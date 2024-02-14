US House votes to impeach Biden's top border official

STORY: US House Republicans voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, succeeding in their second attempt to do so as immigration snowballs into a major issue for this year’s elections.

Mayorkas is Democratic President Joe Biden’s top border official and this marks the first time in nearly 150 years a cabinet member has been impeached since a secretary of war was investigated for corruption way back in 1876.

The House approved two articles of impeachment accusing Mayorkas of not enforcing U.S. immigration laws which Republicans argue led to record flows of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as making false statements to Congress.

“On this vote, the yeas are 214 and the nays are 213. The resolution is adopted.”

A first vote failed last week.

Republican lawmaker Steve Scalise, who was receiving cancer treatment, was not present for last week’s vote.

But he returned to Washington this week, providing the crucial ballot.

In a statement, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said:

“Without a shred of evidence or legitimate constitutional grounds ... House Republicans have falsely smeared a dedicated public servant who has spent more than 20 years enforcing our laws and serving our country.”

Biden in a statement said House Republicans had played (quote) “petty political games”.

Constitutional experts and even some Republicans have said the House probe of Mayorkas failed to provide evidence of the "high crimes and misdemeanors" that the U.S. Constitution cites as reasons for impeachment.

Tuesday's House impeachment vote comes a week after hardline Republicans in the Senate, egged on by Trump, defeated a bipartisan deal to address border security that would have been the most sweeping border security policy change in decades.

The vote now moves to the Democratic-majority Senate, where it is highly unlikely they will vote to oust Mayorkas.