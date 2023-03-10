US House unanimously backs COVID origins information declassification

FILE PHOTO: WHO team visits Wuhan Institute of Virology
14
Patricia Zengerle
·2 min read

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted unanimously on Friday to require Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to declassify information on the origins of COVID-19, increasing pressure on President Joe Biden's administration to allow its release.

The vote was 419 to 0 in favor. Since the Senate on March 1 passed the bill - by unanimous consent - it now goes to the White House for Biden to sign into law or veto.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his intentions.

Washington has been conducting a highly politicized debate about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic almost since the first human cases were reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, amid calls from both Democrats and Republicans to push back harder against a rising China.

The debate was refueled last month, when the Wall Street Journal first reported that the U.S. Energy Department had concluded the pandemic likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, an assessment Beijing denies.

The department made its judgment with "low confidence" in a classified intelligence report, the Journal said. Four other U.S. agencies still judge that COVID-19 was likely the result of natural transmission, while two are undecided.

Biden administration officials have said the pandemic's origins may never be known. China said claims that a laboratory leak likely caused the pandemic have no credibility.

"The American people need to know all the aspects, including how this virus was created and specifically was the natural occurrence the result of a lab-related event?" Representative Mike Turner, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said as he urged support for the measure.

Representative Jim Himes, the panel's top Democrat, called the bill an important first step. "I hope it will clear up some of the speculation, some of the rumors that are out there," he said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19

    The House voted unanimously on Friday to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19, a sweeping show of bipartisan support near the third anniversary of the start of the deadly pandemic. Debate was brief and to the point: Americans have questions about how the deadly virus started and what can be done to prevent future outbreaks. “The American public deserves answers to every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

  • House unanimously sends COVID-19 origins declassification bill to Biden’s desk

    The House unanimously approved a bill on Friday that would require the director of national intelligence (DNI) to declassify information related to the origins of COVID-19, sending the measure to President Biden’s desk for final approval. The legislation, titled the COVID-19 Origin Act, passed in a 419-0 vote, just over a week after the Senate…

  • House Votes 419 to 0 for Declassification of Intelligence on Covid-19 Origins

    WASHINGTON—The House on Friday voted 419 to 0 to pass a bill requiring the Biden administration to declassify intelligence related to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China and the Covid-19 pandemic. It now heads to President Biden’s desk for his signature. The White House hasn’t issued a formal position on the bill.

  • House votes to declassify information about the origin of COVID-19

    Just in to the newsroom, the House voted unanimously to declassify documents about the origins of COVID-19. Recently, the FBI and the Department of Energy have both supported the theory that COVID began in a lab in Wuhan, China.

  • U.S. House passes COVID-19 Origins Act

    The bill would declassify documents related to the investigation in the virus' origins.

  • Leading infectious-disease expert says COVID-19 is now endemic, but Americans are divided on whether pandemic is over

    A leading infectious-disease expert said this week that data is showing the coronavirus has moved to the endemic phase.

  • Congress investigates COVID-19 lab leak theory, Utah congressmen weigh in

    Where did COVID-19 come from? Why is Congress investigating the origins of COVID-19? Did Anthony Fauci mislead the American public on the COVID-19 origins? Should America ban gain-of-function research?

  • Chamber Music Society concert at Bethesda will feature music of Bach, Handel

    Internationally known soprano Joélle Harvey and oboist James Austin Smith will lead tonight's performance

  • Florida abortion ban could have impact beyond the state

    Less than a year after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an expected GOP presidential contender, signed a ban on abortions after the 15-week mark of pregnancy, he’s showing support for an even stricter ban introduced this week by state lawmakers. THE CURRENT FLORIDA LAW In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, giving control over abortion to the states. Florida lawmakers agreed to ban abortion after 15 weeks, with an exception for the life of the woman but not for rape or incest.

  • The Ultimate Pain Reliever: How To Fight Period Pain with Magnesium

    Period pain is an all too familiar feeling that many women are unfortunate enough to experience every month. But, period pain does not have to be a normal part of life. In fact, there are many ways to manage it and help prevent the monthly cramps from taking hold. How Magnesium Can Help Fight Period… Continue reading The Ultimate Pain Reliever: How To Fight Period Pain with Magnesium

  • The coronavirus has infected New York City's rats. Why that's bad news for people

    Rats living in New York City's sewer system can catch the virus that causes COVID-19. Could they incubate new variants and spread them to people?

  • Keanu Reeves gets fungus-slaying compound named after him in nod to his role as former hit man John Wick

    It may eventually be used to treat yeast infections in humans.

  • Satellite shows large-scale destruction of Bakhmut

    Maxar Technologies has published fresh satellite images of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, which show, in particular, the destruction of bridges across the Bakhmutka River. Source: The New York Times Details: Satellite images show that the eastern part of the city, which is currently occupied by Russians, was the most affected.

  • Matt Schlapp sexual assault accuser comes forward: ‘I’m not backing away’

    A longtime Republican campaign aide who accused American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp of sexual battery came forward publicly on Wednesday after a judge ruled he couldn’t pursue his claims anonymously. Carlton Huffman gave an interview to The Washington Post and said he plans to amend his lawsuit to include his name once the judge…

  • Zelensky: Future of United Nations being decided in Ukraine

    After his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on March 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the future of the United Nations is now being decided in Ukraine as...

  • Newsom requests presidential emergency declaration amid storm response

    Gov. Gavin Newsom formally requested a presidential emergency declaration to authorize federal assistance supporting the response to the storms impacting California.

  • Half of Kharkiv remains without power after latest Russian missile strikes, says governor

    The power situation in the city of Kharkiv remains difficult, with nearly half the city lacking electricity after a Russian mass missile attack in the early hours of March 9, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said on national television on March 10.

  • Biden's 'catch and release' border policy struck down by US judge

    A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday agreed with the state's Republican attorney general that the policy of President Joe Biden's administration to release many people who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexican border rather than detaining them violates U.S. immigration law. U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell in Pensacola blocked the administration from continuing to implement a 2021 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo that had authorized "alternatives to detention" to ease overcrowding in detention facilities. Republican critics have called the policy "catch and release."

  • US pick to lead World Bank, Ajay Banga, wins more support

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Nobel laureates and dozens of civil society, climate change and philanthropic leaders on Thursday endorsed U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the World Bank, ex-Mastercard Chief Executive Ajay Banga. Joseph Stiglitz, who won the Nobel prize for economics in 2001, New America Foundation President Anne-Marie Slaughter, and Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund, were among the 53 people who signed a declaration backing Banga.

  • Jury deliberations begin for XXXTentacion's accused killers

    Jury deliberations began Wednesday in the trial of three men accused of murdering rising rap star XXXTentacion during a 2018 robbery outside a Florida motorcycle shop after the alleged gunman's attorney argued that DNA evidence proves his client and another man are innocent. Attorney Joseph Kimok gave the final defense closing argument in the trial of three men accused of first-degree murder, telling jurors that while the artist struggled with his killers before being shot and DNA was found on the body and on a stolen necklace, it wasn’t from his client, 28-year-old Michael Boatwright. “Whoever (XXXTentacion) struggled with is not in this courtroom,” Kimok told jurors as the four-week trial neared its conclusion.