier who killed Che Guevara is dead; a Miami exile who was there that day remembers | Opinion

    The Bolivian soldier who earned the admiration of Cuban exiles by executing Ernesto “Che” Guevara in 1967 died earlier this month. That’s big news for Miami’s historic Cuban exile community.

  • Putin Will ‘Torture’ His Own People Before Stepping Down

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe war in Ukraine has made Vladimir Putin one of the most hated figures in the world. But any attempt to remove him from office could unleash more violence inside Russia, says Moisés Naím, author of The Revenge of Power: How Autocrats Are Reinventing Politics for the 21st Century.When backed into a corner, “three-P dictators”—according to Naím, rulers who encourage populism, polarization, and post-truth populations—will become even more brutal and repr

  • Permanent daylight saving time is not a great idea. Congress, move on.

    Why can’t the Senate act this quickly to pass anything else? | Opinion

  • Sasse to Biden: 'Stop listening to all of your advisers who say Zelenskyy is a dead man walking'

    He said it isn't enough to slow down Russian forces.

  • This is how World War III begins

    Providing Kyiv with+ighter jets and other weapon systems could help turn the tide. Refusing to do so may only prolong Ukraine’s agony.

  • Op-Ed: The sickening Republican smear campaign against Ketanji Brown Jackson

    Her credentials and qualifications to join the Supreme Court are beyond dispute. Yet the GOP is attacking Jackson, a Black woman, because she is a Biden nominee.

  • U.S. has ‘credible information’ Russians are creating lists of Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps, ambassador to U.N. says

    Ukrainians are being forced into so-called filtration camps in remote Russia, where they must work for free, Mariupol leaders say.

  • No clock changes next year! Sounds great now, but wait for winter

    Year-round daylight savings time was popular when it took effect, but the public turned on it dramatically within a year.