US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, file photo, stuffed toy animals wrapped in aluminum foil representing migrant children separated from their families are displayed in protest in front of the United States embassy in Guatemala City. In a report released Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the Biden administration says it has identified more than 3,900 children separated at the border under former President Donald Trump’s ‘zero-tolerance’ policy on illegal crossings. (AP Photo/Luis Soto, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELLIOT SPAGAT
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that it has identified more than 3,900 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump's “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal crossings, providing one of the more detailed accounts of a chapter in U.S. immigration history that drew widespread condemnation.

The Biden administration's Family Reunification Task Force count of 3,913 children separated from July 1, 2017, to the end of Trump's presidency is well below the more than 5,500 children identified by the American Civil Liberties Union in court filings, based on government information.

The task force said it identified “nearly all” children who were separated under the zero-tolerance policy but will review another 1,723 cases since July 2017, which would bring total cases examined to 5,636, close to the ACLU tally. The discrepancy appears to stem largely from a federal court ruling in San Diego that excluded 1,723 children who were separated for reasons other than Trump's zero-tolerance policy, such as risk of child endangerment or questions about parentage.

The task force will also try to determine if children were separated during the first six months of Trump’s presidency, starting in January 2017, which was outside the scope of the ACLU lawsuit. That could raise the final number.

Of the 3,913 children, 1,786 have been reunified with a parent, mostly during Trump's tenure, parents of another 1,965 have been contacted and the whereabouts of 391 have not been established. Many who have been contacted were released to other family members.

The report provided data that hadn't been previously released. Nearly 60% of children separated under the zero-tolerance policy were Guatemalans (2,270), followed by Hondurans (1,150), Salvadorans (281), Mexicans (75), Brazilians (74) and Romanians (23).

The Border Patrol's Yuma, Arizona, sector recorded the highest number of separations of the agency's nine sectors on the Mexican border with 1,114. The Rio Grande Valley in Texas, which dominated media attention as the busiest corridor for illegal crossings by far, was second with 1,025 separations. The El Paso, Texas, sector, which was site of a trial run of the policy in 2017 that was not publicly disclosed at the time, was third with 982 separated children.

The Biden administration has vowed to reunite parents who are still apart from their children, but the pace has been slow and it is unclear how high that number will go. The first four parents were returned to the United States last month, part of what the task force identified as an initial group of 62 people.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. efforts to reunify families separated at border moving slowly

    An effort by U.S. President Joe Biden to reunite migrant families separated by the previous administration is moving slowly, with only seven children reunited with parents by a task force launched in February, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report released on Tuesday. Biden issued an executive order shortly after taking office that established a task force to reunify children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump, calling such separations a "human tragedy." The Trump administration split apart thousands of migrant families under a blanket “zero-tolerance” policy that called for the prosecution of all unauthorized border crossers in spring 2018.

  • Biden's vaccination goal faces roadblocks in the South

    Fewer than half of adults have received the vaccine in some states.

  • Death toll in Pakistan train crash rises to 56

    The death toll in a train crash in southern Pakistan rose to 56 on Tuesday, a railway spokeswoman said, the latest accident to highlight a broken railway system that dates back to the 19th century. The toll rose to 56 after bodies were retrieved overnight from mangled coaches strewn across the tracks, Pakistan Railways spokeswoman Nazia Jabeen told Reuters. One side of the two rail tracks have been cleared and work was in progress to clear the other one to help restore traffic.

  • More than 2,100 kids separated at border not reunited with families, task force says

    Only seven children have rejoined their families since Biden took office earlier this year.

  • Excited, pursuing bear: Florida officials seek unusual urban visitor

    Sightings of black bear continue but state wildlife officials unsuccessful in attempts to trap and relocate it A Florida black bear, seen in its more usual habitat. Photograph: Handout/Reuters In a summer’s tale to enthrall inhabitants of the south-western Florida city of Naples, a black bear seen wandering around downtown eluded wildlife officials – even as sightings of the animal continued. Police said the bear was first spotted in the city on Friday, near 12th Avenue South and 6th Street Sout

  • Peru Picks President and Mexican Voters Give Verdict on AMLO

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru and Mexico are holding elections on Sunday with voters in Latin America angry over the economic devastation left by the pandemic, and the mishandling of the health crisis.In Peru, the choice in a presidential runoff is between Keiko Fujimori, an autocrat’s daughter accused of corruption, and Pedro Castillo, a radical from a Marxist party who was virtually unknown at the start of the year.In Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, faces his biggest test of a six-ye

  • Teen says she was kicked out of Texas graduation for displaying Mexican flag on stage

    The school district has responded to the graduate’s claims.

  • New Israeli government set to unseat Netanyahu, but when?

    Israel's parliament is set on Sunday to hold a special vote on a new government. If it wins the Knesset's confidence, the new governing coalition will end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record hold on power. Here is a timeline of events that have led to the emerging government that, once sworn in, will be headed by ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid.

  • Israeli parliament to vote on new government on Sunday

    Israel's parliament speaker has scheduled a vote for Sunday on a new government that would end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year rule, the longest in the country's history. Parliament speaker Yariv Levin, a Netanyahu ally, announced the timing of the vote on Tuesday, a day after acknowledging that a coalition had been formed. The fragile coalition consists of eight parties spanning Israel's political spectrum, with only a narrow majority in the 120-member Knesset, or parliament.

  • A North Carolina student's diploma was withheld after he draped a Mexican flag over his high school graduation robes

    Ever Martinez Lopez, 18, was stopped when he was crossing the stage at his graduation, and told to remove the Mexican flag he wore over his robes.

  • US pullout from Afghanistan half done, but questions remain

    The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than half done, and U.S. officials say that while it could be completed by July 4, the final exit of equipment and troops more likely will be later in the summer. As early as this week, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East, Gen. Frank McKenzie, will give Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin a range of military options for securing the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan and providing counterterrorism support from outside the country once the withdrawal is complete, officials said. The number of American troops needed for the overall security missions inside Afghanistan will depend on a variety of requirements, and could range from roughly a couple hundred to a bit less than 1,000, officials said.

  • Supreme Court declines to hear case challenging men-only draft

    The Supreme Court on Monday said it would not review a case challenging the constitutionality of only requiring men to register for the draft, noting that the policy is being considered by Congress.Why it matters: Although the impact of such a decision from the court would have little real-world impact — the U.S. military has been volunteer-only since the Vietnam War — the draft is one of the last remaining sex-based distinctions codified in federal law, per the New York Times.Stay on top of the

  • U.S. must work with allies to secure electric vehicle metals -White House

    The United States must work with allies to secure the minerals needed for electric vehicle batteries and process them domestically in light of environmental and other competing interests, the White House said on Tuesday. The strategy, first reported by Reuters in late May, will include new funding to expand international investments in electric vehicles (EV) metal projects through the U.S. Development Finance Corporation, as well as new efforts to boost supply from recycling batteries. President Joe Biden's administration will also launch a working group to identify where minerals used in EV batteries and other technologies can be produced and processed domestically.

  • Yamiche Alcindor Worries Trump ‘Traumatized’ European Leaders, Asks Biden Adviser How to Heal Those ‘Scars’

    Yamiche Alcindor asked Jake Sullivan how the White House plans to address the "scars" that former president Trump inflicted on his European counterparts.

  • First NASA missions in more than 30 years trigger a renaissance for Venus

    NASA is sending missions to Venus for the first time in more than 30 years, breathing new life into the scientific quest to understand the oft-ignored planet.Why it matters: Understanding Venus is thought to be key to learning more about how habitable worlds form within our own solar system — and outside of it. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFor years, researchers focused on Venus have been forced to make do with incomplete dat

  • Biden to launch task force on bottlenecks in supply chains

    The Biden administration has completed a 100-day review of supply chains and will form a task force to address the bottlenecks in the semiconductor, construction, transportation and agriculture sectors. Administration officials said their goal is to increase domestic manufacturing, limit shortages of vital goods and reduce a dependence on geopolitical competitors such as China. A shortage of raw materials has made it harder for the U.S. economy to recover from the coronavirus pandemic-induced recession.

  • Senate report on Capitol attack finds police need basic gear, better sharing of intel

    The bipartisan Senate report doesn’t include an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s actions on Jan. 6.

  • Virginia Democrats compete in primary for closely watched governor's race

    Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe leads a slate of Democratic candidates vying on Tuesday for the party's gubernatorial nomination in a race that could offer signs of where voters stand after a divisive 2020 presidential election. The winner of the primary will face off in November against Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive who won his party's nomination last month and immediately received former President Donald Trump's endorsement. The contest in Virginia, which with New Jersey is holding governor's elections this year, is shaping up as a competitive statewide test for both parties following Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory with a record number of votes and Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud.

  • Illegal border crossings most in over decade with four months to go

    The number of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year is already the most since 2006 — with four months left to go, according to preliminary Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The numbers quantify a lingering problem. Nearly 900,000 migrants were stopped by the Border Patrol from Oct. 1 to May 31. There also were more than 170,000 apprehensions last month — in line with 20-year records set in March and April.Stay on top of the

  • Justin Herbert is reason why QBs coach Shane Day couldn't pass on Chargers job

    Shane Day already was the quarterbacks coach in San Francisco, but he could not turn down the opportunity to work with the Chargers' Justin Herbert.