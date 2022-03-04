US hunter fined after trophy photo proves he shot sheep in Canada

Leyland Cecco in Toronto
·2 min read

When an Alaskan hunter ventured out into the rugged mountains and dropped his target with a single rifle shot, it seemed like the perfect crime.

The only witness lay dead on the rocky landscape.

But Donald Lee’s deception was uncovered after forensic work by a savvy online sleuth and conservation officers revealed that Lee killed a bighorn sheep in Canada – not the United States, as he had previously claimed.

A Yukon court slapped Lee with a C$8,500 (US$6,700) fine and barred him from hunting in Canada for five years after he pleaded guilty to an offence under federal wildlife protection laws.

“I am regretful for the decisions I made that day,” Lee said in court, CBC reported. “I can’t return the animal to the mountain.”

In 2017, Lee was hunting the Nation River area of Alaska, close to the Yukon border. He spotted a Fannin sheep grazing on the mountainside, less than 200 metres away.

What he didn’t realise, he later told the court, was that the animal was across the border in Canada – where he didn’t have a permit to hunt. It was only after he had bagged the sheep that the penny dropped, he alleged.

“I suppose I could have contacted someone to get in touch with the Canadian authorities somehow. Instead I made some poor decisions,” Lee wrote in a statement read to the court.

Those decisions included filling out paperwork to say the kill was in Alaska. He ate the meat from his kill and brought the carcass to a taxidermist, mounting the curly-horned ungulate on his wall.

But it was his choice to post trophy photos of the kill that was his undoing.

Images posted to a sheep hunting forum included both date and geolocation. A sharp-eyed user then sent a tip to Yukon conservation officers, who then travelled by helicopter to the remote area where Lee was believed to have shot the sheep.

Related: Squawking bird blows the whistle on fake video trying to tilt Ecuador election

The Yukon team painstakingly recreated the scene, using landmarks including distinct rocks and scraggly trees to prove Lee had committed a crime.

Lee now has one year to pay the fine and was previously ordered to turn over the stuffed head.

“I will also say that the sentence imposed today is one which should send a strong message to the public about the price,” said Noel Sinclair, the crown attorney, told reporters after Lee was sentenced. “Unethical hunters will pay when they are careless or deliberately turning a blind eye to the regulatory requirements for hunting in the Yukon.”

Recommended Stories

  • Multiple companies suspend business with Russia

    A number of American companies are suspending business in Russia over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Maine lawmakers, defense attorneys say jails 'must stop' recording and listening to attorney calls

    Gov. Janet Mills instructs the Department of Corrections to work with lawmakers to protect attorney-client privilege in jails and prisons.

  • Russia's seizure of Ukraine nuclear plant adds to fears about radiation safety

    Russia's seizure of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant has heightened fears about lack of access to radiation data and the potential for a nuclear accident, atomic experts said, although they stressed there did not appear to any immediate radiological risks. Russian forces captured the Zaporizhzhia plant - Europe's largest - after attacking it in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-storey training facility on fire, Ukrainian authorities said. Russia has blamed the attack on the plant on Ukrainian saboteurs.

  • State Supreme Court sides with Gov. Evers on redistricting maps

    A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday adopted "least change" legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a plan that keeps Republican majorities in place by making few deviations to current districts.

  • South Korea eases distancing despite record virus deaths

    South Korean officials announced an easing of social distancing restrictions even as the country saw its deadliest day of the pandemic on Friday, reflecting reduced political capacity to deal with a fast-developing omicron surge in the face of a growing economic toll and a presidential election next week. Officials did maintain a six-person limit on private social gatherings, acknowledging “uncertainties” posed by an accelerating omicron spread that has put the country on the verge of a hospital surge. Jeon’s announcement from a government meeting discussing the national COVID-19 response came shortly before the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 186 deaths in the latest 24 hours, shattering the previous one-day record of 128 set a day earlier.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts 'least change' redistricting maps

    Gov. Tony Evers' proposal&nbsp;keeps the Republican majorities, but it was slightly less favorable than the plans submitted by the GOP legislative majorities.

  • New U.S. sanctions target Russian oligarchs

    STORY: The United States and its allies ratcheted up sanctions against Russian oligarchs on Thursday, aimed at those who amassed fortunes and political influence through their connections to President Vladimir Putin. Full blocking sanctions were imposed on eight people, including billionaires as well as current and former government officials. On the list is Alisher Usmanov, whom the White House described as one of Russia's wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin. The sanctions on Usmanov block his property from use in the United States and by U.S. persons, including his luxury super-yacht, which the White House said was seized by Germany. Western governments are intensifying financial pressure on Putin and his allies over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Moscow calls the assault a 'special operation'. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the moves on Thursday."We want him to feel the squeeze. We want the people around him to feel the squeeze."Among the others sanctioned are Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, whom the White House accused of being what they called 'a top purveyor of Putin's propaganda', and the family and real estate companies of Nikolay Tokarev, Chief Executive of energy giant Transneft. Sanctions also landed on individuals and entities accused of spreading disinformation aimed at destabilizing the Ukrainian government.The White House also said it was planning to slap visa restrictions on more families and associates of Russian oligarchs.

  • How Europe could quickly cut its Russian gas use by a third

    The EU continues to spend hundreds of millions of dollars per day on gas imports from Russia, even as European sanctions kick in and a growing list of Western energy companies cut their ties to Russian oil and gas producers. Gas is Russian president Vladimir Putin’s most important source of financing, and cutting off imports would deal a devastating blow to his war effort. The trouble is, Russia supplies about 45% of Europe’s gas, which remains an indispensable fuel for electricity, building heat, and factories—and there are few good alternatives to replace it.

  • Prosecutors: Woman faked kidnapping, defrauded California

    A Northern California woman whose disappearance and mysterious reappearance set off a frantic three-week search more than five years ago was arrested Thursday on charges of lying to federal agents about being kidnapped and defrauding the state's victim compensation board of $30,000. Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, was found on Thanksgiving Day in 2016 after weeks of searching in California and several nearby states, with bindings on her body and injuries including a swollen nose and a “brand” on her right shoulder. In reality, authorities said, she was staying with a former boyfriend nearly 600 miles (966 kilometers) away from her home in Orange County, in Southern California, and hurt herself to back up her false statements.

  • Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan's prison consultants say she is 'hurting people in real prisons' by complaining about her 60-day sentence

    Ryan, who was recently released from a minimum-security facility in Texas, said she was denied "basic human needs."

  • Accused killer in deadly break-in had directions to victim’s home, notes about bunker

    A search warrant for Shannon Gilday’s home says a friend found notes that mentioned Gilday’s search for a bunker, the shelter on C. Wesley Morgan’s property, the family’s sleep schedules and more.

  • Ronda Rousey supports Cain Velasquez allegedly trying to shoot suspected child abuser

    Add Ronda Rousey to the plethora of past and present MMA fighters showing support for Cain Velasquez.

  • Kansas Highway Patrol officer pulled gun on KCK Rep. Coleman during traffic stop

    Court records reveal a tense encounter between Coleman and law enforcement

  • Anti-vaccine doctor who pushed hydroxychloroquine pleads guilty for entering Capitol on Jan. 6

    An anti-vaccination doctor who entered the U.S.

  • Lyft driver rapes Texas tourist in the backseat of his car in Miami Beach, authorities say

    A Texas woman visiting Miami Beach told cops she was raped by her Lyft driver inside his car before dawn over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

  • Traffic stop goes awry as woman grabs ticket book, drives over cop’s foot, LA cops say

    She also pinned the officer’s arm in her window, officials say.

  • Woman in viral video of McDonald's road rage attack arrested

    The suspect was seen on cellphone video throwing items at a car in the drive-thru line and then ramming into the victim's vehicle while her young children were inside of it.

  • 13-year-old kidnapped, taken out of state by man she met on Roblox app, GA cops say

    The man drove her from Topeka, Kansas, to outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

  • Suspect behind 7 attacks against Asian women in 1 day arrested, police say

    The suspect who allegedly attacked seven Asian women over a two-hour period Sunday in Manhattan has been arrested and charged with hate crimes, police announced.

  • Seventh Grader Who Was Allegedly Armed When Shot Down by Philly Cops ‘Never Had a Chance’

    Philadelphia Police Department Missing PersonsPHILADELPHIA—Thomas “TJ” Siderio could not escape where he came from. That’s how one woman who described herself as a close family friend put it in an interview on Wednesday near the seventh grader’s school, hours after local police shot and killed him. Authorities said the incident began when cops took gunfire late Tuesday and pursued two people, one of whom was Siderio; the child was fatally shot once in the back as he fled.“He just wanted somebody