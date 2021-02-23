US: Human rights will be 'central' to relations with Egypt

Secretary of State Antony Blinken introduces President Joe Biden for remarks to State Department staff, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday told Egypt that human rights will be “central” to its policy in dealing with the key Arab state and major American partner in the Middle East.

The pronouncement came just a week after the administration approved a nearly $200 million missile sale to Egypt despite concerns about Cairo’s jailing of dissidents, including American citizens and their families. It was not immediately clear how the new emphasis on human rights would manifest itself. The Trump administration had largely given Egypt's leadership a pass on human rights.

In addition to rights issues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in a phone call on Tuesday that the U.S. is looking closely at Egyptian plans to buy advanced fighter jets from Russia. The timeframe for the jets' delivery has not yet been set, but the U.S. in 2019 warned that Egypt risks American sanctions if it purchases them.

“The secretary raised concerns over human rights, which he emphasized would be central to the U.S.-Egypt bilateral relationship, and Egypt’s potential procurement of Su-35 fighter aircraft from Russia,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Price said Blinken had underscored the U.S. commitment to Egypt's security and role as a stabilizing force in the volatile region and pledged to continue support for Egyptian counterterrorism cooperation in the Sinai Peninsula.

Egypt, along with Israel and Jordan, is one of the largest Mideast recipients of American economic and military aid, but in recent years U.S. lawmakers have sought to condition that assistance on human rights improvements and reforms.

Just a week ago, the Biden administration raised eyebrows and some alarm from human rights activists when it signed off on the $197 million sale of tactical missiles and associated engineering, technical and logistics support.

The Feb. 16 announcement, which followed months of consultations between Cairo and the Trump administration, was made amid a continuing crackdown on dissidents by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's government.

On Monday, el-Sissi met with Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of the U.S. Central Command. El-Sissi’s office said he expressed his commitment to Egypt-U.S. cooperation, particularly the well-established military cooperation, while the U.S. Embassy said they discussed shared security concerns and agreed on the strategic nature of the defense relationship.

“Our defense relationship has endured — and will continue — for the benefit of both our great nations,” Gen. McKenzie was quoted as saying.

Egyptian authorities have in recent years conducted a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent, jailing thousands of people, mainly Islamists, but also several well-known secular activists.

Egypt this month released some prominent activists and journalists. However, rights groups accused authorities of targeting families of activists and rights defenders living abroad, in an apparent attempt to intimidate critics.

Earlier Tuesday, Egyptian authorities released a university professor and activist after he spent more than a year in pre-trail detention. Hazem Hosny, a political science professor at Cairo University, was freed pending an investigation into allegations he disseminated false news and joined an outlawed group, according to his lawyer.

Recommended Stories

  • Food fight: Meat-free school meals spark furor in France

    By taking meat off the menu at school canteens, the ecologist mayor of one of France's most famously gastronomic cities has kicked up a storm of protest and debate as the country increasingly questions the environmental costs of its meaty dietary habits. In its place: a meatless four-course meal that Lyon City Hall says will be quicker and easier to serve to children who, because of the coronavirus pandemic, must be kept apart during lunch to avoid infections. City Hall insists that the meatless meals are temporary and that school canteens will again offer meat options when social distancing rules are relaxed and children once again have more time to dwell on their food choices and to eat.

  • This ‘Meat Castle Wall’ takes food portions to new heights

    Japan's Origin Toshu Co. has teamed up with TV Tokyo’s show ‘Big Hunter’ to make the ‘Meat Castle Wall’ take-out meal. The offer is good until March 31, 2021.

  • DC Comics To Bring Its Universe As Podcasts On Spotify

    Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) and publisher DC Comics, a unit of WarnerMedia, plan to expand their multiyear deal reached in June last year for narrative-scripted podcasts on DC’s superheroes. Batman Unburied, the two companies’ first project executive produced by David Goyer, is scheduled to be released later this year. What Happened: The companies now intend to launch a new Batman podcast series alongside nine audio series on other DC characters like Superman, Lois Lane, Wonder Woman, Joker and Catwoman, among others. The plan was disclosed at Spotify’s Stream On event Monday by Jim Lee, the Chief Creative Officer of DC, and Goyer. Spotify is also expanding its international footprint by launching its audio streaming subscription services to more than 80 new markets in Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and Latin America, representing more than 1 billion people. Spotify noted that the rich music culture in these markets will be able to reach the company’s global audience. The company will work with local creators and partners to expand its music offering and cater to the requirements of each market. Further, Spotify has launched a new eight-episode podcast, “Renegades: Born in the USA” co-hosted by former U.S. President Barack Obama and rock music idol Bruce Springsteen. The first two episodes that went live Monday featured Obama and Springsteen recalling their formative years as outsiders and discussing the state of race relations in today’s America. Why It Matters: The expansion of the Spotify-DC podcast deal comes as competition has intensified in the podcasting space in recent years. Marvel, DC Comics’ rival, has entered into podcasting deals with Pandora and Stitcher, both owned by satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI). Price Action: Spotify shares closed 4% lower at $349.91 on Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaModerna Prepares To Increase Doses In Each COVID-19 Vaccine Vial To Counter Production Woes© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Israeli court delays Netanyahu corruption trial until April

    The Jerusalem court overseeing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial has delayed the opening of the dramatic evidentiary stage until after March 23 elections. The three-judge panel issued a statement late Monday saying the proceedings, which have been repeatedly delayed due to legal wrangling and coronavirus restrictions, would begin on April 5 and take place three days a week. Netanyahu had pushed to delay the witness stage of the trial until after the election, saying that allowing the testimonies before then would amount to “interference" in the political process.

  • Churchill Capital IV's Candlestick Chart Nailed the Top in the SPAC

    There were bearish signs in the stock late last week, with the shares plunging Tuesday after a go-public deal with Lucid Motors.

  • Exclusive: French antitrust investigators say Google breached its orders on talks with news publishers - sources

    French antitrust investigators have accused Alphabet Inc's Google of failing to comply with the state competition authority's orders on how to conduct negotiations with news publishers over copyright, two sources who read the investigators' report said. In the 93-page report, known as a statement of objections, the investigators wrote that Google's failure to comply was of an exceptionally serious nature, the sources said. This comes amid complaints by French news publishers that Google failed to hold talks with them in good faith to find an agreement.

  • HHS secretary nominee Becerra pressed over experience, COVID-19, abortion, at confirmation hearing

    Health and Human Services secretary nominee Xavier Becerra said the department has central role in meeting Biden's ambitious goals to battle COVID-19.

  • Our Economy Is in a 'Unique and Precarious' Moment, Says Deese

    Feb.22 -- Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, says inflation is a risk that bears watching, though the bigger danger now is longer-term damage to the labor market. He talks to Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro about President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion aid plan.

  • If the Biden Administration Is Serious About Protecting Voting Rights, Here's What It Should Do Immediately

    On Jan. 6, 2021, millions watched, horrified, as agitators hellbent on overturning the election results and disenfranchising Black and Brown voters staged an insurrection on the Capitol, fueled by demonstrably false allegations of voter fraud. While there are clear problems with our democracy and voting systems that must be fixed, these issues don’t arise from voter fraud. The Biden Administration has a real opportunity to restore faith in our democracy and move us closer to an electoral system representative of all Americans.

  • Expert: 'Psychological blind spots' prevent people from saving for retirement

    When adopting a new habit, the natural tendency is to give up instead of asking for help. That can get in the way of saving for retirement, according to one expert.

  • Read Joe Biden’s speech as nation’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 500,000 lives

    ‘We often hear people described as ‘ordinary Americans’. There’s no such thing; there’s nothing ordinary about them. The people we lost were extraordinary’

  • U.N. rights boss welcomes Biden stance against death penalty

    The U.N. human rights chief on Tuesday welcomed a pledge by U.S. President Joe Biden to work towards abolishing the death penalty in the United States. Biden, a Democrat, promised voters last year he would seek to end the federal death penalty, and took office last month as the country's first abolitionist president. "I welcome the pledge by the new U.S. Administration to work towards ending the death penalty, both at federal and state level," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.

  • Israel, Egypt May Build Gas Pipe as They Eye European Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt and Israel said they may build an undersea natural-gas pipeline connecting the two countries, as they seek to collaborate on exporting the fuel to Europe.The pipeline would link Israel’s huge Leviathan field to Egypt’s liquefied natural gas plants, the countries’ energy ministries said Sunday. Egypt added that the two sides would work on a governmental framework for the pipeline.The announcement comes as nations in the eastern Mediterranean ramp up investments in offshore gas fields. Egypt is seeking to become a major hub for exporting LNG to Europe, where demand is growing as governments transition from dirtier fossil fuels such as coal and oil.The new pipeline would allow Israel to export more gas to Egypt. It can currently send 7 billion cubic meters a year through the EMG pipeline that runs to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.The latest agreement came as Oil Minister Tarek El-Molla made a rare visit to Israel for an Egyptian official. He met his counterpart, Yuval Steinitz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They discussed working with other countries to convert ships to use natural gas instead of petroleum. El-Molla also traveled to the Palestinian city of Ramallah.Read More: Israel, Egypt Gas Partners Buy Control of Key Export PipelineChevron Corp. and other companies are separately investing hundreds of millions of dollars to help transport Israeli gas to Egypt.LNG RestartEgypt is increasing exports from its own fields, including Zohr. The Golar Glacier, an LNG-carrying vessel, arrived at Damietta to load 60,000 tons of the super-chilled fuel, according to a cabinet statement Sunday and ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.The tanker’s arrival marks the return of the country’s second LNG plant after an eight-year hiatus. Damietta’s restart was repeatedly delayed amid a dispute over gas supplies.Egypt has spearheaded the establishment of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum. The group, which also includes Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan and the Palestinians, is meant to boost cooperation among the region’s gas producers and transit countries. Turkey, which has raised tensions by exploring for gas in contested waters, is not as yet included.(Updates with Damietta LNG vessel details from seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ex-CIA chief releases new theory on JFK assassination

    New book reportedly claims Lee Harvey Oswald was instructed by Soviets to kill president

  • Facebook is testing more tools to combat child exploitation

    The company suggests not all such content is shared with malicious intent.

  • Sony's FX3 is a compact $3,900 camera for filmmakers

    The FX3 is essentially an A7S III with features from Sony’s Cinema line crammed into a body that looks like the A7C.

  • With doses in short supply, thousands of frustrated COVID-19 vaccine seekers are turning to social media for help and getting it

    CHICAGO – In search of a COVID-19 vaccine for her dad, Amber Dow was hitting one dead end after another. Retail pharmacy websites declared “appointments unavailable.” Slots at local medical centers kept disappearing before she could type in any information. Then she received a private Facebook message from a stranger: Go to the Jewel-Osco website right now. Enter your ZIP code. It’s in ...

  • Ohio police officer fired in 2019 shooting of shoplifting suspect

    Blake Rogers received more than $90,000 for 19 months of paid leave while investigators determined whether the shooting was justified.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.